FPL Gameweek 7 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

Plenty of key team news awaits us as many as 13 Premier League managers face the media ahead of Friday's Gameweek 7 deadline.

There are 11 press conferences already scheduled and hopefully quotes to come from Oliver Glasner and Unai Emery, whose sides were in action last night.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you the latest key team news updates in this ‘live’ article. Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates.

For the headline updates from Thursday’s seven other pressers, click here.

GAMEWEEK 7: KEY INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY’S PRESSERS

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences!



🔴 9am – Slot

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🧿 10.30am – Maresca

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

⭕️ 1pm – Arteta

🐺 1.15pm – Pereira

👹 1.30pm – Amorim

🐓 1.30pm – Frank

🌳 1.30pm – Postecoglou

⚒️ 1.30pm – Moyes

🍷 1.30pm – Parker

➕ Possible quotes from Glasner +… pic.twitter.com/oNeLtcg1Gf — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 3, 2025

LIVERPOOL

Alisson (hamstring) will miss the trip to Chelsea after suffering a muscular injury in midweek.



Arne Slot didn’t have an exact timeline on the Brazilian goalkeeper but said he expected him to miss the next two Gameweeks, and the internationals in between, at the very least.

“That depends also on how fast a recovery goes. So, Saturday it’s clear, he’s not going to play for Brazil, and I would be surprised if he would be there in the first game after the international break. “But from there on, sometimes things can go a bit faster or a bit slower. It’s always difficult to say the amount of days and weeks, but for the upcoming games he will not be part of us or the Brazil team.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

Media reports suggest Alisson could be out until after the November international break.



As for Hugo Ekitike, he too seemed to strain his hamstring in the second half of Tuesday’s game in Turkey but thought it was just “cramp”.

He will train and be assessed along with Federico Chiesa, who sat out the UEFA Champions League loss to Galatasaray with a “little niggle”.

“Hugo is going to train today again and let’s see where he is, and the same can be said for Federico. We have to wait and see after the session where exactly they are.” – Arne Slot

Giovanni Leoni (ACL) is out for the season.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Tino Livramento, who picked up a knee injury in Gameweek 6, will be out for up to eight weeks.

Yoane Wissa (knee) and Jacob Ramsey (ankle) remain sidelined until after the October international break, meanwhile.

Fabian Schar (concussion) returned from a head injury for Wednesday’s win in Belgium.

The Magpies have no fresh concerns from midweek.

