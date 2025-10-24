Arsenal v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 26 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ARSENAL

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Arsenal 8 19 +12 WDWWW 8th Crystal Palace 8 13 +4 DWWLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):