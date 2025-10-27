What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 6? Goals, assists + points

As Round 6 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) was headlined by Al Hilal’s Clasico win, Fantasy managers also saw Joao Felix (7.9m) net once more.
ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 6
Al Riyadh 1-0 Al Kholood
- GOALS: Sylla
- ASSISTS: Toze
- POINTS: Toze (11), Sylla (10), Borjan (9), Al Bawardi (8), Barbet (7), Gonzalez (7), S Hazazi (7), Enrique (7)
Al Najmah 0-1 Al Ahli
- GOALS: Feras
- POINTS: Majrashi (11), Feras (10), Demiral (8), Mendy (7), Al Shamat (7)
No assist for the only goal.
Al Fayha 1-2 Al Taawoun
- GOALS: Smalling – Fulgini, Mahzari
- ASSISTS: Al Khaibari – Favire, Martinez
- POINTS: Mahzari (18), Fulgini (9), Smalling (8), Faivre (7)
Al Fateh 2-1 Al Ettifaq
- GOALS: Al Zubaidi, Fernandes – Dembele
- ASSISTS: Batna (x2) – Al Otaibi
- POINTS: Batna (13), Fernandes (11), Al Zubaidi (9), Dembele (7)
Neom 1-1 Al Khaleej
- GOALS: Luciano – Al Amri
- ASSISTS: Lacazette – Masouras
- POINTS: Luciano (9), Zeze (7), Al Amri (7)
Al Ittihad 0-2 Al Hilal
- GOALS: Leonardo
- ASSISTS: Ruben Neves (x2)
- POINTS: Ruben Neves (13), Bono (11), Leonardo (11), Al Tambakti (8), Koulibaly (7), T Hernandez (7)
As well as this, there was an own goal from Mahamadou Doumbia (5.0m).
Al Qadsiah 0-0 Al Okhdood
- POINTS: Najjar (12), Nacho (11), Al Shamat (9), Al Rubaie (8), Gunter (8), Casteels (7), Lajami (7), Al Salem (7), Gul (7)
Meanwhile, this goalless draw brought a red card for Mohammed Abu Abd (4.0m).
Al Shabab 1-1 Damac
- GOALS: Carrasco
- ASSISTS: Vada
- POINTS: Carrasco (14)
Alongside the Abdelkader Bedrane (5.0m) red card was an own goal by Wesley Hoedt (6.0m).
Al Hazem 0-2 Al Nassr
- GOALS: Joao Felix, Ronaldo
- ASSISTS: Ayman Yahya, Wesley
- POINTS: Joao Felix (12), Al Aqidi (9), I Martinez (8), Simakan (8), Angelo (8), Ronaldo (8), Boushal (7), Ayman Yahya (7)
SEASON LEADERS
|FANTASY POINTS
|GOALS
|SHOTS ON
TARGET
|ASSISTS
|TEAM CLEAN SHEETS
|MID – Joao Felix (90)
|MID – Joao Felix (9)
|FOR – Ronaldo (41)
|MID – Fortounis (5)
|Al Ahli (4)
|FOR – King (66)
|FOR – King (7)
|MID – Joao Felix (24)
|MID – Mane (5)
|Al Nassr (4)
|MID – Quinones (64)
|FOR – Ronaldo (6)
|MID – Mane (21)
|MID – Diaby (4)
|Al Hilal (3)
|MID – Mane (63)
|MID – Quinones (6)
|MID – Coman (21)
|MID – Coman (4)
|Al Qadsiah (2)
|MID – Coman (61)
|FOR – Leonardo (5)
|MID – Quinones (21)
|MID – Teddy Okou (4)
|Al Shabab (2)
|DEF – Majrashi (60)
|MID – Carrasco (19)
|FOR – Ronaldo (55)
|MID – Carrasco (55)