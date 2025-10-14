Top FPL players for ‘chance involvement’ in 2025/26

As you might have noticed, we have recently added some new stats into our Members Area, one of which is ‘Chance Involvement’.

The stat is explained here, but essentially, it tells us how important a player is to their team’s attack.

This is determined by calculating the percentage of their team’s chances a player has either created or attempted themselves while on the pitch.

It can be found under ‘Chances’ in the ‘Involvement’ tabs in ‘Player Stats’, as below.

WHO ARE THE LEADING PLAYERS FOR ‘CHANCE INVOLVEMENT’ IN 2025/26?

Prior to looking at each club individually, here are the top 25 players.

We have excluded those who have played for less than 180 minutes this season.

ERLING HAALAND

Erling Haaland (£14.5m) is predictably at the top of this list.

The Norwegian has already produced 10 attacking returns, averaging 10.0 points per start, having either attempted or created 42.3% of Manchester City’s chances while on the pitch.

The fact that none of Haaland’s nine goals this season have been penalties makes it even more impressive.

In contrast, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£14.4m) is significantly lower (23.3%), as captured in this list of £9.0m+ players:

Name Team Mins CI % Haaland Man City 593 42.3 Palmer Chelsea 144 35.7 Fernandes Man Utd 626 31.8 Saka Arsenal 346 26.2 Salah Liverpool 629 23.3 Gyokeres Arsenal 676 19.4 Isak Liverpool 180 17.2

ANTHONY GORDON

Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) has not managed to score in his last 16 Premier League appearances; however, his chance involvement at Newcastle United is significant.

This season, he averages a shot every 22.5 minutes, although it is important to note that seven of his 12 total attempts arrived in one match (away at Aston Villa in Gameweek 1).

But a chance involvement rate of 40.5% is still considerable, indicating that Gordon could be an effective differential for Newcastle’s upcoming run of fixtures.

SEAN LONGSTAFF/ANTON STACH

Leeds United’s Sean Longstaff (£4.9m) and Anton Stach (£5.0m) are both included, yet the trajectories of these two midfielders are in stark contrast to one another.

Stach has recently lost set-piece duties to Longstaff, which has contributed towards the latter surpassing him in terms of chance involvement.

Indeed, over the last three Gameweeks (small sample size alert!), Stach has registered just two shots and three chances created.

Conversely, Longstaff has combined seven shots with 12 chances created over the same period, being directly involved in 46.3% of Leeds’ chances.

CODY GAKPO