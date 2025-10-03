Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

3 October 2025 335 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. damiang2233
    • 15 Years
    39 mins ago

    Start one of the below

    1. Gapko
    2. Anderson (Notts Forest)
    3. Grealish

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      1

    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      3

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      2

      1. damiang2233
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        A lot of mixed replies

    4. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’m starting 1 over 3

  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Good to go, or is it a mistake to bench Reijnders?
    If so, play him over Pedro Richarlison?

    Petrovic
    Muñoz - Senesi - Richards
    Salah - Semenyo - Enzo - Gordon
    Haaland - Pedro - Richarlison

    Dubravka - Reijnders - Alderete - Gudmundsson

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Think you're good, Reindeer has barely done anything since opening day

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Really difficult one.

      I would probably rather have double City over double chelsea this week so therefore play Reijnders over pedro or enzo. Of the two thats even more difficult, pedro mins risk but striker, enzo on pens. On balance I'd probably play Pedro

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Agree. Thanks a bunch!

    3. SARRFACE
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      G2G as long as you captain H!

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Of course, I'll definitely do it, no doubt whatsoever, yes, mhmm

    4. WVA
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      No Arse will hurt this week

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Maybe, but i'm not interested in any of them at the moment

  3. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    I have 1Ft and 1.3 ITB and thinking over the following options. which do you prefer?
    A) Gakpo > Mbuemo
    B) Ekitike > Woltemade
    C) Gakpo & Ekitike > Saka & Woltemade -4
    D) Roll

    Current team:
    Petrovic
    Munoz / Senesi / Gabriel
    Semenyo / Reijnders / Kudus / Gakpo
    Haaland / Gyokeres / Ekitike

    Dubravka / Virgil / Gudmundsson / Dewsbury Hall

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      B, maybe C if you fancy the risk

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  4. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which option?

    a) Lacroix & Gabs
    b) Munoz & Cala

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      b

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      b)

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

    4. AppleDunk
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      a

    5. Saka Punch
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

    6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

  5. bigdip
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Advice. Bench 1:
    A) JPedro (LIV Home)
    B) Mateta (EVE Away)
    C) Reijnders (BRE Away)
    D) Rogers (BUR Home)

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      D

    2. AppleDunk
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      D

  6. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    34 mins ago

    Thoughts on my WC team? It has BB8 in mind.

    Pope / Dubravka
    Gabriel / Van de Ven / Senesi / Richards / Alderete
    Saka / Sarr / Semenyo / Reijnders / Stach
    Haaland / Gyokeres / Joao Pedro

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      I like it. My WC5 team is very similar

    2. Manani
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Money in the bank?
      I have similar team but Gordon instead of Stach (and Rodon instead of VdV)

  7. v3n0m
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Prep for BB8:
    A) WC to:
    Mamadashvili (Dubr)
    Gabriel Burn Senesi (Alderete, Rodon)
    Saka Semenyo Gordon Sarr (Reijnders)
    Haaland Gyok Woltemade

    B) Use 3 FT + -4 hit for: Sanchez, N. Williams, Salah, Guiu -> Raya, Senesi, Saka, Gyok

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      B. Not sure you should want to play Mamadashvili against United, he´s cheep, but Liverpool´s defence tend to concede 1-2 goals

  8. AppleDunk
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    What to do with Gakpo?

    A. Gakpo -> Saka
    B. Gakpo -> Eze
    C. Any other mid?
    D. Keep

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      1. AppleDunk
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks bro

  9. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Cash to Senesi?

    Or keep Cash one more gw

    Also got Guehi on the bench atm

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Keep Cash

    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      You need the highest scoring and most reliable defender on your team. Get Senesi.

  10. Jebiga
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Please help !!!

    1FT, 0 in the bank.
    Thinking to take a hit and bring some of Gyokeres, Odegard, Eze, Califiori, Gravenberg ?

