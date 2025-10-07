Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 8?

We’ve already seen Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) serve a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation – and now we look at the other players sitting nervously on the Suspension Tightrope going into Gameweek 8.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR + THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are only two Premier League players sitting on four bookings: Neco Williams (£4.9m) and Sasa Lukic (£5.0m).

Williams features in just under 5% of FPL squads, although there’ll be some ‘dead teams’ accounting for that figure after Nottingham Forest’s miserable start to 2025/26.

There are 16 others on three yellow cards.

Among them is Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m), who finds himself in 14.8% of Fantasy teams.

Also on three bookings is the 12.6%-owned Daniel Munoz (£5.6m), who scored and picked up defensive contributions points (DefCon) in Gameweek 7.

Cristian Romero (£5.1m) and Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) are the next most popular FPL picks among this contingent.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

There are only two players on the suspension list.

One of them is Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.0m), who has been provisionally banned by the Football Association since December 2024.

Reinildo Mandava (£4.0m) is the other; he has one more match to go of his three-game ban for violent conduct.

BACK FROM SUSPENSION IN GAMEWEEK 8

Dewsbury-Hall returns to action after suspension in Gameweek 8, as do Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.7m).

