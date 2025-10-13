Members

Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?

13 October 2025 55 comments
avfc82 avfc82
We’re now seven Gameweeks into the 2025/26 season, and with an international break pausing the action, it feels like an ideal time to explore the expected goals (xG) data.

We will assess each team from both an attacking and defensive perspective.

We will also examine the leading players in terms of expected goal involvement (xGI), in order to gain a more accurate understanding of who is actively contributing in the final-third.

TEAMS

OPTA EXPECTED GOALS (xG)

Manchester United have generated the most xG this season (14.06), though they have had three penalties.

But even if we exclude spot-kicks, Ruben Amorim’s side are still flying high, only behind Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

They are creating better-quality chances, but United have still netted only nine times – no other team has underperformed more in relation to their xG (-5.06).

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), two of the Premier League’s top xG overperformers last season, have just one goal between them from 3.26 xG.

Furthermore, Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) has missed two of his three penalties, while United have hit the woodwork four times, the joint-most of any team.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have proven to be particularly adept at set-pieces. They have generated the most xG from such situations (4.96), finding the net four times.

However, Oliver Glasner’s side face Bournemouth, Arsenal, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion next, four of the top five teams for set play expected goals conceded (xGC). It’s therefore reasonable to expect a slight decline in this regard.

Above: Teams sorted by xG set play in 2025/26

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s 11.06 xG is the lowest they have recorded in the first seven matches of a season since as far back as the expected data goes in our Members Area:

25/2624/2523/2422/2321/2220/2119/2018/1917/18
Liverpool xG (after first seven matches)11.0614.0314.5713.1318.8015.9612.1215.1914.40

Tottenham Hotspur have outperformed their xG by a whopping 5.47, which has helped to offset their low position in the above table.

Additionally, only two teams – Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers – have created fewer Opta-defined ‘big chances’ than Spurs in 2025/26.

Thomas Frank has rightly prioritised his team’s defensive structure in his initial months as manager; however, this focus has resulted in a lack of creativity in the final-third, which is something to monitor in the upcoming Gameweeks.

Spurs do at least have some favourable fixtures for their attackers on the horizon, as indicated below.

OPTA EXPECTED GOALS CONCEDED (xGC)

defensive contributions
55 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    United attacking triple up is the best stats based approach to FPL.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Hope more people take this approach if that's the conclusion they arrive at

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I still have Mbeumo in my team...

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          He'd have scored twice if not for getting DOGSO'd tbf

          Open Controls
        2. Conners ©
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Me too. Selling, benching or playing?

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Playing

            Open Controls
        3. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Me too lol, and Bruno. feels like a dont sell TBH, more important changes to be made unless WCing.

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Selling Bruno and keeping Mbuemo

            Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Do i need to make any changes here? Thanks!

    Pope
    Gabriel Califiori Richards
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr Kudus
    Haaland Pedro

    Dubravka Mukiele Rodon Gulu

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Looks good to me, like the Ars def double up. Id keep as is

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Time to slowly wake up from the IB slumber

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Need VDV news. Apparently he was taken off with a knock last night.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Not seen anything from the match reports to suggest he was subbed off with an injury

        Open Controls
  4. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    semenyo

    semenyo
  5. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Eze or Saka?

    Eze or Saka?
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Eze probably better value at the moment

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        Yeah I'm leaning towards him.. but Saka and pens

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          I’m sure Gyokeres and Saka will share pens. Arteta sort of said they will. Saka was sharing them with Odegaard for the last 2 seasons also

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            36 mins ago

            True

            True
            1. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              15 mins ago

              C-B-A

              C-B-A
  6. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Rank these best to worst.
    A) Gyokeres
    B) Bruno
    C) Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      CBA

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      CBA

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Gyok is worst

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Always

        Open Controls
    4. A Trout
        16 mins ago

        cab

        Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Ode out until after November IB

      Perhaps good mins for Eze

      Arsenal midfielder Odegaard out until mid-November - https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cr7mr47gzxyo

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Zubimendi, Rice, Merino, Eze and Nwaneri vying for the 3 midfield spots

        Open Controls
        1. Weeb Kakashi
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          I think Eze is fairly secure with Odegaard out.
          Can play LW as well and Merino will be required as Gyok backup and won't feature much in central midfield

          Open Controls
    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Potentially increases Diouf FPL appeal playing LWB. Not sure how this will impact the CBs for defcons.