    Petrović
    Konsa, Van de Ven, Konaté
    M.Salah, Ndoye, Kudus, Reijnders
    Richarlison, Haaland, João Pedro

    Substitutes
    Dúbravka, Gakpo, Richards, Gudmundsson

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Salah -> Saka

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Gakpo out for Eze?
      Why are you benching Richards?

      1. Jebiga
        • 13 Years
        just now

        for eze need 0.1

        richards and ndoye are mistake 🙂

    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      No hit, Salah to Saka

  11. The Original Bream Reaper
      27 mins ago

      Quick qn ..

      Is it worth taking a hit for Wood to Woltemade this week, or doing it next week. Forest are a rabble at the moment with transition, and Newcastle at home..

      Current team:

      Henderson
      Konsa Munoz Burn
      Semenyo Eze Salah Sarr
      Wood Pedro Gyokeyes

      Aerola King Williams Esteve

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'd do it this week

        1. The Original Bream Reaper
            1 min ago

            yeah, that's what I was thinking too. My reasoning is Ange-ball hasn't kicked in yet, Wood out of form, & Newcastle at home

            1. The Original Bream Reaper
                just now

                But I will need to recoup the 4 point hit to make it worthwhile, and Wood has a chance of scoring if Forest MUST win this week..

        2. Tinmen
          • 12 Years
          27 mins ago

          Folks. Could you please help me with this one?
          Been racking my brain all week whether to free hit or not.
          Should I stick or free hit ?
          Thanks.

          Current
          Sanchez
          Porro VDV Richards
          Bruno Semenyo Gakpo Anderson
          Haaland Gykores Pedro
          Dub pSarr Williams Esteve

          Free hit team
          Raya
          Calafiori Senesi Cash
          Saka Mbuemo Gordon Doku Semenyo
          Haaland Watkins

          1. The Original Bream Reaper
              1 min ago

              I like the original better

            • ball c
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Yeah I would FH

          2. toerag
            • 15 Years
            26 mins ago

            hiya georgie
            quick one
            A. Bruno & Gyokeres

            or

            B. Saka & Woltemade

            TY all

            1. AppleDunk
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              B

              1. toerag
                • 15 Years
                just now

                yeah, lets do it!

            2. The Original Bream Reaper
                5 mins ago

                I have Eze and Gyokeres. I'm wondering if Wood to Woltemade is worth a hit..

                1. toerag
                  • 15 Years
                  just now

                  hmm maybe not for a hit. mine is for free

            3. Gudjohnsen
              • 8 Years
              26 mins ago

              Start Dubravka or Sanchez?

              1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                • 5 Years
                just now

                dub

            4. ELMEO
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              Set up for BB, now tricky benching decisions. Bench 3 out of:

              A. Porro
              B. Munoz
              C. Lacroix
              D. Gakpo
              E. Xavi
              F. Caicedo

              Leaning ABF at moment

              1. ELMEO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                (BB last week)

              2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 9 Years
                8 mins ago

                ADF

              3. The Original Bream Reaper
                  just now

                  CDE

              4. Paganoi
                • 11 Years
                24 mins ago

                Bench 1:

                A) Gakpo (che)
                B) Grealish (CRY)
                C) Reijnders (bre)
                D) Pedro (LIV) and play all of the above in a 3-5-2

                1. Saka Punch
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  A

                2. The Original Bream Reaper
                    2 mins ago

                    A

                  • Amartey Partey
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    B

                3. ball c
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Which is the best move:

                  A) Elliott to Gordon
                  B) Bruno to Saka
                  C) Both for -4

                  Raya
                  Virgil - Senesi - Munoz - Cucurella
                  Bruno - Reijnders - Stach - Semenyo
                  Haaland - Gyokeres

                  Dubravka - Elliott - Andersen - Muniz

                  1. Saka Punch
                    • 7 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I think A is the bigger upgrade of the 2

                    1. ball c
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Cheers, haven't taken any hits yet this season so would be good to continue that

                  2. TheBiffas
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    A

                  3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Both

                    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Otherwise A

                  4. Bobby Digital
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    A

                4. Saka Punch
                  • 7 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Too much tinkering on WC has lead me to these 2 drafts. Which do you prefer?

