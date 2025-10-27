Scout Notes

FPL notes: Haaland blanks, as Aston Villa are on the up

27 October 2025 52 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Sunday brought Manchester City’s first defeat since August, as Aston Villa edged a 1-0 win.

Here are our Scout Notes from Villa Park.

HAALAND BLANKS

While for many, Aston Villa’s win may have been the main shock, arguably the biggest surprise was that Erling Haaland (£14.7m) came away empty-handed.

Since the start of the season, the Norwegian has racked up an impressive 11 goals and one assist, totalling 85 points – making him FPL’s highest-scoring player.

Before Villa, Haaland had punished every opponent bar one, and entered the fixture in fantastic form.

While he wasn’t completely anonymous during the match, registering three shots on target, including a big chance, it was far from one of his most explosive displays this campaign.

As shown in the screenshot from our Members Area above, this was Haaland’s lowest non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) number of the campaign.

Next up is a home clash against a Bournemouth side unbeaten in the league since August. Could the Cherries limit Haaland another time, or will things return to normal as he punishes yet another defence?

ASTON VILLA ON THE UP

While it marked Man City’s first defeat since their 2-1 loss in Gameweek 3, it also extended Villa’s unbeaten league run to six matches.

The sole goal came from Matty Cash (£4.6m), who fired a left-footed strike from outside the box. It was the Polish international’s fourth goal of the campaign for club and country. Emiliano Buendía (£5.3m) claimed the assist but had to come off in the 29th minute because of injury.

There’s no clear indication yet of the severity of the issue, but multiple reports suggest he left the stadium on crutches. That’s a worrying sign for Villa, given Buendía’s importance to their recent success, with three goals and two assists in his last six appearances.

Despite Villa’s strong results, forward Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) continues to struggle to find his best form.

Haaland blanks

The England international has managed just one attacking return all season. At this stage last year, he’d already registered five goals and two assists.

As for Villa’s assets in general, FPL managers will need to see significant improvement from key individuals such as Watkins and Morgan Rogers (£6.8m) before considering investment, even with a promising run of fixtures ahead.

52 Comments
  1. Slitherene
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Seeing Haaland's facepalm made me repost.

    Unreal gameweek started with Rodon, Mbuemo (c) success over Haaland, topped off by VdV's monster haul.

    Phew!

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Really? Wow. Amazes me how many comments I've seen about bringing vDv in now. A. He won't repeat that performance this season. B. Spurs have rock hard fixtures coming up.

      But amazing. Well played mate.

      1. Over Midwicket
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        Always the same. Randoms with sub 2mil ranks come crawling out of the woodwork saying they have X, Y and Z bad picks who spiked a haul this GW, without really any proof they have them, and then won't be seen again for the rest of the season.

        1. jayzico
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          lol

        2. Feanor
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Their rank is 328,381.

          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/4310223/history

          That's the proof

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      I didn't even consider capping Mbeumo. Well done.

    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Very punty! Well done!

  2. Kiss of death
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Anyone else get fed up with VDV and transfer him out after WK8?

    1. Slitherene
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Kept patience for long enough, thinking to get him out for Richards now.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would've taken him out had I not owned players like Xavi and Reijnders who needed to move first.

    3. SkyCell
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, activated WC on friday and got rid. Happy times

  3. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Enzo and Woltemade
    Or
    Mbeumo and Thiago

    ……………….

    Richards and Mbeumo
    Or
    Munoz and Enzo

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Munoz and Enzo for me (based on fixtures)

  4. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hi, 0.2 ITB and 2FT - Can I afford to roll? Is the right team fielded?
    Kelleher
    Rodon Senesi Timber
    Mbuemo Saka Semenyo Bruno Grealish
    Haaland Bowen
    (Van de Ven-Dorgu-Guiu)

    A. Is Bowen - Mateta a smart move?
    B. Also deal with Dorgu - 4.5 def?
    C. Anything else?

    1. CaptainFail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bowen has that fixture against Burnley that is too good...
      4.5 def: Richards, De Cuyper, Mukiele/Alderete

      tbf, you could easily roll

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks for getting back so you'd hold Bowen until at least after Burnley?
        Maybe Dorgu - Richards? With the fixtures?

