FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

17 October 2025 214 comments
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

214 Comments
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Alderete has been pictured in training so it looks fairly positive on bb imo. I think I will take the risk 🙂

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Is he a better option than mukiele?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        same probably

    2. FHRITP
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      LOL everyone jumping on this bandwagon. He's just a demonstration of variance.

      Enjoy the 2 points every week lol

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        not sure a lol was justified to be honest? playing bb so 2pts is better than none I would say?

  2. El Copo
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    I was going to do Grealish to Enzo this week but worried about the knock. Would you do Grealish to Sarr or Kudus? Bench cover is Caceido (who is also possibly injured), Rodon and Esteve.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I did Grealish to Sarr.

      But if I wasn't BB, it would be fine to roll too.

  3. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    The plot thickens with this BB with Tosin likely to start, and Richarlison 60% chance of starting...

    1) Maximise BB; use FT to get Anthony for King, which also fixes Richarlison issue next week who I can then play instead of Rich

    2) Original plan; Just play BB with King and prioritise Ars defence by getting Timber for Tosin

    3) Roll, play BB as is, use 2 fts next week to sell Salah/Rich and reconfigure team...

    Sanchez
    Munoz. Tosin. Senesi
    Salah. Semenyo. Sarr. Reindeer
    Haaland. Pedro. Richarlison

    Dubravka (LEE) Alderete (WOL). (Gudmundsson (bur). King (ARS)

    1.8 itb 1 ft

    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Option 4 - Richarlison to Bowen, play BB as is with King, means selling Salah to enable Ars defence next week

  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Ramsey to Xhaka to BB?

    BB would then be Dubravka, Gudmundsson, Xhaka and Cash

