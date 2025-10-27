What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 6? Goals, assists + points

As Round 6 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) was headlined by Al Hilal’s Clasico win, Fantasy managers also saw Joao Felix (7.9m) net once more.

ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 6

Al Riyadh 1-0 Al Kholood

GOALS: Sylla

Sylla ASSISTS: Toze

Toze POINTS: Toze (11), Sylla (10), Borjan (9), Al Bawardi (8), Barbet (7), Gonzalez (7), S Hazazi (7), Enrique (7)

Al Najmah 0-1 Al Ahli

GOALS: Feras

Feras POINTS: Majrashi (11), Feras (10), Demiral (8), Mendy (7), Al Shamat (7)

No assist for the only goal.

Al Fayha 1-2 Al Taawoun

GOALS: Smalling – Fulgini, Mahzari

Smalling – Fulgini, Mahzari ASSISTS: Al Khaibari – Favire, Martinez

Al Khaibari – Favire, Martinez POINTS: Mahzari (18), Fulgini (9), Smalling (8), Faivre (7)

Al Fateh 2-1 Al Ettifaq

GOALS: Al Zubaidi, Fernandes – Dembele

Al Zubaidi, Fernandes – Dembele ASSISTS: Batna (x2) – Al Otaibi

Batna (x2) – Al Otaibi POINTS: Batna (13), Fernandes (11), Al Zubaidi (9), Dembele (7)

Neom 1-1 Al Khaleej

GOALS: Luciano – Al Amri

Luciano – Al Amri ASSISTS: Lacazette – Masouras

Lacazette – Masouras POINTS: Luciano (9), Zeze (7), Al Amri (7)

Al Ittihad 0-2 Al Hilal

GOALS: Leonardo

Leonardo ASSISTS: Ruben Neves (x2)

Ruben Neves (x2) POINTS: Ruben Neves (13), Bono (11), Leonardo (11), Al Tambakti (8), Koulibaly (7), T Hernandez (7)

As well as this, there was an own goal from Mahamadou Doumbia (5.0m).

Al Qadsiah 0-0 Al Okhdood

POINTS: Najjar (12), Nacho (11), Al Shamat (9), Al Rubaie (8), Gunter (8), Casteels (7), Lajami (7), Al Salem (7), Gul (7)

Meanwhile, this goalless draw brought a red card for Mohammed Abu Abd (4.0m).

Al Shabab 1-1 Damac

GOALS: Carrasco

Carrasco ASSISTS: Vada

Vada POINTS: Carrasco (14)

Alongside the Abdelkader Bedrane (5.0m) red card was an own goal by Wesley Hoedt (6.0m).

Al Hazem 0-2 Al Nassr

GOALS: Joao Felix, Ronaldo

Joao Felix, Ronaldo ASSISTS: Ayman Yahya, Wesley

Ayman Yahya, Wesley POINTS: Joao Felix (12), Al Aqidi (9), I Martinez (8), Simakan (8), Angelo (8), Ronaldo (8), Boushal (7), Ayman Yahya (7)

