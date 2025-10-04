3pm team news: Gabriel starts + Lammens debut

There are only two 3pm BST kick-offs on a quieter-than-usual Saturday.

There is plenty to interest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, however, with well-owned Arsenal and Manchester United players in action.

TEAM NEWS

And all of the most popular picks from the Arsenal squad, ie anyone over 5% ownership, start for the Gunners.

That includes Gabriel Magalheas, who had a minor fitness scare in midweek.

Mikel Arteta rotated quite heavily for the UEFA Champions League win over Olympiacos, resting the likes of Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. All of them return today.

Compared to Gameweek 6, there are only two changes: William Saliba and Martin Odegaard in for Christian Mosquera and Martin Zubimendi.

Arteta has gone with quite an attacking line-up, then, with Rice as the ‘six’ and Eberechi Eze alongside him and Odegaard in central midfield.

Nuno Espirito Santo makes only one change from West Ham United’s draw with Everton, which was his first game in charge.

He welcomes back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from injury, with the right-back ousting Kyle Walker-Peters from the side.

Continuing the mixed news for players with double-barreled surnames beginning with ‘W’, James Ward-Prowse is once again omitted from the matchday squad.

There are some interesting selections from Rubem Amorim at Old Trafford, meanwhile.

There’s a big call between the posts as Senne Lammens gets his Manchester United debut, with Altay Bayindir dropping to the bench.

And there’s a surprise in attack, too, with Mason Mount preferred over Matheus Cunha.

Three of the more predictable changes see Casemiro, Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro come in for the benched Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Dorgu and Harry Maguire.

Regis Le Bris ignores the ‘never change a winning team’ adage and makes two alterations from the starting XI that triumphed at Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

Out go Chris Rigg and Chemsdine Talbi, and in come Bertrand Traore and Simon Adingra.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Odegaard, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Nwaneri, Norgaard, Mosquera, White, Martinelli, Merino, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Diouf, Magassa, Paqueta, Fernandes, Bowen, Fullkrug, Summerville.

Subs: Hermansen, Scarles, Walker-Peters, Julio, Wilson, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Potts, Marshall.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Mount, Sesko.

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Cunha, Zirkzee, Dorgu, Ugarte, Heaven, Leon, Mainoo.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku, Sadiki, Xhaka, Le Fee, Traore, Isidor, Adingra.

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Ballard, Geertruida, Talbi, Brobbey, Rigg, Mayenda, O’Nien.

