Chelsea v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Chelsea and Sunderland.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
CHELSEA
SUNDERLAND
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Chelsea
|8
|14
|+7
|DLLWW
|7th
|Sunderland
|8
|14
|+3
|DDWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):