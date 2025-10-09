Community

The most dangerous two weeks in FPL…

9 October 2025 7 comments
FPL_Runpharm FPL_Runpharm
In our latest community article, FPL_Runpharm discusses the perils of the international break as a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager.

Two weeks without club football is a long, dangerous time – especially if your last Gameweek went badly.

When the next match is only 4–5 days away, like usual, you can distract yourself with midweek cup or European games. Time seems to pass faster. There’s less time to spiral, overthink or dwell on it.

But an international break? That’s different.

There’s no club football (maybe you watch international games, but many don’t). There’s no distraction. It’s just your Gameweek rank and that red arrow staring at you every time you open the app/website.

You start to feel the silence.

You refresh price sites more often.

You stare at your failed Gameweek 7 captain, your transfer blank, your doubled rank.

And somewhere in that boredom, a voice starts whispering…

“Wildcard, maybe?”

“What if I just fix it now?”

The longer you sit with it, the louder that voice becomes. Time plays tricks on your brain. It convinces you that doing something is better than waiting. You are desperate to make amends; you need to bounce back instantly. 

You made the early transfer.

And almost inevitably, an injury pops up after the second international friendly, and you’re forced to take a hit, for no reason other than impatience.

If you didn’t plan to Wildcard this week, don’t force things just because it feels like forever.

Forget about FPL for a while, even though it’s difficult. Let the scores fade.

Go outside, plan a trip, spend time with family, pick up a hobby… anything but opening the app 20 times a day.

Because when the Premier League finally returns, you’ll want to be the one with a clear head, not the one who let two quiet weeks destroy a good season.

FPL_Runpharm <p>Pharmacist from Malaysia, loves running marathons and trails. No fancy rankings (yet) in past years, but working hard to improve as FPL manager. Die-hard Newcastle United fan since 95/96, been to St James Park several times.</p> Follow them on Twitter

7 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Loving these international break reflections (like September's on FOMO), Runpharm! Keep them coming, and many thanks for writing.

    1. FPL_Runpharm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Thank you sir…

  2. AAAFootball
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Haha i had planned a gw8 wc from day one but prob would have gone crazy wihtout it lol
      Although 83 last week would have helped

    • Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Very important article that raises awareness of the dangers of International breaks.

      1. FPL_Runpharm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thank you, hope you are enjoying yet another break.

    • Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I just went back and read Runpharms previous article. I have no idea anymore why I still dont own Semenyo.

    • The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I mineself procure Airfix models. I am yet to make one but!

