Who makes the RSL Fantasy Scout Picks team for Round 5?

Following our in-house look at the best Round 5 players to own in Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Keeping the favourites of Amer, Louis and Marc in mind, we’ve come up with a final team that adheres to the following rules:

An 83.0m budget for the starting XI

No more than three players per club

CHECK OUT RSL FANTASY (SAUDI PRO LEAGUE)

RSL FANTASY SCOUT PICKS: ROUND 5

This lineup triples up on Al Nassr and Al Ittihad. Our captain, Joao Felix (7.8m), appears to have recovered from a knock picked up on international duty. He, Cristiano Ronaldo (14.0m) and Mohamed Simakan (5.6m) are all unanimous Scout Squad names, ready to host Al Fateh.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema (10.9m), Steven Bergwijn (9.7m) and Danilo Pereira (5.5m) are hoping to get their new head coach Sergio Conceicao off to a good start when against Al Fayha.

Accompanying these six are Joshua King (6.4m) and Edouard Mendy (5.6m) – top scorers in their respective positions.

Valentin Vada (5.0m) is an interesting bargain. Damac’s main man has registered either a goal or an assist in all four outings.