The Great and The Good: How they fared in FPL Gameweek 8

22 October 2025 61 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
In ‘The Great and the Good’, Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, BlackBox pair Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“An invisible touch”

Dominic this, Dominic that. It was a long international week with an extraordinary amount of chatter about Mr Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m). For those who do not want to know the results, then look away now. For everyone else with any sense, yes, he blanked.

The mind boggles at what will happen when his immense talent meets the immense talents of West Ham United on Friday.

As we got closer to the weekend, Enzo Fernandez’s (£6.7m) fitness became a concern, Erling Haaland‘s (£14.6m) rest in the second international game guaranteed him captaincy dominance, and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) scored his first international goal. We probably should’ve paid more attention to that last point…

The break also brought a splurge of Wildcards. An FPL Wire duo agreed it was a good time to jump. A certain Mark Sutherns, who spent the weekend no doubt answering questions on what an inadvertent touch is, also pressed the button.

There were also Bench Boosts active, with Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) guaranteeing a good week for those who did supersize on their substitutes.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Forget the big names, it is last year’s mini-league winner Huss E who is Happ E, as he tops The Great and The Good with a century this weekend. He was one of only two managers from this collective to own Mateta; Luke Williams being the other. Huss also had the triple-up on Arsenal and played his Bench Boost to give him a green arrow of over one million.

In fact, all the Bench Boosters did well with Luke, Martin Baker and Andy North getting healthy greens and an average score of 15 from the substitutes. More on the Wildcards later but Tom Freeman was the biggest winner with a massive rise of 1.9 million places.

Andy North had a good one overall, with 96 his highest score of the season. Along with his chip play, it was Nordi Mukiele (£4.1m) who proved to be his hero.

WILDCARDS

There was a fantastic four of Wildcards this week with Mark Sutherns, Tom Freeman, Lateriser and Pras all deciding it was clobberin’ time for their squads.

The basic ingredients for the Gameweek 8 Wildcard cake were triple Arsenal, Haaland, Enzo, Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m) and perhaps surprisingly, the out-of-form Joao Pedro (£7.6m), although his fixtures do look good.

Mark Sutherns

Mark’s variant sees him keep faith with the attacking wing-back Daniel Munoz (£5.6m) and was immediately rewarded, as was his call to spend a little more on his ‘keepers with Robin Roefs (£4.6m) coming in. The Sunderland stopper is now the highest-scoring keeper in the game.

Pras

Pras was the only one to go with a 3-5-2 formation, with Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) as the extra midfielder. He’ll hope that his fixtures and his penalty-taking duties see him flourish soon in the world of FPL, not just the Champions League.

Lateriser

Lateriser must’ve been copying Pras’s homework, or they’ve been spending way too much time together, with only two differences between their squads.

Crucially, though, he went for Nick Woltemade (£7.4m), who does have the form that Gordon is missing (at least when not in Europe) with 21 points in three games.

Tom Freeman

Tom lived up to his reputation as being more differential, choosing the right time to bring in Nordi Mukiele (£4.1m) and possibly the wrong time to double up on West Ham as El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.4m) joins Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m). He is also the only one to have a twin Arsenal attack rather than rely on their clean sheets.

TRANSFERS

A quiet week on the transfer front, with a couple of them, Tom Dollimore and Frasier Crane, rolling to five transfers.

Andy North brought in the wrong Palace attacker in Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m), Huss E is the latest convert to Jurrien Timber (£6.0m) and Zophar probably hoped for more from Eberechi Eze (£7.6m).

TEMPLATE

Some light tremors in the template with Nick Pope (£5.2m), Timber and Sarr joining.

No player is 100%, which is understandable in the case of FPL General as he stoically resists Haaland – but it is surprising that he has also ignored Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m). Fabio Borges is the other one to give the triple threat appeal of DefCon, headers and clean sheets a cold shoulder.

SEASON STATS

A look now at the season stats.

The transfer activity tells a story in the variety of playing styles we are seeing this year, from a busy Tom Freeman to a hands-off Fabio Borges.

The captaincy shows us it was the wrong year, so far at least, to go without Haaland. Joe Lepper is on 150 points and the Erling-less FPL General lacks the armband ammo on 70 points.

All the team values are at least now over £100.0m after a difficult start in the FPL stock exchange. As always, FPL Harry seems determined to be the cash kingpin with a team value of £101.7m.

CONCLUSION

There are plenty of contrasting strategies in play as we approach Gameweek 9.

Amongst The Great and The Good, Pras and Martin Baker have played three chips, whilst Fabio Borges has played four. Compare that to Fraiser Crane, who has just used one of his trump cards so far.

The point is that there is still a long way to go, so hang on in there if you are in the millions, as you are only a Mateta-sized haul away from a big fat green.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

61 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Interesting

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      No it isn’t.

      Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      The interesting bit was that Sutherns does in fact own Semenyo so the chalked off assist conspiracy theories might die down a little bit

      Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Are any of them above 365k?

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Or even 415k with a 102.2m TV?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        Good or bad Panda, I can’t remember!

        Open Controls
  3. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Reijnders and Pedro to Enzo and Woltemade for free?

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Pedro has Sunderland next, I will be inclined to keep but that is a good set of transfers whatever the case.

      Open Controls
  4. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Could use Dango instead of Reijnders too

    Open Controls
    1. RedKev81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Dango/Pedro > Enzo/Wolt for free …can’t think of any reason why not

      Open Controls
  5. RedKev81
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Play Stach against WHM or bring in Enzo for a -4 (assuming he’s fit)

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      Stach it up

      Open Controls
      1. RedKev81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        He did get me 15pts and plenty of green arrows last time I trusted him …yeah, might stick with Stach! Sunderland might not be so easy for Enzo anyway I suppose

        Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      Play Stach

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Play Stach

      Open Controls
  6. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Is it time to sell Salah and spread the funds or do I give him the Brentford match?

    3FT 0 ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Timber Senesi
    Salah Semenyo Ndiaye Reinders Stach
    Haaland JP

    Dub VdV Mukiele Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      I'm giving him the Bre match and captaining but I'm 4mil rank so don't listen to me!

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      It's time

      He will score again of course

      Like Viktor Gyok showed yesterday

      Just need to be in the right place

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      I d hate to own him by now, sell

      Open Controls
    4. No Luck
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      If you don't sell now then you might as well keep until GW16.

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think I might have to sell and pull off the bandaid.

      Thinking Salah + Reijnders > Saka + Fernandes

      Boring but stabilizing moves. Let's see the Liverpool game tonight. If he looks promising maybe I can delay one more week.

      Open Controls
  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Start Reijnders (avl) or Anderson (bou) this week?
    Leaning Anderson due to defcons which could maybe step up further under Dyche

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Anderson

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Anderson

      Open Controls
    3. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Forest have only won 2 of the past 14 matches against Bournemouth. Given the currrent form of both teams I wouldn't recommend Anderson.

      Open Controls
  8. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    play
    a. Gudmunssen (WHU)
    b. Tark (TOT)

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      b

      Open Controls
  9. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    2FT available

    Would you do
    Porro to Timber
    Reijnders to Stach

    And then BB with this lot

    Dub Sels
    Gabby Timber Munoz Rodon Dorgu
    Semenyo Sarr Gakpo Stach Kudus
    Haaland (C) Pedro Gyokeres

    Or just hold off on BB?

    Open Controls
  10. Saka Punch
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    2FT:

    Gyok + Guehi -> J Pedro/Mateta + Gabriel (double up with Timber)

    Y or N (if Y, which striker)?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I would hold Gyok and not do mateta this gw.

      Open Controls
  11. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    What to do with Reijnders?
    A) Hold, or trade to:
    B) Enzo
    C) Mbeumo
    D) Ndiaye

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Boomo, long term good fixtures
      I myself am going with Stach and getting in Timber to double up on Ars def.

      Open Controls
    2. Hertz Havertz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C or D, Ndiaye for Kudus here

      Open Controls
  12. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Why does this site constantly post 'advice' articles from a bloke who's not even in the top SIX MILLION players?

    Open Controls
  13. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 14 Years
    53 mins ago

    While we're still on Champions League FF... anyone know why Adeyemi didn't start for Dortmund yesterday? He's pretty much their star player. Was only on the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No clue. All i know is that i still cant get over the fact that I reversed my Xavi to Fermin transfer last minute.

      Open Controls
  14. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Saving FTs to arrive at this in 10. Does it look ok? Will probably have 1.2 ITB for further changes.

    Pope (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Timber Munoz (Rodon Mukiele)
    Bruno Gakpo Semenyo Sarr Kudus
    Haaland Mateta (Gulu)

    Open Controls
  15. Mount up
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best midfielder for 8.5, already have, saka, ndiaye, semenyo, and xhaka

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      32 mins ago

      Enzo Fernandez if fit.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Mbuemo.

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      I am seriously considering Gakpo.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        I'm probably buying Gakpo this week too

        Open Controls
      2. Pariße
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Frustrating player to own really. Looks like the most active player at Liverpool offensively, next to Ekitike who's minutes are small. But I don't think he's a very good player.

        Tall physique, he can't beat his man on the wing, shoots a lot but is rarely accurate, he barely fluked that sitter against United and then missed another. The positive side is he does get involved, he shoots and he can create chances. At this price there's better options out there, but he makes most sense to own out of all Liverpool attackers. That said, Liverpool coverage so far is unnecessary.

        Open Controls
    4. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      In the same dilemma, tossing up between Mbeumo, Ndaiye and Enzo

      Open Controls
  16. el polako
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Two goals from Gyokeres last night, does it mean he filled his quota for another month now?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      No. More to come

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      At least

      Open Controls
    3. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Y

      Open Controls
    4. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Hopefully some more "failing upwards" this week.

      Open Controls
  17. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Would you do Doku > Enzo (if confirmed fit?)

    Yay / nay

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yay

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Y

      Open Controls
  18. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Andersen + Reijndeers to Rodon + Minteh for free?

    Open Controls
  19. antis0cial
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    What to do with Gordon and Foden? I have 2ft and 1.5itb. Tempted to sell both to fund Saka + Chelsea mid, thoughts?

    Open Controls
  20. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Which one for Reijnders?
    A) Enzo
    B) Mbeumo
    C) Ndiaye

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Fuddled FC
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      A, B, C in that order if Enzo is fit

      Open Controls
    3. Pariße
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      My order of preference:
      1.) If you don't mind the unpredictability of owning United players, Mbuemo is racking up some really nice numbers but hasn't been too effective, he's off pens and set pieces too.
      2.) Enzo is an okay pick as long as Palmer is out - just because of penalties. A nightmare of a character though, and it often translates to FPL as I noticed (discipline, inconsistency).
      3.) Ndiaye is on penalties, but Grealish seems like the main man in that team. Ndiaye is registering a little less than a shot per game, which is really not enough for an attacker without defensive contributions.

      Open Controls
  21. Bavarian
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who to play?

    A- Gudmundsson (WHU-H)
    B- Van de Ven (EVE-A)
    C- Lacroix (ARS-A)

    Open Controls
  22. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bruno Fernandes:

    * Playing DM
    * Averaging 1 shot on target every 2 games
    * Forgot how to take a pen
    * Worst player on the pitch at the weekend
    * Haven't beaten Brighton at home since Rangnick was manager

    Excellent pick for the Scout Team

    Open Controls

