Arsenal v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 26 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ARSENAL
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|8
|19
|+12
|WDWWW
|8th
|Crystal Palace
|8
|13
|+4
|DWWLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):