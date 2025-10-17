Members

Tom Freeman's Gameweek 8 Wildcard team

17 October 2025 122 comments
With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman discusses his Gameweek 8 Wildcard team.

This week, I’m going to talk through my Gameweek 8 Wildcard team.

There will likely be some adjustments before the deadline, but after reading this piece, you should at least have a clear understanding of the players under consideration.

Firstly, after much deliberation, I’ve decided to Bench Boost in Gameweek 10 instead of Gameweek 9. It means I can target some nice differential picks from Fulham and Sunderland, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton respectively.

I also don’t need to worry about my Crystal Palace players against Arsenal in Gameweek 9, as they can simply be moved to the bench.

GOALKEEPERS

3m team news:

Nick Pope (£5.1m) is my preferred goalkeeper, given Newcastle United’s defensive solidity.

The Magpies have conceded only five goals in seven matches, giving them the joint-second-best defensive record in the Premier League. They are also second for expected goals conceded (xGC), having allowed their opponents chances worth just 4.89 expected goals (xG) thus far.

Additionally, Newcastle are top of the Fixture Ticker right through until the end of the year:

The second ‘keeper spot is much harder to decide on.

Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) is the obvious cheap option and optimal from a structural perspective; however, he is set to face Arsenal in Gameweek 10, which is when I plan to Bench Boost.

Bart Verbruggen (£4.4m) and Giorgio Mamardashvili (£4.3m) are the other two names under consideration, but for now, Dubravka is in my draft.

DEFENDERS

The defence consists of Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m), Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), Chris Richards (£4.5m), El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.4m) and Nordi Mukiele (£4.0m).

I’ll subsequently avoid Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) and Bournemouth’s defence for now, given the tricky nature of three of their next four fixtures (cry/NFO/mci/avl).

Instead, Gabriel is preferred to Jurrien Timber (£5.9m), primarily for the added security of starts. I actually owned the Dutchman pre-Wildcard, and I’m not entirely dismissing him; however, if I do choose to pursue Timber, it will be alongside Gabriel rather than in place of him.

Andersen, Richards and Mukiele all rank among the top 10 defenders for defensive contribution (DefCon) points:

Diouf, meanwhile, is included for his offensive threat.

If Nuno Espirito Santo does indeed switch to a three-at-the-back/wing-back system against Brentford on Monday, which has been reported, I expect his final-third influence to grow even further.

Aside from Timber, the only other defender really under consideration right now is Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m).

MIDFIELDERS

122 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. ABCDEFC
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Which combo?
    A) Sanchez and Burn
    B) Pope and Chalobah

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
  2. Pompel
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Don't see much mention of Gravenberch around here? Form, points total, and price - what's not to love ?

    Open Controls
  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    Do I got this right

    Pope-(Dubravka)
    Timber-Guéhi-van de Ven-(Senesi-Gudmundson)
    Saka(VC)-Kudus-Semenyo-Reijnders-(Caicedo)
    Haaland(C)-JPedro-Gyökeres

    Open Controls
    1. Wag the Drog
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Looks great

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Almost template, no Woltemade

      Open Controls
  4. Wag the Drog
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    A) Bruno>saka
    B) ekitike>woltemede
    C) ekitike>gyokeres

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      B’s gaining traction

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Lucas8406
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Stach to anyone else for BB
    Longstaff, Xhaka?

    Open Controls
    1. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Xhaka or Stach is a case of tossing a coin. Both good picks

      Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Which option for gaps on WC?

    Pope ####
    Gabs Timber Senesi Guehi ####
    Saka Semenyo Sarr Kudus ####
    Haaland Wolt Pedro

    .8

    Current A Marmadash, VDV, Reinjders .8

    B Dubs, Gudmund, Gordon, 0

    C Dubs, Chalobah/Ruben, Caicedo .1-.5

    Open Controls
  7. Lucas8406
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Stach to a Donyell Malen punt playing striker for 5.1m?

    Open Controls
  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Senesi (cpa)
    B) Burn (bha)
    C) VDV (AVL)

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      B if Pope in goal

      Open Controls
    2. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best option;

    A) Play Ndiaye
    B) Ndiaye to Eze (-4)
    C) Guiu to Bowen (-4)

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I think N’Diaye will get some points tomorrow via defcon or attacking returns

      Open Controls
  10. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Liverpool fixtures look good, Salah v united, Brentford, villa next 3. Big return this weekend and Haaland blank and people will be tearing their team apart

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      It would be nice, but if Salah was a horse, he'd be on his way to the glue factory. Past it.

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Form is temporary

        Open Controls
  11. Pompel
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Gravenberch has outscored him for £5.7m

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      just now

      * oops, fail reply Demba

      Open Controls
  12. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Lacroix
    B) Munoz
    C) Senesi
    D) Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. toerag
      • 15 Years
      just now

      d

      Open Controls
  13. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Am I crazy to keep Salah another week?
    Could move to Saka.

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I'd keep this week

      Open Controls
    2. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No. He loves playing United and is now a great differential. Not the week to get rid.

      Open Controls
  14. toerag
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    hiya

    Play Burn or Richards

    Ta

    Open Controls
  15. _Ninja_
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Guehi or Sensi this week? Seems a close one. Just go with the home team?

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 15 Years
      just now

      im thinking similar

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'm thinking to start both, benching Reinjders

      Open Controls
  16. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    On a WC, is Enzo worth risking if I have Xhaka as a first sub?

    Or could Enzo be out for a period of time.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.