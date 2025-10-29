FPL

Is Mbeumo a better FPL pick than Fernandes?

29 October 2025 372 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Two weekend goals have caused Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) to be the most-bought Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player in the run-up to Gameweek 10. By Wednesday afternoon, he’s already reached 750,000 purchases.

However, while he’s ahead of costlier Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) for points, committing to the Cameroon international isn’t a straightforward decision.

Using basic numbers, deeper stats from our Members Area and some additional context, let’s try to determine which midfielder is best.

RECENT FORM

It’s not just Mbeumo’s brace, but also his Gameweek 8 goal at Anfield, which followed an assist against Sunderland. Whereas Fernandes has only one attacking return over the last four Gameweeks.

During this period, Mbeumo dominates his colleague for both goals and points, while both have created the same number of big chances (two).

[GAMEWEEKS
6 TO 9]		FPL POINTSATTEMPTSSHOTS ON
TARGET		BIG
CHANCES		CHANCES
CREATED		xG (DELTA)xGI (DELTA)
FERNANDES14104291.54 (-1.54)2.17 (-1.17)
MBEUMO3286471.05 (+1.95)1.82 (+2.18)

Fernandes’ shots are more about quantity than quality, as Mbeumo makes up for his fewer efforts by having a high accuracy (85.7%).

Yet here we have a case of overachievement versus underachievement when it comes to expected goals (xG) and expected goal involvement (xGI) tallies.

Despite the worse FPL output from Gameweek 6, Fernandes has still outdone Mbeumo for both. Still, it’s worth remembering that the latter, when at Brentford, had 2024/25’s biggest xG Delta (+7.74), showing a recent history of beating the data.

GOAL THREAT

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

372 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. mitchtyson__
      15 mins ago

      A) Bowen Jp Stach- Mateta Kroupi Sarr -4
      B) JP Bowen- Mateta Woltemade
      C) Bowen JP Stach- Mateta Thiago Minteh -4

      Open Controls
    • Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      So if there’s a DGW16 and blank in GW17 for one or two teams, it means we all use the same chips at the same time again

      When the addition of extra chips was meant to bring more variety to the game…

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Hopefully there won’t be any postponements !

        Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Eddie Nketiah could face another spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in Crystal Palace's Carabao Cup win over Liverpool. #CPFC

      https://www.newsshopper.co.uk/sport/25582440.eddie-nketiah-suffers-hamstring-injury-liverpool/

      “We gave Jean-Philippe Mateta a rest,” said Glasner. “But unfortunately, we had to bring him on at half time because Eddie Nketiah injured his hamstring again.

      “Eddie’s injury is really tough, especially for him. It’s the next one after he missed the whole of pre-season and the start of the season. Hopefully, it is not too serious.”

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Also at News Shopper being the source :mrgreen:

        Open Controls
    • BBC_TF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      On a wc should i pick:
      1/ munoz mukiele
      Or
      2/ guehi burn

      The rest is gabi timber rodon

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Pick Munoz and have fun

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      - 26.88% of managers in the top 10k have played the FH

      - 13.28% of managers overall have used the Free Hit.

      https://plan.livefpl.net//chips

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Still over 70% in top 10k can play their FH.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.