      Nuno Espirito Santo played a back three in a behind-closed-door friendly against Ipswich Town last week.

      https://x.com/RoshaneSport/status/1977687116953075930?t=MIPaGS5Fehfke9Kpb7tOuw&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        55 mins ago

        Areola 4.3m could be an option if Nuno can improve the defence

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Agree with this, same with Kilman

          Open Controls
    7. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Haaland missed 2 pens on Saturday. Owners worried he might lose them for City?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Name a Man City player who has a good pen record who could take pens away from Haaland...

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          I'm shaking just thinking about Kalvin Phillips and his 100% record

          Open Controls
      2. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        Not a chance

        Open Controls
      3. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        .. and then followed up with a hat-trick

        Open Controls
    8. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      0.3 & 2FT. Full chip set left.
      Kelleher
      Van De Ven - N.Williams - Rodon
      Semenyo - Mbuemo - Bruno - Saka
      Haaland - Watkins
      (Dorgu-Guiu-Grealish)

      Think of doing- Williams + Watkins - Timber + Bowen? (Is Bowen better than Woltemade?)
      Any better suggestions? Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. A Trout
          20 mins ago

          Wildcard

          Open Controls
          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            Cheers for you're reply mate. Is it that bad? Currently away and was hoping to get away with kicking the can down the road a little if I could

            Open Controls
            1. A Trout
                13 mins ago

                Could be a lot better. There's a lot of money tied up in Mbeumo, Bruno, and Watkins. Plenty of cheaper options that would allow you to fill out the defence and get a better keeper. Possibly deal with Grealish too but I suppose he's an okay hold if you want him long term.

                Open Controls
                1. nico05
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  There is mate that's my issue. I don't mind Grealish long term just a shame he's tied for this game.
                  Any suggestions you could make even if I took a -4. A bit at a loss as to what's best to do

                  Open Controls
                  1. A Trout
                      6 mins ago

                      A wildcard squad with two transfers parked is better than a hit in my opinion. That's what I would do.

                      Open Controls
                      1. nico05
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Thanks mate makes sense silly taking a hit

                        Open Controls
          2. cescpistols1
            • 10 Years
            1 hour ago

            1FT, 7.6 ITB. WC, BB & TC played.

            Elliott -> Saka and then G2G?

            Raya
            Burn Senesi Guehi Gudmundsson
            ELLIOTT Semenyo Kudus
            Haaland (c) J.Pedro Mateta

            Dubravka Ndiaye King N.Williams

            Open Controls
            1. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Looks looks good, id do that move too

              Open Controls
          3. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 7 Years
            50 mins ago

            This a standard decent bench boost, or wait for Afcon transfers ? Only downer is King....

            Sanchez
            Timber. Munoz . Alderate
            Salah. Semenyo. Sarr. Reindeer
            Haaland. Pedro. Richarlison

            Dubravka (LEE) Senesi. (cry) Gudmundsson (bur). King (ARS)

            Open Controls
            1. HopefulPro
                4 mins ago

                i'd do the bench boost just to get it out of the way at this point

                Open Controls
            2. HopefulPro
                36 mins ago

                Rank these Best to Worst:
                A Caicedo
                B Enzo
                C Pedro

                Open Controls
                1. A Trout
                    35 mins ago

                    cba

                    Open Controls
                    1. HopefulPro
                        18 mins ago

                        thanks

                        Open Controls
                      • WVA
                        • 9 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Can't be arsed or cba? You've literally gone opposite to points scored so far

                        Open Controls
                    2. Punned It
                        12 mins ago

                        BAC right now, hoping BCA soon.

                        Open Controls
                      • BUZZBOMB ♡
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        A (price swings it)
B
C
                        B
                        C

                        Open Controls
                    3. Defcons are for Kinnear
                      • 12 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      The government should set up a hotline to help people who struggle to get through the international break

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.