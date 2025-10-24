Injury update on Wissa + how it affects Woltemade

Yet to make his Newcastle United debut, centre-forward Yoane Wissa‘s (£7.4m) recovery timeline hasn’t changed, but Eddie Howe warns he’ll need approximately six weeks to get back to his best.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Howe’s words should improve Nick Woltemade‘s (£7.4m) appeal to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers. The German has four goals in five league appearances.

“He will need almost a pre-season. A pre-season schedule that we give to players will be six weeks, and we do that for a reason – so we can build them up and they can play in various games and then they’re ready to perform. So, I’m not saying he won’t play for six weeks but I think to get to his very best level, it’ll probably take that time. “He’s been to see a specialist yesterday; that was a routine appointment. He’s on track, he’s doing well, so now I think we can push him a little bit harder. Still the same [timeline, ie before the November break]. It’s not changed.” – Eddie Howe on Yoane Wissa

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 9

Meanwhile, Sandro Tonali (£5.4m) may not make the home game against Fulham. He was an unused substitute for Tuesday’s clash with Benfica, having been a doubt for the game with illness.

“Everybody has come through okay. Obviously, after a game, you’ve got a couple of sore bodies to look at but nothing serious. Sandro [Tonali] is still the player we’re monitoring. He did train on Wednesday but didn’t feel 100%, so he’s the one that’s probably touch and go for the game.” – Eddie Howe

Lewis Hall (£5.3m, hamstring), Tino Livramento (£5.0m, knee) and Harrison Ashby (£3.9m, thigh) remain out.