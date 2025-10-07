Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 8?

7 October 2025 83 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
We’ve already seen Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) serve a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation – and now we look at the other players sitting nervously on the Suspension Tightrope going into Gameweek 8.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

ban Gameweek 8

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR + THREE YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek 8 ban

There are only two Premier League players sitting on four bookings: Neco Williams (£4.9m) and Sasa Lukic (£5.0m).

Williams features in just under 5% of FPL squads, although there’ll be some ‘dead teams’ accounting for that figure after Nottingham Forest’s miserable start to 2025/26.

There are 16 others on three yellow cards.

Among them is Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m), who finds himself in 14.8% of Fantasy teams.

Also on three bookings is the 12.6%-owned Daniel Munoz (£5.6m), who scored and picked up defensive contributions points (DefCon) in Gameweek 7.

Cristian Romero (£5.1m) and Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) are the next most popular FPL picks among this contingent.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Reinildo ban

There are only two players on the suspension list.

One of them is Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.0m), who has been provisionally banned by the Football Association since December 2024.

Reinildo Mandava (£4.0m) is the other; he has one more match to go of his three-game ban for violent conduct.

BACK FROM SUSPENSION IN GAMEWEEK 8

FPL notes: Dewsbury-Hall ban + Nuno's first West Ham game 3

Dewsbury-Hall returns to action after suspension in Gameweek 8, as do Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.7m).

  1. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Pedro hold or sell with upcoming fixtures?

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Probably hold unless pressing matters...

    2. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Hold for sure. I'm bringing him in on WC.

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        Id advice you not to. Terrible player, wish he werent in my team

        1. Four Letter Wirtz
          • 9 Years
          just now

          He's the new Watkins, isn't he?

          I really want to sell him, but his ownership scares me, plus no other striker has stood out (except possibly Lord Voldemate)

  2. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Isn't Woltemade at risk when Wissa returns? Bowen surely a better pick?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Possibly but he is out for another 5 games

    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Wissa won't be starting over wolte anytime soon

    3. Dutchy FPL
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Don't forget Wissa also has Afcon, think Woltemade is a pretty safe pick

  3. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Chelsea strikers ruining every season. Last year it was that donkey Jackson, now Pedro.

  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Play?

    Gudmundsson(bur)
    Senesi(cry)

    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Senesi. DC king and always a chance to grab an assist.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Dont fancy a 0-0 Burnley v Leeds?

        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          38 mins ago

          Not at all. Have you seen how these teams defend? 🙂

    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Senesi for sure.

    3. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Senesi

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Bb - yes or no?

    dubravka (lee) h
    senesi (cpl) a
    vdv (avl) h
    anderson (che) h

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Yes

    2. ForegoneConclusion
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I am very tempted to BB with Dub, Longstaff, Gud and Andersen.

      So your bench has potential. But really not a decision to be made until we know how many walking wounded return from IB

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Yes of course, all depends on the returning players. Cheers

    3. ForegoneConclusion
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Doh! Didnt link my reply to your thread SpaceCadet - see below!

    4. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yeah, get it out of the way

  6. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Bench 1 here:

    Vvd (MUN)
    Senesi (cpl)
    Munoz (BOU)

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Hmm. Munoz for me.

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Senesi

    3. The Final Boss
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Vvd

    4. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      VVD

    5. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Vvd

    6. NielsvanDelft
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Senesi

  7. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Hi All, tried to be a little different on Wildcard last week so need to fix some bits and bobs.

    Pope
    Diouf Gab Senesi Richards
    Minteh Saka Bruno Semenyo
    Gykores Haaland

    Dub Welbeck Stach VDV

    A. Hold
    B. Gykores to Bowen
    C. Something else?

    Welbeck was a random punt... but probably beed to get rid

    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Also fwiw would you BB?

      1. Four Letter Wirtz
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yeah, I'd hold and bench boost, get that chip out of the way. BB is kind of random anyway, and if you manage to get a haul from Welbeck off the bench, it'l be epic. Then sell him!

        1. Supersonic_
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Aye I think now is as good a time as any to get rid

  8. The Final Boss
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Guys on a wc.. planning to bb9

    A) DCL Enzo
    B) Bowen KDH

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      i dont see the point of DCL, you might as well go for a 4.4m and use the funds elsewhere

      1. The Final Boss
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        BB left..

  9. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    no healthy upstream

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yeah, I'm getting the same on ProBoards

    2. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Same!

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Wearing out thumbs twiddling... ho hum.. do we know when it went down?

      2. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        43 mins ago

        Guess we just have to slum it with the non-elites for a bit

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          Minding our language lol!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            Working for me.

            1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
              • 5 Years
              18 mins ago

              You're twelve hours ahead of us

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                7 mins ago

                Mine stream is powerful and flows like the greatest of rivers, the mighty Murray!

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Does anyone know what that actually means? Does someone have to put a penny in the meter?

  10. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    How is this WC team? Fluid between 3, 4 or even 5 at the back. Would BB between 9 and 11 and maybe get in Liverpool attacker in 12 by downgrading 1 or 2 players.

    Pope Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Senesi Richards Andersen
    Saka Semenyo Kudus Sarr Minteh
    Haaland Bowen DCL

    I really like it!

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      similar !

