Is Mbeumo a better FPL pick than Fernandes?

Two weekend goals have caused Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) to be the most-bought Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player in the run-up to Gameweek 10. By Wednesday afternoon, he’s already reached 750,000 purchases.

However, while he’s ahead of costlier Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) for points, committing to the Cameroon international isn’t a straightforward decision.

Using basic numbers, deeper stats from our Members Area and some additional context, let’s try to determine which midfielder is best.

RECENT FORM

It’s not just Mbeumo’s brace, but also his Gameweek 8 goal at Anfield, which followed an assist against Sunderland. Whereas Fernandes has only one attacking return over the last four Gameweeks.

During this period, Mbeumo dominates his colleague for both goals and points, while both have created the same number of big chances (two).

[GAMEWEEKS

6 TO 9] FPL POINTS ATTEMPTS SHOTS ON

TARGET BIG

CHANCES CHANCES

CREATED xG (DELTA) xGI (DELTA) FERNANDES 14 10 4 2 9 1.54 (-1.54) 2.17 (-1.17) MBEUMO 32 8 6 4 7 1.05 (+1.95) 1.82 (+2.18)

Fernandes’ shots are more about quantity than quality, as Mbeumo makes up for his fewer efforts by having a high accuracy (85.7%).

Yet here we have a case of overachievement versus underachievement when it comes to expected goals (xG) and expected goal involvement (xGI) tallies.

Despite the worse FPL output from Gameweek 6, Fernandes has still outdone Mbeumo for both. Still, it’s worth remembering that the latter, when at Brentford, had 2024/25’s biggest xG Delta (+7.74), showing a recent history of beating the data.

GOAL THREAT