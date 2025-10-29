Community

The rise of set pieces: How FPL managers can profit

29 October 2025 69 comments
In our latest community article, Bordeaux FC looks at the rise of set pieces – and how Fantasy managers can benefit from this tactical trend.

The reincarnation of dead balls

Set pieces are the talk of the Premier League town – and the team atop of the pile is, fittingly, the master of the art. Over 55% of Arsenal’s goals this season have come from these situations. Perhaps more remarkably, they are joint-fourth-bottom for goals from open play. The ‘dead ball’ is alive and well.

Above: Premier League teams sorted by fewest goals from open play (OP), with their set-piece goals (SP) for comparison

The tactical evolution of football is a fascinating aspect of the game. Five years ago, the Premier League vogue was the gegenpress of Liverpool, and Manchester City’s iteration of tiki taka. At that time, you would have been going out on a limb to predict that 2025/26 would be the season of the long throw. But the path of change in football isn’t linear. Often, ‘new’ tactical innovations are a reimagination of ideas past. After all, there is nothing new under the sun…

Inspiration from across the Atlantic

The intensity of competition to stay in the Premier League is so fierce that teams, with their armies of analysts, are always looking for ways to gain an advantage. Teams like Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford took inspiration from baseball’s vaunted ‘Moneyball’ approach and have transitioned from clubs that were more familiar in League One company to established and lauded Premier League outfits.

The Premier League’s most recent trend takes further inspiration from across the Atlantic, but it’s more NFL than MLB.  There has been much discussion about the increasing prominence of ‘Special Teams’ in American Football, driven by an analytical recognition of its importance in determining field position.

After Aston Villa’s victory over Manchester City, Matty Cash (£4.6m) referenced the “special corners” that the team’s set-piece coach has up his sleeve. Set-piece coaches are now a mainstay of every PL team (as are special teams coaches in the NFL), in a way that there weren’t 20 years ago. Their importance has been elevated to the extent that Brentford, who have led the way in this trend, even appointed their set-piece coach, Keith Andrews, to succeed Thomas Frank. And it’s not just coaching appointments that are being influenced by this trend. In signing Michael Kayode (£4.5m), reports suggest a key factor in Brentford’s scouting was his long throw (although his all-around play has also been excellent this season).

Above: Where Michael Kayode has created his chances from in 2025/26

From free-kicks, corners and long throws, there is a controlled opportunity to set players in motion and deliver a planned and practised routine from the playbook. Perhaps the most obvious comparison to American football is the increased importance of blockers, whose intention isn’t to head the ball (or receive a pass), but simply to create a better opportunity for the intended target to do so.

The focus on set pieces is best illustrated this season by the long throw. Across the first eight Gameweeks, there were 113 shots from throw-in situations, compared to nine in 2020/21. This is pragmatism over philosophy. Neil Warnock or Tony Pulis aren’t being lined up to succeed Pep Guardiola or Enzo Maresca –  but the data suggests that it’s a worthwhile endeavour. Most spectators would rather see a goal scored by a flowing move than a six-yard box scramble, but football values them equally. Until more teams figure out how to defend these set pieces more effectively, detractors are shouting at clouds.

Adapting our Fantasy teams

Whatever your views about set pieces, the latest tactical trend does present opportunities for Fantasy managers. Most obviously, we want the players who are targets, and those who deliver them.

For long throws, this is tricky. While some teams utilise a specialist from both sides, most of the time, the productivity of a long throw stems from the chaotic pinball of second and third balls, which creates a greater degree of randomness. Some teams have consistently targeted players for a near-post flick on (Nathan Collins (£4.9m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.5m), Dan Burn (£5.1m)); perhaps these players are best placed to profit from an assist.  

Above: The leading players for chances from throw-ins in 2025/26

Despite the increased attention on long throws, corners and free-kicks around the box remain the most profitable set pieces. This season, many teams are preferring in-swinging deliveries from corners, which makes targeting takers more tricky as duties are split. With the exception of Declan Rice (£6.7m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m), who benefit from Arsenal’s high conversion rate, set-piece delivery is an added bonus for the likes of Cody Gakpo (£7.6m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) or Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m) – but probably not sufficient cause to buy a player.

However, one group of players stand out, and as Fantasy managers, we benefit from a helpful correlation. It is a simple one, too. The best players at attacking these set pieces – ‘the targets’ – are centre-backs who often share two qualities: they are underpriced and they are defensive contribution (DefCon) magnets. Players who are good at attacking the ball are, largely, good at it in both penalty boxes. This means that owners of Gabriel Magalhaes, Joe Rodon (£4.1m), Omar Alderete (£4.1m) and Marc Guehi (£4.9m) have profited not only from a regular two points for defensive contributions, but goal and assist potential.

