Man United v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Manchester United and Sunderland.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 4 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN UNITED
SUNDERLAND
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Sunderland
|6
|11
|+3
|LWDDW
|14th
|Man United
|6
|7
|-4
|DWLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!
VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE