Who is the best Crystal Palace defender to own in FPL?

28 October 2025 94 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
With Crystal Palace sitting at the very top of our Fixture Ticker over the next nine Gameweeks, shoe-horning at least one of their defenders into our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads seems like a prudent move.

But with plenty of options to choose from and solid arguments to be made for each, just who is the best defensive asset to own from Oliver Glasner’s squad?

WHO ARE THE MOST-OWNED PALACE DEFENDERS IN FPL?

Looking at ownership percentage seems the easiest place to start when it comes to weighing up the best Palace defenders. There’s often something to be said for going with the crowd when you’re unsure, but a sneaky differential can sometimes prove to be even more effective.

Not counting the 7.5%-owned Dean Henderson (£5.0m), who, as a goalkeeper, lacks defensive contribution (DefCon) points or attacking threat and hasn’t really been keeping pace when it comes to bonus or save points, the overall most-owned Palace defensive options at the time of writing are as follows:

PlayerPriceOwnership % (overall)Ownership % (top 10k)
Guehi£4.9m32.546.6
Munoz£5.7m13.927.3
Lacroix£5.0m3.73.3
Richards£4.5m3.33.6
Mitchell£5.0m2.31.5

There’s a similar picture when it comes to ownership in the top 10k of all FPL managers this season, which we can find out courtesy of LiveFPL.net.

It makes sense, especially at this relatively early stage of the season, that the most popular assets are the highest scoring ones to date.

But does that mean they are still the best picks moving forward?

MOST NAILED

Covering all of our bases, nailed-ness – i.e., certain a player is to start every week – is another important factor. This is an easy one when it comes to Palace, at least on current evidence.

Glasner has named the exact same back five in each of his team’s nine Premier League games so far this season: Mitchell LWB, Guehi-Lacroix-Richards in central defence, and Munoz RWB.

Who is the best Crystal Palace defender to own in FPL? 1

In the Carabao Cup and Europa Conference League, Mitchell and Richards have been rested for Borna Sosa (£4.9m) and Jaydee Canvot (£4.5m), but those two – plus the scarcely used Nathaniel Clyne (£3.9m) – are firmly deputies at the moment.

Far from the worries of rotation that will plague owners of many other teams’ defenders who are competing on multiple fronts, then, it will be a comfort to prospective Palace investors that whoever their chosen defender is should be pretty assured of starting week in, week out, provided they are fit, of course.

At this point, it is important to note that Chris Richards (£4.5m) will miss Crystal Palace’s EFL Cup tie against Liverpool on Wednesday due to a calf injury, which you can read more about here.

MOST ATTACKING

TOTAL OUTPUT

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport.

94 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Moon Dog
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      With Richards not playing midweeks, even before his muscle injury, he's a bit of a concern going into a congested fixture period. Can he be depended on for starts?

      Was looking to bring him in soon, but I'm not so sure anymore...

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I’d probably avoid at the moment

        Open Controls
      2. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        He's fine to me for the forseeable, until if / when he's not. An easy swap out if there is presser news.

        Open Controls
      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        You will get more news before deadline

        Open Controls
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Is Caliaflori a rotation risk with White back then?

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        I dont think a rotation risk as such. May lose minutes. Think he starts all league games.

        Open Controls
      2. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        He’s still a rotation risk but not because of White. MLS more likely to take minutes from Califiori while White will take minutes from Timber

        Open Controls
      3. Swerve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Would that not affect Timber more, given White usually plays at RB?

        Open Controls
        1. Herger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
      4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Timber or White
        Califiori or MLS

        Thats how it is.

        Open Controls
    • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Good to go here? Will get Munoz for Andersen next week.

      Pope
      Gabriel Timber Mukiele
      Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Sarr Rice
      Haaland Mateta

      Dubravka Gulu Rodon Andersen*

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Gtg

        Open Controls
      2. Punter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Wow I have 13/15, just have Munoz and Senesi for Rodon and Andersen

        GTG!!!

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Can get Munoz in but that means Rice out. The options:

          A) Rice + Mukiele
          B) Kudus + Munoz

          Open Controls
          1. Punter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Hmmmm I would probably say B is better. Rice and Kudus pretty close, slight edge to Rice, but Munoz way better than Mukiele also Arsenal and Palace have better fixtures

            Open Controls
    • Totalfootball
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      Burn or Van de wen out for gabriel ?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Spurs fixtures are worse and Newcastle have been solid defensively

        Open Controls
        1. Totalfootball
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    • The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      Gvardiol > Munoz? (FT)

      Raya (Dub)
      Gab, GVARDIOL, Mukiele (Senesi, Rodon)
      Bruno, Semenyo, Ndaiye, Enzo (Stach)
      Haaland (C), Gyokores, Mateta

      2FT, 0.2m ITB

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    • Vasshin
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Which one you guys like the most
      1. Pedro to Woltemade
      2. Pedro to Thiago and Porro to Timber ( have Gabriel, Munoz, Senesi, Esteve)
      3. Pedro to Mateta and Porro to vdv or Burn or Cash or Chalobah or Rodon or anyone under 5.3

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Hits?

        Open Controls
        1. Vasshin
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Ft

          Open Controls
      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
    • Pornchef
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Best midfielder up to 6.8 to replace rejinders already have Ndiyae + Enzo

      A. Szoboszlai
      B. Sarr - already have Mateta+ Munoz
      C. Minteh
      D. Someone else?
      E. Rice

      Open Controls
      1. Jimjams
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      2. The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        I had 3 FTs and I did Gyokeres to Mateta, Reijnders to Mbeumo and VVD to Senesi. Normally I wait and do transfers closer to the deadline but I really wanted these players and was worried about being priced out as some were due to drop, and some to rise. I now have just 2 Arsenal players though (Saka, who I am also thinking of getting rid of, and Gabriel). Should I do a -4 for Cucurella to Timber given the next two fixtures?

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Wouldn’t do it for a hit.
          Cucurella takes great positions, almost as second striker, only matter of time until he returns.

          Open Controls
          1. The Big Fella
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Meanwhile Arsenal defence is getting a CS and/or an attacking return every week. I don't like hits but I am very tempted by this. I think I will hold though, just in case. Cheers mate

            Open Controls
      3. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        FPL Fatman Scoop needs to learn what M/BBPS means when assessing bonus potential.

        Open Controls
        1. NoOneCares
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            FPL Virgin needs to learn that no one wants to read his constant annoying gibberish trolling.

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              🙂

              Open Controls
            2. Punned It
                45 mins ago

                Takes about half a second to scroll past, mate. And prolly a few minutes to write a unnecessarily mean reply. I'd reconsider my time management.

                Open Controls
                1. The Bandit
                  • 15 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Ironic

                  Open Controls
                  1. Punned It
                      just now

                      Not really, taking a few minutes to help people behave a bit better is super time management!

                      Open Controls
                2. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  No One Cares.

                  Open Controls
                3. fedolefan
                  • 11 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Clearly, you mean business when visiting this site. Love it!

                  Let's refocus on the urgent items, can you tell me if I should BB this week?

                  Raya (Dub)
                  Gab, GVARDIOL, Mukiele (Senesi, Rodon)
                  Bruno, Semenyo, Ndaiye, Enzo (Stach)
                  Haaland (C), Gyokores, Mateta

                  2FT, 0.2m ITB

                  Open Controls
              • fedolefan
                • 11 Years
                55 mins ago

                Don't worry, they also have Pro Pundits also on board to teach him.

                Open Controls
            3. The Mighty Whites
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Would you BB this next week:
              Dubravka, Senesi, Longstaff & Rodon

              Open Controls
              1. F4L
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                dont think so, realistically dub has a ceiling of 3, senesi 3, longstaff unlikely to get attacking return and rodon 3/4. seems like quite a strong bench most weeks, would wait until leeds have home fixture if possible

                Open Controls
              2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                No

                Open Controls
            4. Vazza
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Which is a better transfer:

              A. Reijnders > Rice
              B. Diouf > Timber

              I’m going to spread these transfers over two gameweeks but need to do at least one this week to avoid getting priced out.

              Open Controls
              1. Punter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                B this week A next week

                Open Controls
              2. F4L
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                b this gw

                Open Controls
            5. Vazza
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              Which combo is better

              A. Calafiori, Reijnders
              B. Van de Ven, Rice

              Open Controls
              1. JT11fc
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
            6. F4L
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Raya
              Gabriel Lacroix Senesi Keane
              Fernandes Mbeumo Foden Cunha Gakpo
              (H)aaland

              2.3 itb, 0 FT

              A - Keane ➡ Munoz/Timber
              B - Cunha/Foden ➡ Saka

              do you think either A or B are worth a hit? leaning towards no

              Open Controls
              1. Vazza
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                Agreed, not worth a hit. Do A next week for free.

                Open Controls
                1. F4L
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  cheers

                  Open Controls
              2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Probably not

                Open Controls
                1. F4L
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  cheers

                  Open Controls
            7. Kaneyonero
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Bench Dubravka or Sels ?

              Open Controls
              1. JT11fc
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Sels

                Open Controls
              2. F4L
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                dub

                Open Controls
            8. JT11fc
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Got Gab before the price rise, now I have a benching headache....bench who at this early stage?
              Doku
              Cucu
              Pedro
              De ligt

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                I'd call this a playing headache, not a benching headache. Everyone except cucu belongs on the bench

                Open Controls
                1. JT11fc
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Thats fair haha

                  Open Controls
              2. F4L
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                would be surprised if doku doesnt start after villa loss

                de light just about i think

                Open Controls
                1. JT11fc
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Ye City really struggle without Doku, only 1 good result where he didnt start.
                  Forest puzzling me now so thats prob best call at this point

                  Open Controls
            9. F4L
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              is there usually a third international break in the first half of the season? 😥

              Open Controls
              1. Revival
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Yes there is always 3, but there is some good news. That will be reduced to two next autumn as FIFA has decided to merge the September and October breaks into one three-week break, which will allow national teams to play four times instead of two.

                Open Controls
                1. F4L
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  cheers, ah ok thanks for this. although not sure the thought of a 3 week break is that appealing 😀 thats a huge gap when teams are just trying to get going for the new season

                  Open Controls
            10. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Who to sell for timber ?

              A chalobah
              B senesi
              C Richards

              Cheers 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Vazza
                • 5 Years
                51 mins ago

                None of the above

                Open Controls
                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Shall I sell a player I don't own? 😉

                  Open Controls
              2. Revival
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                50 mins ago

                A for me. Palace fixtures are excellent, Bournemouth's are good from GW12.
                Chelsea with 3 defeats in their last 5 makes me want to avoid their defence.

                Open Controls
              3. F4L
                • 10 Years
                42 mins ago

                a if necessary

                Open Controls
              4. JoeSoap
                • 12 Years
                41 mins ago

                A if you must

                Open Controls
              5. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Cheers all.

                I actually think I will sell b. Will get truffert as Bournemouth defender when the fixtures turn.

                Open Controls
            11. Vazza
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Which combo is better

              A. Calafiori, Reijnders
              B. Van de Ven, Rice.

              Open Controls
              1. F4L
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                b

                Open Controls
              2. JoeSoap
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                B

                Open Controls
            12. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              So who for the last Arsenal spot? Raya or Eze/Rice? Saka seems too expensive now.

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Eze 100% if no saka

                Open Controls
            13. JoeSoap
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Would you change bench order?

              Mukiele (EVERT)
              Xhaka (EVERT)
              Senesi (city)

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Good as is

                Open Controls
                1. JoeSoap
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
            14. Stranger Mings
              • 4 Years
              51 mins ago

              Please pick
              A) bernacur & dalot
              B) guehi (own munoz) & longstaff
              C) thiaw (own pope) & longstaff
              D) o'reily & longstaff

              Open Controls
            15. Stranger Mings
              • 4 Years
              49 mins ago

              Is dalot worth getting as sub pick on wc?

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                No

                Open Controls
                1. Stranger Mings
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Ok cheers maybe konsa or bri def instesd up to 4.4.

                  Open Controls
                  1. JBG
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Yes. Dalot is a rotation risk and he doesn't do much either.

                    Open Controls
            16. AD105
              • 9 Years
              48 mins ago

              Any injury updates on Richards, Alderete and Andersen?

              Currently own all 3 and want to play as many of them as possible this week…

              Open Controls
            17. fedolefan
              • 11 Years
              39 mins ago

              OMG Josh King bandwagon. Here we go!

              Open Controls
              1. Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                15 mins ago

                Is he nailed?

                Open Controls
              2. Qaiss
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                I need him for BB12

                Open Controls
            18. shirtless
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              25 mins ago

              I need a keeper, can't get another week out of Dubravka. Would you get Rouefs with 1 FT or spend two and get Pope?

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Roofies

                Open Controls
            19. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              18 mins ago

              Is it just me or is most content creation now just about the player who has just braced or got a haul each week, rather than actually trying to predict those things beforehand

              Open Controls
            20. Kloppen Schloppen
              • 8 Years
              15 mins ago

              Bench two of these

              Semenyo (city)
              Guehi (BRE)
              Mukiele (EVE)
              Xhaka (EVE)
              Enzo (tot)
              Sarr (BRE)

              Open Controls
              1. Revival
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Has to be the 2 Sunderland lads for the bench

                Open Controls
            21. FPL Sanky
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              How did MUN lose to this Grimsby team few weeks back?

              Open Controls
            22. Slurpy
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              J.Pedro going.

              The obvious move is Mateta but Wolt could easily outscore Mateta over the next two at least. The Brighton at home game will be a tight one I think.

              Dilemmas

              Open Controls
            23. DagheMunegu
              • 5 Years
              just now

              A Porro to Gabriel
              B Larsen to Mateta

              Open Controls