Above: The leading players for headed set-piece attempts in 2025/26

Expect the likes of Collins, James Tarkowski (£5.5m), Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Burn to join them soon. If you can bring together a goal, a clean sheet and DefCons, you’re looking at a 17-point haul. We’d be over the moon about these returns from a striker costing upwards of £10m, let alone a defender who is certain to be less than £6.5m – and could be as cheap as almost anyone in the game.

Like all Fantasy Football decisions, there is an element of luck involved in being on the right defender at the right time (congratulations to Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) owners this week). There are teams whose inability to defend set pieces you can target (e.g., West Ham), and as ever, you can put your team in the right position to be lucky.

defensive contributions
  1. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Top work yet again, Bordeaux. Everything falling into place for centre-backs this season!

  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Hi

    This is my GW10 Bus Team

    Raya
    Gabriel Rodon Keane
    Fernandes Semenyo Minteh Kudus
    Haaland Bowen Pedro

    Dubravka Stach Cucurella Senesi

    Would you sell Pedro or roll FT

    1FT 0.2 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Pedro > Mateta, if price allows

    2. CaptainFail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I would sell Pedro only for Mateta, otherwise it's a side move imho

  3. Wenger_In
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Rodon's probably one of the best value players this season, still only risen once somehow.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yeah really bummed I went Gudmundsson over Rodon on my WC5 based off Gudmunds double 9pter

    • theshazly
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Play Mukiele in a 451 or Thiago in a 352 ?

      1. CaptainFail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Mukiele 51% Thiago 49%

        Both are good options tbh

    • Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Who to play?
      A- Rodon (BHA-A)
      B- Van De Ven (CHE-H)

      1. Wenger_In
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          I'm gonna play Van on the basis that he'll be buzzing from his brace

        • Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          B

        • Baron Penguin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Coin toss. Spurs have been poor at home.

        • CaptainFail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          it's a coin flip. My guess is that both will end up with 2pts max

        • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          A

      2. theshazly
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Team is

        Pope ( Dub )
        Gabriel Timber Guehi
        Enzo Saka Semenyo ISarr Mbeumo
        Thiago Haaland

        Sub: Mukiele / DCL / Diouf

        1 FT / 0 ITB

        GTG ? Is bench order correct or shall I play Mukiele and bench Thiago and go 451 ?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          GTG, play Thiago

          1. Baron Penguin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Agreed

      3. bigbudgie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Somehow ended up with double Chelsea defence after getting over excited last week...team is:

        Sanchez
        James Gabriel Timber VDV Diouf
        Saka Semenyo Kudus Mbuemo Reijnders
        Haaland Wolt Guiu

        Worth a wildcard? Would probably switch out Sanchez, James, Diouf, Kudus, Guiu and Wolt....or just:

        A) Kudus > Sarr
        B) Kudus > Minteh

        It's the Spurs Chelsea game that's getting me with four players involved!

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          A

        2. Baron Penguin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          A of those two

        3. CaptainFail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          A of these two

      4. Baron Penguin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Last two spots on FH:

        1. Pope and Xhaka
        2. Roefs and Minteh

        xxx
        Timber Gabriel Munoz
        Saka Mbeumo Bruno Sarr xxx
        Haaland Mateta
        fodder Mukiele fodder fodder

        1. CaptainFail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          B for me....West Ham are unpredictable for me.

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          2

      5. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Would you pick Pope Dubravka or Roefs Petrovic? Any other GKs that you would consider?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Pope Dub

      6. Salarrivederci
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Gtg?

        Roefs
        Gabriel - Virgil - Tarkowski - Richards
        Salah - Semenyo - Gordon - Le Fée
        Haaland (C) - Mateta

        (Dubravka, King, Senesi, Obi)

        1. The Big Fella
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I have just sold VVD and still think Salah is overpriced but good team

      7. White Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Brilliant read. Thanks.

      8. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        First to 5 votes wins

        Pedro replacement

        A: Welbeck
        B: Thiago

        1. White Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          B and it’s not close.

        2. Bobkat
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          B

        3. z13
            3 mins ago

            C: Mateta

          • z13
              3 mins ago

              B

          • White Pony
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            I’m eyeing up Mbeumo, but not sure who to lose (1FT, 2.9ITB):

            Roefs
            Gab Timber Mukiele
            Semenyo Gordon Kudus Ndiaye
            Haaland Gyok Mateta

            Dub Richards* King Senesi

            What do you reckon? Gyok to go next week.