        1. CaptainFail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          yeah, Richards has 2-3 cleansheets in the next 6 GWs.

          I'm a fixture manager, I cannot ignore West Ham vs Burnley 😀

          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Its a very good point with that fixture even as poor as West-Ham look. Thanks for that! I'll pull the trigger on Dorgu-Richards

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Maybe Arsenal defenders and Rice are the main picks to consider...

    Attacking record PL rank this season:
    Goals - 4th (16)
    Set piece goals (excluding pens) - 1st (9)
    Open play goals - 17th (5)
    Open play xG - 8th (7.8xG - underperfoming)

    Defensive record PL rank this season:
    Goals conceded - 1st (3)
    xGC - 1st (5.89)

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rice would be a nice differential tbf

    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just been looking at Rice, decent option

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rival bought Rice and Zubimendi a couple of GWs ago and I laughed. Not laughing anymore...

  6. CaptainFail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Would you buy prioritize getting Mateta for Joao Pedro or Sarr for Paqueta?

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Great question...tough one but id sway toward Sarr purely because Pedro has good fixtures as they both do but could definitely pick back up

      1. CaptainFail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thank you. That's exactly my thought too!

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Apparently Pedro is nursing an injury

        1. CaptainFail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          wait and see this one...bloody JP!

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mateta for JP

    3. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Do you have both starting?

      1. CaptainFail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Only one would start as i'm pretty set on the others

  7. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    A or B folks?

    A) Mbeumo + Thiago
    B) Mateta + Sarr (mid up to 6.6)

    Current front 8
    Saka, Semonyo, Kudus, Grealish, *
    Haaland, Woltemade, *

    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mateta but not Sarr
      Rice maybe

      You can’t start all 8 so just pick you’re favourite and work off that

    2. CaptainFail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would only prioritize Mateta rn

    3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Forgot to mention will likely play bench boost, bu agree 8 playing will give me a headache

  8. meechamspowders
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Reijnders > Enzo or Rice?

    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I do quite like Rice.
      Ticks over really nicely

      1. meechamspowders
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yeah definitely. I can’t afford Saka without ditching Bruno, so Rice is a nice way into Arsenal ‘attack’.

        I think I’m leaning towards him over Enzo at the moment

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rice

    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      There is a compelling argument for Rice as is above

  9. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    I think I’ve boiled it down to these three option combos

    A. Richards, Enzo, Woltemade
    B. Munoz, Enzo Thiago
    C. Munoz, 5.5, Woltemade

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

    2. CaptainFail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Thiago's fixtures aren't the best right now.
      Enzo shold be on pens for the next 3-4 GWs at least and he got easy fixtures (on paper)

  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Not taken any hits so far this season and now 0.1 off being able to afford Pedro > Mateta. With that in mind which would you choose?

    a) Bowen > Mateta (-4) in GW10 or (FT) in GW11 providing Mateta only rises once more and consider Bowen is (h) to Burnley in GW11.

    b) Pedro > Igor Thiago/Welbeck initially (-4) in GW10 or (FT) in GW11 and have funds to do Mateta > Bowen after Bowen is (h) to Burnley.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Do you have Sarr?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        No Palace but my midfield is Mbeumo Semenyo Gakpo Kudus Ndiaye

        Not sure I want Sarr atm. Muñoz and Mateta on my list.

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I think you need some Palace attack for the next two. Maybe Kudus to Sarr?

    2. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      B to M after the Burnley game

  11. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    More valuable ?

    A. Munoz
    Or
    B. Mbeumo ?

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      B - Even when hasnt scored points he's had a lot of shots, also carries assist potential

    2. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B. In great form and pretty good fixtures

  12. nn11
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mbeumo and Thiago
    Or
    Rice and Mateta

    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      I went A

    2. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Mbeumo definitely going to rise in price tonight and Manchester United don't play in the week.

    I think Grimsby put pay to that.

    Stach to Mbeumo?