      1. BR510
          4 mins ago

          i also just dont see the point of dcl - if i wated a forward in that bracket - i'd 100% go with isidor - great fixtures and not a trap like dcl

      2. The Final Boss
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        No chel with the fixtures they have?

      3. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        What’s your plan to get to Sesko?

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      WC activated
      Triple ars def too much? Rotation works ok but I’ll still have a benching headache… and I have $3.3m itb while I wait for a premium to become worth it.

      Rays, dub
      Timber, Gabriel, Burn, Rondon, sensei
      Caicedo, minteh, semenyo, Anthony, kudus
      Haaland, mateta, bowen

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Trying triple Arsenal defense too. Team below, with a few variations. I would prefer Sarr over Mateta from CP and Enzo over Calcedo.

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Does this look ok?

      Pope
      Gabriel Timber Califiori
      Semenyo Sarr Kudus Enzo
      Haaland Isak Woltemade

      Dubravka Xhaka Rodon Mukiele

      1. BR510
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          different-love it. very similar to mine:
          pope/dub
          timber/calafiori/richards/senesi/rodon
          semenyo/saka/enzo/xhaka/longstaff
          haaland/isak/woltemade
          have 0.7 to upgrade longstaff/richards to caicedo/chalobah• worth keeping saka on wc or just going without for more depth

        • BR510
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Really like it a lot - will likely go w somethign similar

        • BR510
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            WOULD LOVE SOME HONEST COMMENTS - Main question is whether to downgrade saka and buff rest of team

            pope/dub
            timber/calafiori/richards/senesi/rodon
            semenyo/saka/enzo/xhaka/longstaff
            haaland/isak/woltemade

            0.7 itb ON WC. Cheers!

            1. Bigbars
              • 14 Years
              48 mins ago

              Nicely balanced team in my opinion. especially like the double arsenal defence, looks great. i'm jealous

              1. BR510
                  44 mins ago

                  thanks mate!! only question is what to do with th last bit of cash - could just do calafiri to gabriel

                  1. BR510
                      42 mins ago

                      have 0.6

                      1. Bigbars
                        • 14 Years
                        just now

                        I'd save it, I've always tried my best to leave some in the bank for eventualities, always plan for 1m and 1FT, gives you swing space if you need to do an enforced change.

              2. RedLightning
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                New Community Article:
                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/10/07/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-7-2

                Mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 7.
                The latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame (which has a new number one) and many other FFS community mini-leagues.

              3. BR510
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  best mid under 5.6? have longstaff

                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 11 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Is it Gnonto?

                • Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Enzo or Sarr?

                  1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 16 Years
                    just now

                    Sarr for me. He looks dangerous every game

                • Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  Calafiori or Timber?

                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 8 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Timber's been in the box a lot lately. Don't know how big of a threat White is though

                    1. Malkmus
                      • 14 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      I'm sure I read here somewhere that white is out of the picture more than skelly v cala, so timber is safest pick

                      1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        just now

                        Yeah, this is what I was wondering. I'll look into it...

                • RedJive79
                  • 6 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  How's this WC looking?

                  Pope
                  Guehi / Gabriel / Timber
                  Gordon / Saka / Kudus / Semenyo
                  Haaland / Woltemade / Pedro

                  Dub / Reijnders / Truffert / Gudmundsson

                  1. Malkmus
                    • 14 Years
                    just now

                    Like it. Not sure on gordon and wolte, newcastle don't score that many goals

                • Dutchy FPL
                  • 2 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  What do we think about Tarkowski for Man City away. Don't think they will concede more than three goals and if he doesn't get a yellow card he should get at least three points with Defcon. Is this enough to start him?

                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Well, it is if you can pick the defender(s) that get just 1 or 2 points next time out and play him instead.

                • Ronnies
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Best option?

                  A) Keep Salah
                  B) Sell to Saka

                  Cheers.

                  1. Malkmus
                    • 14 Years
                    just now

                    B

                • Swagat
                  • 16 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  What happened to FFS Head to Head Leagues? its almost GW8.

                • 1justlookin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Just curious, how many points on a BB would you be happy with?

                  1. luke
                    • 15 Years
                    just now

                    Always thought 20 + was decent, not sure why

                • Malkmus
                  • 14 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  A'noon all. 1FT, 6.0 ITB. How to spend the Salah money? Current Tm:

                  Dub (4.0)
                  Gab – Senesi – Lacroix - VVD - Gudmundsson
                  Eze – Grealish – Reijnders – Semenyo - King
                  Haaland – Pedro – Gyokeres

                  A - Over next few weeks - 4.0 Gk to Pope, VDV to Mukiele, Grealish to Palmer, Reijnders to Gakpo
                  B - Eze to Saka, Grealish to Palmer
                  C - Other

                  Ta!

                  1. Ronnies
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Keep Eze if Odegaard is out for a while. He will start as the 10

                    1. Malkmus
                      • 14 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Thanks, good shout

                • 824545201
                  • 9 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Petrovic
                  Cauliflower Gabriel Virgil Mukiele Rodon
                  Bruno Ndiaye Semenyo Reijnders King
                  Haaland Isak JP

                  2 FT, 0.1m ITB

                  Just Bruno to Sarr or someone has a better idea?

