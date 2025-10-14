Every FPL set-piece and penalty taker: Updated

Set pieces are coming under much focus this season, with over 35% of all Premier League goals scored stemming from corners, free-kicks or penalties.

That’s an increase of not far off 10% on 2024/25.

With dead-ball situations more important than ever, and with the October international break offering some respite, it’s time to once again shine a spotlight on those players with set-play responsibility.

Here, we summarise the takers of penalties and set-pieces in Gameweeks 4-7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2025/26.

This is based on the official Opta data in our Members Area.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab has been updated in the process.

GAMEWEEKS 4-7: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS