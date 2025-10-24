Newcastle v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Newcastle United and Fulham.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
NEWCASTLE
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|Newcastle
|8
|9
|0
|WDLWL
|15th
|Fulham
|8
|8
|-4
|WWLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):