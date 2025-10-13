Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?

We’re now seven Gameweeks into the 2025/26 season, and with an international break pausing the action, it feels like an ideal time to explore the expected goals (xG) data.

We will assess each team from both an attacking and defensive perspective.

We will also examine the leading players in terms of expected goal involvement (xGI), in order to gain a more accurate understanding of who is actively contributing in the final-third.

TEAMS

OPTA EXPECTED GOALS (xG)

Manchester United have generated the most xG this season (14.06), though they have had three penalties.

But even if we exclude spot-kicks, Ruben Amorim’s side are still flying high, only behind Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

They are creating better-quality chances, but United have still netted only nine times – no other team has underperformed more in relation to their xG (-5.06).

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), two of the Premier League’s top xG overperformers last season, have just one goal between them from 3.26 xG.

Furthermore, Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) has missed two of his three penalties, while United have hit the woodwork four times, the joint-most of any team.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have proven to be particularly adept at set-pieces. They have generated the most xG from such situations (4.96), finding the net four times.

However, Oliver Glasner’s side face Bournemouth, Arsenal, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion next, four of the top five teams for set play expected goals conceded (xGC). It’s therefore reasonable to expect a slight decline in this regard.

Above: Teams sorted by xG set play in 2025/26

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s 11.06 xG is the lowest they have recorded in the first seven matches of a season since as far back as the expected data goes in our Members Area:

25/26 24/25 23/24 22/23 21/22 20/21 19/20 18/19 17/18 Liverpool xG (after first seven matches) 11.06 14.03 14.57 13.13 18.80 15.96 12.12 15.19 14.40

Tottenham Hotspur have outperformed their xG by a whopping 5.47, which has helped to offset their low position in the above table.

Additionally, only two teams – Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers – have created fewer Opta-defined ‘big chances’ than Spurs in 2025/26.

Thomas Frank has rightly prioritised his team’s defensive structure in his initial months as manager; however, this focus has resulted in a lack of creativity in the final-third, which is something to monitor in the upcoming Gameweeks.

Spurs do at least have some favourable fixtures for their attackers on the horizon, as indicated below.

OPTA EXPECTED GOALS CONCEDED (xGC)