Chelsea v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Chelsea and Sunderland.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CHELSEA

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Chelsea 8 14 +7 DLLWW 7th Sunderland 8 14 +3 DDWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):