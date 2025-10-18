Members

FPL General’s Gameweek 8 team reveal + transfer plans

18 October 2025
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
With Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their teams ahead of Friday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is fully committed to going without Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and Erling Haaland (£14.4m) this season. He shares his Gameweek 8 team thoughts below.

General no Salah Haaland

GAMEWEEK 7 REVIEW

Gameweek 7 was a good one, following the disaster that was Gameweek 6. Three free transfers brought in captain Bukayo Saka (£9.9m), Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) and Nick Pope (£5.1m). Out went Tijani Reijnders (£5.8m), Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) and Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m).

The resulting 72 points brought a rank rise of more than one million places. Hopefully, I can gain some momentum now and claw back as much ground as possible. I’m looking forward to the challenge and have heard from a reliable source that Erling Haaland is going to calm down soon. 

Anyway, it’s good to have Saka back in the fold for the armband. He’s likely to get it again this week when visiting Fulham. Can we all agree beforehand that if he hands the ball to Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m) before the next Arsenal penalty, it’ll go down as an assist? 

Meanwhile, what a season Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m) is having. Last time’s 18-pointer was a nice start to the Gameweek. He’s another that I can now lean on for the captaincy when Bournemouth have a favourable fixture. 

Yet Mohamed Kudus’ (£6.8m) points were the sweetest of all. There’s a lot of competition in his price bracket and it wasn’t easy to keep faith in him after three blanks in four, but it paid off. He’s likely to stay for a while. 

Pope and Daniel Munoz (£5.6m) did the business in defence. The Crystal Palace wing-back is such a good Fantasy pick. During the Everton game, I watched him repeatedly get into goalscoring positions, so he’s not going anywhere either. 

The plan was to get both Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m) and Saka, but the Brazilian’s slight injury concern scared me off. I opted for Senesi instead, timed perfectly because it was his first occasion without defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

Forwards are a nightmare at the moment. All three blanked again. Despite that, there aren’t any real standout replacements either. Gyokeres and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) have a good fixture, so they’re getting one more week at least. However, Chris Wood (£7.3m) needs to go soon.

GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM

 

1



1

Best of luck for the Gameweek folks and have a great weekend.

defensive contributions
29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    BREAKING

    No Enzo in Neale's predicted line up! 😯

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news

    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Everyone (including Neale) is making educated guesses. Can't wait for you to whine about it if it's wrong, all the same.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I was hoping he would say Guiu would start. Thinking about bench boosting.

  2. putana
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    any instagram experts know when enzo usually posts his pre game graphic?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      https://x.com/FPL_Harry/status/1979324319064064354

  3. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Start gudmun over senesi?

    1. boroie
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes. Let's Go!

  4. boroie
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best defender for less than £6m?

    Current defence…

    Porro Neco Diouf Konsa Cuyper

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Either Arsenal full back

      1. boroie
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        Thanks! That’s what I’m thinking… which is more nailed?

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Calafiori

  5. sandman58
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    A Senesi
    B Van Der Ven
    C Alderete
    Which one to start?

    1. boroie
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      C.

  6. boroie
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Need some inspiration here… please help…

    1FT 1.2ITB

    Sanchez
    Porro Diouf Cuyper
    Saka Semenyo Kudus Reijnders
    Haaland(C) Pedro Watkins

    Verbruggen; KDH Neco Konsa

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Watkins to Bowen

      Or Neco to Timber

      1. boroie
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I want Watkins out but can’t decide who to bring in… Bowen has lovely fixtures but his underlying data is pretty grim.

        Tempted to give Watkins one last week and then maybe go Woltemade

  7. boroie
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Is Timber nailed? What’s going on with Ben White?

  8. The Royal Robin
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Which move?

    A) VVD > Gabriel
    B) Bruno > Saka
    C) Foden > Saka
    D) Both for -4 (Foden or Bruno?)

    1. boroie
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  9. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Would you Bb this if early team news has enzo starting?

    Dubravka (Lee) h
    vdv (avl) h
    Senesi (cpl) a
    Anderson (che) h

    1. boroie
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      No… I wouldn’t bb after an international break, with champions league midweek… too many risks

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Makes sense, thanks

  10. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is Pedro going to drop in price. On wc and have him for 7.5, considering selling and buying back to lock in the 0.1

  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    João Pedro falling is a really odd price change
    You hold him till now and then sell the day before he plays Ange Forest and embarks on an amazing fixture run?

    1. SMOOTH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Is he guaranteed to fall. The drop predictions aren’t too accurate

  12. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hey guys, what to do here? Thinking one of the flagged boys have got to go. 1 FT, 0.6 ITB.

    Raya
    Timber, Lacroix, Senesi, Gudmundsson
    Bruno, Gakpo, Semenyo
    Haaland, Gyokeres, Pedro

    (Dubravka, King, Grealish*, Livramento*)

  13. Not Rico Henry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Chances of Tosin starting tomorrow/next few games?

