Newcastle v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

24 October 2025 0 comments
Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Newcastle United and Fulham.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NEWCASTLE

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
14thNewcastle890WDLWL
15thFulham88-4WWLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

