3pm team news: Gabriel starts + Lammens debut

4 October 2025 94 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
There are only two 3pm BST kick-offs on a quieter-than-usual Saturday.

There is plenty to interest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, however, with well-owned Arsenal and Manchester United players in action.

Lammens debut

TEAM NEWS

And all of the most popular picks from the Arsenal squad, ie anyone over 5% ownership, start for the Gunners.

That includes Gabriel Magalheas, who had a minor fitness scare in midweek.

Mikel Arteta rotated quite heavily for the UEFA Champions League win over Olympiacos, resting the likes of Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. All of them return today.

Compared to Gameweek 6, there are only two changes: William Saliba and Martin Odegaard in for Christian Mosquera and Martin Zubimendi.

Arteta has gone with quite an attacking line-up, then, with Rice as the ‘six’ and Eberechi Eze alongside him and Odegaard in central midfield.

Nuno Espirito Santo makes only one change from West Ham United’s draw with Everton, which was his first game in charge.

He welcomes back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from injury, with the right-back ousting Kyle Walker-Peters from the side.

Continuing the mixed news for players with double-barreled surnames beginning with ‘W’, James Ward-Prowse is once again omitted from the matchday squad.

There are some interesting selections from Rubem Amorim at Old Trafford, meanwhile.

There’s a big call between the posts as Senne Lammens gets his Manchester United debut, with Altay Bayindir dropping to the bench.

And there’s a surprise in attack, too, with Mason Mount preferred over Matheus Cunha.

Three of the more predictable changes see Casemiro, Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro come in for the benched Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Dorgu and Harry Maguire.

Regis Le Bris ignores the ‘never change a winning team’ adage and makes two alterations from the starting XI that triumphed at Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

Out go Chris Rigg and Chemsdine Talbi, and in come Bertrand Traore and Simon Adingra.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Odegaard, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Nwaneri, Norgaard, Mosquera, White, Martinelli, Merino, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Diouf, Magassa, Paqueta, Fernandes, Bowen, Fullkrug, Summerville.

Subs: Hermansen, Scarles, Walker-Peters, Julio, Wilson, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Potts, Marshall.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Mount, Sesko. 

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Cunha, Zirkzee, Dorgu, Ugarte, Heaven, Leon, Mainoo.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku, Sadiki, Xhaka, Le Fee, Traore, Isidor, Adingra. 

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Ballard, Geertruida, Talbi, Brobbey, Rigg, Mayenda, O’Nien.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

94 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Moon Dog
      4 mins ago

      C'mon Boomo, you can beat Kudus' score...

    • Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Got rid of Watkins and Roger’s gw6 after 5 weeks of blanking, then they both returned

      Also rid of porro as cheaper spurs def outscoring him, got Romero!

      1pt today, porro assist and defcon!

    • Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mbuemo owners unite!

      Can't believe he's cheaper than bruno

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Pens and FPL tower probably thought Bruno would play as one of the two CAMs, which would've been much better for him FPL wise.

        1. Moon Dog
            just now

            He scores more points when playing a deeper role
            https://x.com/robtFPL/status/1965012743263867222

        2. Moon Dog
            1 min ago

            Some nutcases have both!

            Like Fabio Borges.

        3. Ady87
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Mbuemo train is going to gather momentum quickly.

        4. Scrumper
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Mbeumo did a thing! Yey

        5. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Kudus to Xavi on gw4 wildcard was a big mistake, might have to reverse that decision soon

        6. Fly Away Peter
            2 mins ago

            Booooomoooo
            Sorry, was in prayers.
            So, a bit late.

          • Royal5
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Eze lol

          • Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Eze Fail

          • Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Eze horrendous sitter.

