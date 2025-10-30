Fulham, Aston Villa and Sunderland assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

All three of these players have an ownership of 5% or lower.

READ MORE: Why FPL Blank Gameweek 17 now looks unlikely

ALEX IWOBI

FPL ownership: 1.6%

1.6% Price: £6.5m

£6.5m GW10-14 fixtures: WOL | eve | SUN | tot | MCI

We are placing our faith in Fulham’s Alex Iwobi (£6.5m) for the home encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Nigerian is central to most of the Cottagers’ attacking play.

Indeed, he has created the joint-most chances (13), had the joint-second-most shots (12) and amassed more points (35) than any of his teammates in 2025/26.

An influential figure down Fulham’s left flank, he also ranks top for final-third touches (166) and passes received in the final-third (104).

Crucially, Wolves have looked much weaker down Iwobi’s side of the pitch in recent weeks, which is captured below.

Above: Wolves’ open play goal attempts conceded (left) and chances created conceded (right) over the last four Gameweeks

Certainly, Wolves don’t appear to have the defensive resolve to deal with the Fulham threat, despite the fact that Marco Silva’s team have somewhat struggled in their attacking efforts lately (tough fixtures have contributed to this, of course).

They arrive at Craven Cottage without a clean sheet all season, while only West Ham United have conceded more goals than their 19 in the first nine Gameweeks.

Fixtures against Everton and Sunderland follow, so Iwobi also has the platform to deliver beyond Saturday’s clash.

Sitting in just 1.6% of FPL squads, Iwobi could be an ideal gamble for Fantasy managers.

MORGAN ROGERS

FPL ownership: 4.9%

4.9% Price: £6.8m

£6.8m GW10-14 fixtures: liv | BOU | lee | WOL | bha

A goal and two assists from his last four appearances confirm that Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers (£6.8m) is finally finding some form.

A popular pick in pre-season, having produced 14 goals and 16 assists across all competitions in 2024/25, Villa’s slow start curtailed that early enthusiasm.

But with 20 points over the last four Gameweeks, Rogers is emerging as a viable option for our five-man midfields.

And while the England international’s underlying stats don’t look too inspiring over that period (four shots and four chances created), the eye test indicates that he is starting to find his groove.

“Morgan is improving as the team are improving. The goals and assists, his movement and confidence to beat an opponent is helping the team, but I want to see further improvements. I want him to match or beat the numbers he had for us last season.” – Unai Emery on Morgan Rogers

Rogers can carry that momentum into Saturday night’s away trip to Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s team have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four Premier League outings, a run which has seen them allow 21 Opta-defined ‘big chances’, the most of any top-flight side.

The in-form Villans face further promising fixtures against Bournemouth, Leeds United, Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion over the next five Gameweeks, so Rogers can be an effective differential not only for Gameweek 10, but also for the longer term.

GRANIT XHAKA

FPL ownership: 5.0%

5.0% Price: £5.1m

£5.1m GW10-14 fixtures: EVE | ARS | ful | BOU | liv

Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) has played a pivotal role in Sunderland’s impressive start to the season, with the Black Cats remarkably sitting in fourth place in the table after nine matches.

The Switzerland international leads all players at the club for assists (three), chances created (11) and successful crosses (seven).

He also ranks fifth among all FPL midfielders for defensive contributions (DefCons), with 110.

Averaging 12.22 DefCons per 90 minutes, with assured playing time, the set-piece taking Xhaka certainly fulfils the criteria for a budget midfielder.

“The balance is really positive, Granit is the captain and sets the standard every day. When you start a new career, you can be really skilled but not have the standards to succeed. He sets this example every day and on the pitch, he’s a really good footballer. He enjoys driving the standards of the squad. He’s like a second coach on the pitch, and he’s vital for the young lads.” – Regis Le Bris on Granit Xhaka

Gameweek 10 opponents, Everton, have shown plenty of defensive fragility lately.

Over the last two Gameweeks, they have conceded five goals and faced 10 big chances, which is the most of any top-flight team with the exception of Liverpool.

Sunderland should test their resolve, then, especially considering their home performances thus far.

In four Premier League games at the Stadium of Light, Regis Le Bris’ side have achieved three wins and one draw, scoring eight goals while conceding only two.

Owned by just 5.0% of managers, Xhaka might therefore be worth considering as he plays three of his next four matches in front of his own fans.