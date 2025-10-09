The most dangerous two weeks in FPL…

In our latest community article, FPL_Runpharm discusses the perils of the international break as a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager.

Two weeks without club football is a long, dangerous time – especially if your last Gameweek went badly.

When the next match is only 4–5 days away, like usual, you can distract yourself with midweek cup or European games. Time seems to pass faster. There’s less time to spiral, overthink or dwell on it.

But an international break? That’s different.

There’s no club football (maybe you watch international games, but many don’t). There’s no distraction. It’s just your Gameweek rank and that red arrow staring at you every time you open the app/website.

You start to feel the silence.

You refresh price sites more often.

You stare at your failed Gameweek 7 captain, your transfer blank, your doubled rank.

And somewhere in that boredom, a voice starts whispering…

“Wildcard, maybe?”

“What if I just fix it now?”

The longer you sit with it, the louder that voice becomes. Time plays tricks on your brain. It convinces you that doing something is better than waiting. You are desperate to make amends; you need to bounce back instantly.

You made the early transfer.

And almost inevitably, an injury pops up after the second international friendly, and you’re forced to take a hit, for no reason other than impatience.

If you didn’t plan to Wildcard this week, don’t force things just because it feels like forever.

Forget about FPL for a while, even though it’s difficult. Let the scores fade.

Go outside, plan a trip, spend time with family, pick up a hobby… anything but opening the app 20 times a day.

Because when the Premier League finally returns, you’ll want to be the one with a clear head, not the one who let two quiet weeks destroy a good season.

