FPL Gameweek 10: Best clean sheet odds

Not sure who’s going to keep a clean sheet this week? Look no further, as we break down the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clean sheet percentages to help you target the best backlines for points.

Whether you’re deciding who to start, which goalkeeper to back, or where to double up in defence, these updated odds will guide your transfer and captaincy decisions for the upcoming Gameweek.

Moderator G-Whizz remains the doyen of clean sheet odds – but for those who haven’t seen his weekly Hot Topic, this article has you covered.

GAMEWEEK 10 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Let’s take a look at the latest clean sheet odds for Gameweek 10:

SUMMARY

The team most likely to keep a clean sheet in Gameweek 10 is, shock, horror, Arsenal. The Gunners have been outstanding defensively this season, ranking best in the league for goals conceded, clean sheets, and big chances conceded. An away trip to Burnley presents another strong opportunity, and a seventh shut-out of the campaign feels well within reach.

Fulham have managed just one of these this season, so seeing them second-highest at 44% may come as a surprise. However, the Cottagers face a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who have failed to score in four of their nine Premier League fixtures, which significantly boosts their defensive appeal this week.

Completing the top four, both on 40%, are Manchester City and Newcastle United. It’s more surprising to see Pep Guardiola’s side up there: they have a home fixture against a free-scoring Bournemouth side who are second in the table. The Magpies, however, travel to a West Ham United mess that is still searching for consistency. They could realistically secure their sixth clean sheet of the season here.

Several teams sit in the 31–38% bracket this week, including Brighton and Hove Albion, who host Leeds United, Everton travelling to in-form Sunderland, and Crystal Palace at home to Brentford.

At the lower end, four sides have less than a 20% chance of keeping a clean sheet. Bournemouth, Burnley, and West Ham United have already been mentioned, but there’s also Aston Villa, who visit current champions Liverpool.