Every FPL set-piece and penalty taker: Updated

Set pieces are coming under much focus this season, with over 35% of all Premier League goals scored stemming from corners, free-kicks or penalties.
That’s an increase of not far off 10% on 2024/25.
With dead-ball situations more important than ever, and with the October international break offering some respite, it’s time to once again shine a spotlight on those players with set-play responsibility.
Here, we summarise the takers of penalties and set-pieces in Gameweeks 4-7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2025/26.
This is based on the official Opta data in our Members Area.
Our Set-Piece Takers tab has been updated in the process.
GAMEWEEKS 4-7: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS
|Corners
|Crosses from
free-kicks
|Shots from direct
free-kicks
|Penalties
|Arsenal
|Rice (18)
Madueke (10)
Saka (8)
Odegaard (1)
Martinelli (1)
Eze (1)
|Rice (6)
Odegaard (1)
Martinelli (1)
|Saka (1)
|Aston Villa
|Digne (5)
Cash (4)
McGinn (4)
Buendia (2)
Sancho (1)
|Cash (2)
Digne (1)
|Digne (2)
|Bournemouth
|Scott (5)
Brooks (5)
Kluivert (4)
Adli (2)
Tavernier (1)
|Scott (2)
Brooks (1)
Kluivert (1)
Christie (1)
|Semenyo (1)
Kluivert (1)
Brooks (1)
Adli (1)
|Semenyo (1)
|Brentford
|Damsgaard (15)
Jensen (4)
Lewis-Potter (2)
Schade (1)
|Damsgaard (4)
Janelt (2)
Jensen (1)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Ayari (9)
Minteh (6)
Milner (3)
Gruda (2)
De Cuyper (1)
|Ayari (2)
Milner (1)
Gruda (1)
|Dunk (2)
Ayari (1)
De Cuyper (1)
Gomez (1)
|Burnley
|Anthony (7)
Hartman (4)
|Anthony (1)
Hartman (1)
Hannibal (1)
Walker (1)
|Tchaouna (1)
|Chelsea
|James (10)
Neto (5)
Enzo (4)
Estevao (4)
|James (2)
Neto (2)
|James (1)
Palmer (1)
Enzo (1)
|Crystal Palace
|Kamada (9)
Wharton (5)
Pino (3)
Hughes (2)
|Kamada (3)
Hughes (2)
Wharton (2)
Devenny (1)
|Everton
|Garner (10)
Dewsbury-Hall (8)
Alcaraz (1)
|Garner (3)
Dewsbury-Hall (3)
|Garner (2)
|Ndiaye (1)
|Fulham
|Lukic (7)
Wilson (6)
Kevin (3)
|Lukic (2)
Wilson (2)
Cairney (1)
|Wilson (1)
|Leeds United
|Longstaff (11)
Gudmundsson (2)
Stach (1)
|Longstaff (4)
Stach (2)
Gudmundsson (1)
|Stach (1)
|Liverpool
|Szoboszlai (11)
Gakpo (7)
Wirtz (6)
Bradley (1)
Robertson (1)
|Szoboszlai (1)
|Szoboszlai (2)
Salah (1)
|Salah (1)
|Manchester City
|Foden (14)
Reijnders (1)
|Reijnders (2)
Foden (1)
|Manchester United
|Fernandes (6)
Mbeumo (6)
Mainoo (1)
|Fernandes (4)
Mbeumo (4)
|Fernandes (1)
|Fernandes (1)
|Newcastle United
|Tonali (12)
Trippier (9)
Murphy (3)
Elanga (1)
Hall (1)
|Tonali (1)
Trippier (1)
|Woltemade (1)
|Nottingham Forest
|Luiz (4)
Anderson (3)
Bakwa (3)
Hudson-Odoi (3)
McAtee (1)
Ndoye (1)
Williams (1)
|Anderson (1)
Bakwa (1)
Zinchenko (1)
|Gibbs-White (1)
|Sunderland
|Xhaka (10)
Hume (6)
|Xhaka (3)
Hume (1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Kudus (13)
Xavi (13)
Porro (8)
|Kudus (1)
Xavi (1)
Porro (1)
|Kudus (1)
|West Ham United
|Paqueta (8)
Diouf (6)
Ward-Prowse (4)
|Ward-Prowse (2)
Paqueta (1)
Diouf (1)
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Arias (9)
H Bueno (4)
Bellegarde (2)
Lopez (2)
Hwang (2)
|Arias (2)
H Bueno (1)
Bellegarde (1)
Lopez (1)
|Bellegarde (1)
Arias (1)