                  BB GW8:

                  A) Pope Dubrav
                  Gabriel Senesi Guehi Richards* Alderete
                  Eze* Sarr Semenyo Gordon* Minteh
                  Haaland Gyok Bowen*

                  B) Pope Dubrav
                  Gabriel Senesi Guehi Rodon* Alderete
                  Saka* Sarr Semenyo Enzo* Minteh
                  Haaland Gyok Woltemade*

                  Thanks!

                  1. Darth_Newdar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Also on WC so thanks for sharing drafts! I am not personally considering Woltemade because I think he might share minutes with Wissa. However, I'm also not sure about minutes for Eze either! But I like Gordon with penalties.

                  2. Manani
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    B, but not fan of Enzo, potentially 1 week away from Palmer back and losing his penalty duty

                5. TheBiffas
                  • 4 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  On wildcard...

                  a) Kudus + Woltemade
                  b) Gordon + Richarlison / JSL / Thiago
                  c) Gordon + Woltemade double up

                  TIA

                  1. Saka Punch
                    • 7 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    C imo, that Forest fixture looks too good to pass up

                  2. Prinzhorn
                    • 4 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    A or C

                    C is maybe a lot of eggs in one basket but I actually like it

                  3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    C

                6. DagheMunegu
                  • 5 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Untill GW 13

                  Eze
                  Saka -4

                7. Saka Punch
                  • 7 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  C

                8. tim
                  • 16 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Why does Doku feel like a trap?

                  Would like to replace Anderson with my FT and have 7.5m to spend

                  Salah KDH Reijnders Semenyo X

                  1. Ze_Austin
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Gordon

                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      This

                  2. Prinzhorn
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Gordon

                9. mcsteely
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Would you sell Porro (Leeds away) for Timber/Calafiori this week?

                  1. Prinzhorn
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    yup

                  2. Amartey Partey
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Yes

                10. Munkeynutz
                    21 mins ago

                    Thoughts on below? Bench feels a little light!

                    Petrovic
                    VVD / Sensesi / VDV
                    Saka / Semenyo / Foden / Bruno / Rejinders
                    Haaland / Gyokeres

                    Dubravka / Gudmundsson / Esteve / Marsh

                  • leo_messi
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Hi All, Gakpo to Saka for minus 4, yes or no?? Thanks

                    1. Amartey Partey
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Nope

                  • Daddymac
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Who would you keep Pedro or Mateta ?

                    1. Amartey Partey
                      • 6 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Both

                    2. Prinzhorn
                      • 4 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Mateta

                    3. Ausman
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Mateta

                  • FplFaiz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Hi Tom, hope you are well.

                    I have a dilemma this week. 2FTs and 0.4 ITB after WC6 and I decided to go with a Salah and Haaland team, therefore my current issue is not having any Arsenal attack. Would you do Salah to Saka and roll the other FT or roll for 3FTs going into the international break?

                    Thanks in advance 🙂

                    My team

                    Raya
                    Gabriel, Senesi, Van de Ven
                    Salah (vc), Reijnders, Semenyo, Kudus, KDH (suspended)
                    Haaland (c), Joao Pedro

                    Bench - Dubravka, Foster, Andersen and Rodon

                    1. FplFaiz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Let me know what you think guys. Much appreciate any feedback.

                  • Soyland
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Hi!

                    Have a benching dilemma:

                    Bench one:

                    A) Gakpo (che)
                    B) Porro (lee)

                  • bigdip
                    • 13 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Bench one:
                    A) JPedro (LIV Home)
                    B) Mateta (EVE Away)
                    C) Reijnders (BRE Away)
                    D) Rogers (BUR Home)

