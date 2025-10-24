Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

24 October 2025 135 comments
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Bigbars
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    guiui or kroupi jr. as guiui only got 45mins in europe could he start? have 5ft's to burn before afcon, so happy with a 1-2 week punt

  2. CrouchDown
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    (A) Doku to Gordon

    (B) Pedro to Ekitike

    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      A

  3. NoName
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Highest scoring combo this gw?

    A) Gabriel Chalobah
    B) Timber James
    C) VVD Porro +4

    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      B

    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      C

  4. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Very confused about what to do this week. 1FT, 3.1 ITB. Some potential transfers below.

    A. King -> Gakpo + 0.1 ITB.
    B. Kudus -> Gakpo + 2.2 ITB. (N.Williams to Gabriel next week)
    C. N.Williams -> Gabriel + 1.5 ITB

    Raya
    Burn Senesi Gudmundsson
    Saka Semenyo Kudus Ndiaye
    Haaland (c) Mateta J.Pedro

    Dubravka Guehi King N.Williams

    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      B

  5. AzzaroMax99
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    James or Cucurella?
    Who is better option?

    1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      James, cheaper + higher xGI.

    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      James higher ceiling but have to roll the dice with his injury history. Cucu probably safer for minutes

    3. el polako
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      James is a transfer waiting to happen.

  6. Please Help I Don't Kn…
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Keep Ektike for this week in light of form and Isak's injury?

  7. T.Henry14
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    2 FT 4.7 itb

    First transfer: Porro ---> Cucurella

    Second transfer:

    A) Kroupi ----> J. Pedro
    B) Reijnders ----> Enzo
    C) Both for -4

    Rest of team:

    Sels, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Porro*, VdV, Richards, Hartman
    Saka, Semenyo, Paqueta, Reijnders*, Anderson
    Haaland, Gyokeres, Kroupi*

    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      B

    2. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

  8. Please Help I Don't Kn…
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Any immediate changes for this week?

    Raya
    Senesi - Cucurella - Porro - Geuhi - Calafiori
    Kudus - Saka
    Mateta - Haaland - Ekitike

    Dubravka - Doku - Dewsbury-Hall - King

    0.9 TIB, 2 FT.

  9. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Bottomed on last page. Appreciate any thoughts here.

    A: Roll and use 2FT next week to get Arsenal defence. Wildcard around GW12/13
    B: Wildcard now

    Dub
    Cucu Porro Esteve
    Saka Semenyo Grealish Reijnders
    Haaland Gyokeres Pedro

    Sels Lacroix De Cuyper PMSarr

    1FT 0.2ITB

    WC, FH & BB remaining

    1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thanks!

  10. Manani
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    2FT
    Gyo > Wolte?

    Already have Gordon

    1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      No.

  11. Sid07
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Play
    1) Tarkowski
    2) vdv

  12. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Wc draft for next gw, please share your thoughts

    Petrović, fodder
    Timber, Calafiori, Munoz, Esteve, Acheampong
    Saka, Semenyo, Enzo, Gakpo, Reijnders
    Wolt, Mateta, Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You could downgrade Reijnders to Xhaka and upgrade cheap defender to Richards.

  13. Toplad
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Gakpo or Enzo ?

  14. Pringle
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Pope worth the extra over Sanchez?