            1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 5 Years
              23 mins ago

              Gordon

              1. White Pony
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Before West Ham?

          • KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Can only get one this week, who to get?

            a) Mbeumo
            b) Mateta

            Open Controls
            1. Over Midwicket
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              A

          • AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Another good article from the community.

          • Over Midwicket
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Really like the look of Ballard. Great differential this week

          • Sid07
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Raya + Tarkowski
            to
            Pope + Timber

            1) Yes
            2) No

          • Old Wulfrunian
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Which one for a hit?

            a)Mbeumo+Jimenez
            b)Sarr+Mateta

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Raul Jimenez was forced off at Wycombe in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

              "That is another thing that we have to wait a bit more. He felt something again on the side that was the reason why he came out vs Villa & he was out 2-3 games. Let's see in the next few days how he's going to be, see if he's going to be ready for Saturday."

              1. Old Wulfrunian
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                wow .Thanks a lot Tony!

          • RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Play Senesi (mci a) over Rodon and Chalobah?

            1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              No, one of the latter 2

            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              No

            3. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              Cheers!

          • TafOnTour1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            A or B here?! On A but leaning more towards B.

            A) Senesi, Chalobah, Caicedo, Gyokeres.

            B) Rodon, Timber, Mbeumo, Thiago.

            Open Controls
            1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 5 Years
              31 mins ago

              Easily B

            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              27 mins ago

              B but it's probably not as simple as A vs B

            3. F4L
              • 10 Years
              just now

              b but find somewhere in your team for senesi imo

          • AD105
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            1 FT and 1.7 ITB, best move this week?

            A) Stach > Sarr
            B) Reijnders > Sarr
            C) JP > Mateta
            D) Something else?

            Raya
            Gabriel Richards* Andersen* Alderete*
            Bruno Semenyo Enzo
            Haaland Gyok JP

            Dubravka Reijnders Senesi Stach

            Open Controls
            1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              A

            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              A defender transfer might be the best move depending on injury updates

          • FDMS All Starz
            • 10 Years
            42 mins ago

            What would you change from this team? Could do Kudus to Sarr? Or go for triple Arsenal def/saka?

            Current team:

            Sanchez
            Munoz Timber Gabriel
            Bruno Kudus Ndiaye Reijnders
            Haaland Woltemade Mateta

            (Dubravka Semenyo Rodon Andersen)
            1FTs & 0.0itb

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 10 Years
              just now

              would be tempted to play semenyo over reijnders or even ndiaye.

              save ft or kudus to sarr yeah. but not necessarily sure best gw to do it with chelsea's defensive issues

          • F4L
            • 10 Years
            40 mins ago

            4 back just feels right now. and if Palmer comes back well rested and on fire even better

            got to the point im looking at the fixtures and first thought is to consider which defenders are best to bring in for the good runs not mids/attackers lol

          • rozzo
            • 12 Years
            31 mins ago

            Roefs Dubravka
            Gabriel Timber Tarkowski Senesi VdV
            Saka Mbuemo Semenyo Caicedo King
            Haaland Ekitike Thiago

            0.1 itb

            Anything worth a hit?

            Tempted by Ekitike to Mateta

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              Missing Palace players could hurt your rank, but nothing worth taking a hit for.

              1. rozzo
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Im 4.5m rank, think the damage has already been done

            2. F4L
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              dont think so, would be happy to keep ekitike for this gw with isak's issues . unless you have a move in mind for next gw and would do ekitike to mateta anyways to fund it

          • rozzo
            • 12 Years
            19 mins ago

            Anybody lower than 4.5 million rank?

            This must be the worst start I've had in 15 years

            1. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Looking like another crap FPL season for me.TC sent me to 3.8 million. Will avoid hits for now though.

          • Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            10 mins ago

            Free Hit team is locked apart from 2 slots. Please help me decide.

            Pope

            Gabriel Timber Muñoz

            Mbeumo Sarr (Slot 1) (Slot 2)

            Mateta Woltemade Haaland

            Slot 1 - Choose Rice or Eze

            Slot 2 - Choose Cunha, Minteh, Iwobi or Guimaraes

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Eze & Minteh

          • The Big Fella
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Play Senesi or Rodon this week? Ordinarily would go Rodon but City didn’t look great weekend just gone

          • Letsgo!
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Kudus to who is better?
            1. BrunoG
            2. Damsgaard
            3. Iwobi
            4. Rice

