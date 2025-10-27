Saudi Fantasy

What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 6? Goals, assists + points

27 October 2025 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

As Round 6 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) was headlined by Al Hilal’s Clasico win, Fantasy managers also saw Joao Felix (7.9m) net once more.

For an up-to-date league table, check out the official website.

Excitingly, our Premium FFS Members Area now dedicates a section to the game’s underlying StatsBomb data, while we have an editable fixture ticker for forward planning.

Click here to join our free-to-join FFS mini-league, giving managers the chance to win a share of over £500 in prizes.

NOTE: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL)

ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 6

RSL Fantasy Round 2: Saudi Pro League roundup, best picks + more

Al Riyadh 1-0 Al Kholood

  • GOALS: Sylla
  • ASSISTS: Toze
  • POINTS: Toze (11), Sylla (10), Borjan (9), Al Bawardi (8), Barbet (7), Gonzalez (7), S Hazazi (7), Enrique (7)

Al Najmah 0-1 Al Ahli

  • GOALS: Feras
  • POINTS: Majrashi (11), Feras (10), Demiral (8), Mendy (7), Al Shamat (7)

No assist for the only goal.

Al Fayha 1-2 Al Taawoun

  • GOALS: Smalling – Fulgini, Mahzari
  • ASSISTS: Al Khaibari – Favire, Martinez
  • POINTS: Mahzari (18), Fulgini (9), Smalling (8), Faivre (7)

Al Fateh 2-1 Al Ettifaq

  • GOALS: Al Zubaidi, Fernandes – Dembele
  • ASSISTS: Batna (x2) – Al Otaibi
  • POINTS: Batna (13), Fernandes (11), Al Zubaidi (9), Dembele (7)

Neom 1-1 Al Khaleej

  • GOALS: Luciano – Al Amri
  • ASSISTS: Lacazette – Masouras
  • POINTS: Luciano (9), Zeze (7), Al Amri (7)

Al Ittihad 0-2 Al Hilal

  • GOALS: Leonardo
  • ASSISTS: Ruben Neves (x2)
  • POINTS: Ruben Neves (13), Bono (11), Leonardo (11), Al Tambakti (8), Koulibaly (7), T Hernandez (7)

As well as this, there was an own goal from Mahamadou Doumbia (5.0m).

Al Qadsiah 0-0 Al Okhdood

  • POINTS: Najjar (12), Nacho (11), Al Shamat (9), Al Rubaie (8), Gunter (8), Casteels (7), Lajami (7), Al Salem (7), Gul (7)

Meanwhile, this goalless draw brought a red card for Mohammed Abu Abd (4.0m).

Al Shabab 1-1 Damac

  • GOALS: Carrasco
  • ASSISTS: Vada
  • POINTS: Carrasco (14)

Alongside the Abdelkader Bedrane (5.0m) red card was an own goal by Wesley Hoedt (6.0m).

Al Hazem 0-2 Al Nassr

  • GOALS: Joao Felix, Ronaldo
  • ASSISTS: Ayman Yahya, Wesley
  • POINTS: Joao Felix (12), Al Aqidi (9), I Martinez (8), Simakan (8), Angelo (8), Ronaldo (8), Boushal (7), Ayman Yahya (7)

SEASON LEADERS

FANTASY POINTSGOALSSHOTS ON
TARGET		ASSISTSTEAM CLEAN SHEETS
MID – Joao Felix (90)MID – Joao Felix (9)FOR – Ronaldo (41)MID – Fortounis (5)Al Ahli (4)
FOR – King (66)FOR – King (7)MID – Joao Felix (24)MID – Mane (5)Al Nassr (4)
MID – Quinones (64)FOR – Ronaldo (6)MID – Mane (21)MID – Diaby (4)Al Hilal (3)
MID – Mane (63)MID – Quinones (6)MID – Coman (21)MID – Coman (4)Al Qadsiah (2)
MID – Coman (61)FOR – Leonardo (5)MID – Quinones (21)MID – Teddy Okou (4)Al Shabab (2)
DEF – Majrashi (60)MID – Carrasco (19)
FOR – Ronaldo (55)
MID – Carrasco (55)

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.