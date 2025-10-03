Leeds v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Elland Road kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 4 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LEEDS
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Tottenham
|6
|11
|+7
|WLWDD
|12th
|Leeds
|6
|8
|-3
|LDLWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!
VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE