Following our in-house look at the best Round 7 players to own in Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Keeping the favourites of Amer, Louis and Marc in mind, we’ve come up with a final team that adheres to the following rules:

An 83.0m budget for the starting XI

No more than three players per club

CHECK OUT RSL FANTASY (SAUDI PRO LEAGUE)

RSL FANTASY SCOUT PICKS: ROUND 7

Fantasy managers have a few headaches to deal with, as the likes of Julian Quinones (9.7m) and Musa Barrow (7.1m) are injured, while flags sit by familiar names such as Riyad Mahrez (9.9m) and Mohamed Simakan (5.6m). At least top-scoring forward Joshua King (6.5m) is available.

We’ve opted for an Al Ahli triple-up at home to Al Riyadh, whose backline has been the leakiest so far. Hopefully Ivan Toney (10.6m) can return to their starting XI and take advantage of this. Defensive colleague Ali Majrashi (5.3m) has collected an amazing 44 points from his last three outings.

Over at Al Hilal, Theo Hernandez (6.9m) loves to attack: two recent goals preceded successive clean sheets. Also unanimous in the Scout Squad is Koray Gunter (4.6m), an Al Okhdood centre-back who is capable of contributing at both ends versus last-placed Al Najmah.

Joao Felix (7.9m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (14.1m) don’t need explaining at this point, but perhaps Georginio Wijnaldum (7.4m) and Mourad Batna (7.4m) do. The former is fixture-based, and the latter assisted twice in Round 6.

Joining the duo in midfield is Fantasy bargain Valentin Vada (5.1m). On all six occasions, he’s either delivered a goal or an assist. No blanks.