FPL Gameweek 9: Best clean sheet odds

Not sure who’s going to keep a clean sheet this week? Well, look no further! In this article, we break down the FPL Gameweek 9 clean sheet odds/percentages to help you target the best defences for points.

Whether you’re deciding who to start, which goalkeeper to back, or where to double up at the back, these updated odds will guide your transfer and captaincy decisions for the upcoming gameweek.

Let’s take a look at the latest clean sheet odds for Gameweek 9:

SUMMARY

Arsenal and Chelsea lead the way this week with a 50% chance of keeping a clean sheet. The Gunners host an in-form Crystal Palace side, but they do so having produced the joint-most clean sheets in the league (five).

Meanwhile, Chelsea – albeit far less convincing defensively – host promoted side Sunderland. The Black Cats have shown promise and impressed at times, but they’ve scored just one goal away from home this season.

Also breaking into the top five are Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, both at 45%. The former carry considerably more defensive credibility, matching Arsenal for clean sheets so far. With Fulham up next – a side who’ve picked up just one point on the road this season – the Magpies look well-placed to add a sixth shutout.

Those debating whether to play their Leeds United defenders this week may find some encouragement here. A 40% chance of a clean sheet puts them ahead of 14 other teams, including Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

At the lower end of the table, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham all sit below 20%. Managers with Palace defenders may want to steer clear of their clash with Liverpool, who head into the game on the back of a 5-1 demolition of Frankfurt in the Champions League.