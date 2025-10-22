Fantasy EFL Gameweek 13 team reveal: FPL Reactions

With the Fantasy EFL deadline fast approaching, Louis (aka FPLReactions) – who finished inside last season’s top 200 – shares his Gameweek 13 team ahead of the weekend’s action.

Make sure you check out our ultimate guide for Fantasy EFL Gameweek 13! It’s got everything you need for a successful Double Gameweek 13, including the best picks and more!

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM REVEAL

GOALKEEPER

Two home matches for Mansfield Town make them an extremely appealing defence in my opinion this week. The only issue is that they don’t seem to have any standout defenders. With that in mind, I have decided to go with goalkeeper Liam Roberts (G).

DEFENDERS

Lincoln City may have rough fixtures but they have managed three clean sheets in their previous four games. They also have several good options, but edging it is Sonny Bradley (D), who has both clean sheet potential and the ability to produce points via defensive actions. He’s currently my captain but I could easily switch to Nathan Smith (D).

The Tranmere Rovers centre-back has picked up an 11-point return in three of his previous four matches – making him one of the most in-form defenders in Fantasy EFL. The lack of convincing midfield options this week means I’ll almost certainly captain one of those two players.

MIDFIELDERS

Usually, we have a seemingly unlimited pool of viable midfield options, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in Gameweek 13. Having said that, when I saw that Bradford City played twice, I immediately thought of their penalty taker, Antoni Sarcevic (M). Sarcevic has been excellent this season – racking up five goals and three assists already.

Elsewhere, I’m split between two Plymouth midfielders this week. While I like the in-form Bradley Ibrahim (M), his teammate Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (M) continues to play at out-of-position centre-back. This is helping him pick up consistent interceptions. I’m a big fan of interception merchants in a double Gameweek, so I’ll probably edge towards the latter.

FORWARD

It’s very rare that I fancy two up top, but this week could be one of those weeks. There seem to be two very good striker options this week: Plymouth’s Lorent Tolaj (F) and Tranmere’s Omari Patrick (F). The former has managed four goals in his previous three matches, while the latter has managed six goals and four assists in just 12 league games.

CLUB PICKS

Club picks aren’t straightforward this week. The choice is between out-of-form teams with reasonably good fixtures or good teams with tough fixtures. For that reason, I’m backing the side with two home fixtures: Mansfield Town. When in doubt, I usually opt for home teams. I also think Tranmere Rovers have a reasonably good chance of winning at least one of their matches. Neither side is very convincing, but I think that is the case with all doubling teams this week.