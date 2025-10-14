Set Piece Takers

Every FPL set-piece and penalty taker: Updated

14 October 2025 6 comments
Set pieces are coming under much focus this season, with over 35% of all Premier League goals scored stemming from corners, free-kicks or penalties.

That’s an increase of not far off 10% on 2024/25.

With dead-ball situations more important than ever, and with the October international break offering some respite, it’s time to once again shine a spotlight on those players with set-play responsibility.

Here, we summarise the takers of penalties and set-pieces in Gameweeks 4-7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2025/26.

This is based on the official Opta data in our Members Area.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab has been updated in the process.

GAMEWEEKS 4-7: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties
ArsenalRice (18)
Madueke (10)
Saka (8)
Odegaard (1)
Martinelli (1)
Eze (1)		Rice (6)
Odegaard (1)
Martinelli (1)		Saka (1)
Aston VillaDigne (5)
Cash (4)
McGinn (4)
Buendia (2)
Sancho (1)		Cash (2)
Digne (1)		Digne (2)
BournemouthScott (5)
Brooks (5)
Kluivert (4)
Adli (2)
Tavernier (1)		Scott (2)
Brooks (1)
Kluivert (1)
Christie (1)		Semenyo (1)
Kluivert (1)
Brooks (1)
Adli (1)		Semenyo (1)
BrentfordDamsgaard (15)
Jensen (4)
Lewis-Potter (2)
Schade (1)		Damsgaard (4)
Janelt (2)
Jensen (1)
Brighton & Hove AlbionAyari (9)
Minteh (6)
Milner (3)
Gruda (2)
De Cuyper (1)		Ayari (2)
Milner (1)
Gruda (1)		Dunk (2)
Ayari (1)
De Cuyper (1)
Gomez (1)
BurnleyAnthony (7)
Hartman (4)		Anthony (1)
Hartman (1)
Hannibal (1)
Walker (1)		Tchaouna (1)
ChelseaJames (10)
Neto (5)
Enzo (4)
Estevao (4)		James (2)
Neto (2)		James (1)
Palmer (1)
Enzo (1)
Crystal PalaceKamada (9)
Wharton (5)
Pino (3)
Hughes (2)		Kamada (3)
Hughes (2)
Wharton (2)
Devenny (1)
EvertonGarner (10)
Dewsbury-Hall (8)
Alcaraz (1)		Garner (3)
Dewsbury-Hall (3)		Garner (2)Ndiaye (1)
FulhamLukic (7)
Wilson (6)
Kevin (3)		Lukic (2)
Wilson (2)
Cairney (1)		Wilson (1)
Leeds UnitedLongstaff (11)
Gudmundsson (2)
Stach (1)		Longstaff (4)
Stach (2)
Gudmundsson (1)		Stach (1)
LiverpoolSzoboszlai (11)
Gakpo (7)
Wirtz (6)
Bradley (1)
Robertson (1)		Szoboszlai (1)Szoboszlai (2)
Salah (1)		Salah (1)
Manchester CityFoden (14)
Reijnders (1)		Reijnders (2)
Foden (1)
Manchester UnitedFernandes (6)
Mbeumo (6)
Mainoo (1)		Fernandes (4)
Mbeumo (4)		Fernandes (1)Fernandes (1)
Newcastle UnitedTonali (12)
Trippier (9)
Murphy (3)
Elanga (1)
Hall (1)		Tonali (1)
Trippier (1)		Woltemade (1)
Nottingham ForestLuiz (4)
Anderson (3)
Bakwa (3)
Hudson-Odoi (3)
McAtee (1)
Ndoye (1)
Williams (1)		Anderson (1)
Bakwa (1)
Zinchenko (1)		Gibbs-White (1)
SunderlandXhaka (10)
Hume (6)		Xhaka (3)
Hume (1)
Tottenham HotspurKudus (13)
Xavi (13)
Porro (8)		Kudus (1)
Xavi (1)
Porro (1)		Kudus (1)
West Ham UnitedPaqueta (8)
Diouf (6)
Ward-Prowse (4)		Ward-Prowse (2)
Paqueta (1)
Diouf (1)
Wolverhampton WanderersArias (9)
H Bueno (4)
Bellegarde (2)
Lopez (2)
Hwang (2)		Arias (2)
H Bueno (1)
Bellegarde (1)
Lopez (1)		Bellegarde (1)
Arias (1)

