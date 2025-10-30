Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 10 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

30 October 2025 63 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Fulham, Aston Villa and Sunderland assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

All three of these players have an ownership of 5% or lower.

ALEX IWOBI

FPL notes: Why Iwobi + Sarr were subbed off, Mateta

  • FPL ownership: 1.6%
  • Price: £6.5m
  • GW10-14 fixtures: WOL | eve | SUN | tot | MCI

We are placing our faith in Fulham’s Alex Iwobi (£6.5m) for the home encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Nigerian is central to most of the Cottagers’ attacking play.

Indeed, he has created the joint-most chances (13), had the joint-second-most shots (12) and amassed more points (35) than any of his teammates in 2025/26.

An influential figure down Fulham’s left flank, he also ranks top for final-third touches (166) and passes received in the final-third (104).

Crucially, Wolves have looked much weaker down Iwobi’s side of the pitch in recent weeks, which is captured below.

Above: Wolves’ open play goal attempts conceded (left) and chances created conceded (right) over the last four Gameweeks

Certainly, Wolves don’t appear to have the defensive resolve to deal with the Fulham threat, despite the fact that Marco Silva’s team have somewhat struggled in their attacking efforts lately (tough fixtures have contributed to this, of course).

They arrive at Craven Cottage without a clean sheet all season, while only West Ham United have conceded more goals than their 19 in the first nine Gameweeks.

Fixtures against Everton and Sunderland follow, so Iwobi also has the platform to deliver beyond Saturday’s clash.

Sitting in just 1.6% of FPL squads, Iwobi could be an ideal gamble for Fantasy managers.

MORGAN ROGERS

  • FPL ownership: 4.9%
  • Price: £6.8m
  • GW10-14 fixtures: liv | BOU | lee | WOL | bha

A goal and two assists from his last four appearances confirm that Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers (£6.8m) is finally finding some form.

A popular pick in pre-season, having produced 14 goals and 16 assists across all competitions in 2024/25, Villa’s slow start curtailed that early enthusiasm.   

But with 20 points over the last four Gameweeks, Rogers is emerging as a viable option for our five-man midfields.

And while the England international’s underlying stats don’t look too inspiring over that period (four shots and four chances created), the eye test indicates that he is starting to find his groove.

“Morgan is improving as the team are improving. The goals and assists, his movement and confidence to beat an opponent is helping the team, but I want to see further improvements. I want him to match or beat the numbers he had for us last season.” – Unai Emery on Morgan Rogers

Rogers can carry that momentum into Saturday night’s away trip to Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s team have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four Premier League outings, a run which has seen them allow 21 Opta-defined ‘big chances’, the most of any top-flight side.

The in-form Villans face further promising fixtures against Bournemouth, Leeds United, Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion over the next five Gameweeks, so Rogers can be an effective differential not only for Gameweek 10, but also for the longer term.

GRANIT XHAKA

FPL notes: Solid Sunderland, Xhaka superb + why Gibbs-White was benched

  • FPL ownership: 5.0%
  • Price: £5.1m
  • GW10-14 fixtures: EVE | ARS | ful | BOU | liv

Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) has played a pivotal role in Sunderland’s impressive start to the season, with the Black Cats remarkably sitting in fourth place in the table after nine matches.

The Switzerland international leads all players at the club for assists (three), chances created (11) and successful crosses (seven).

He also ranks fifth among all FPL midfielders for defensive contributions (DefCons), with 110.

Averaging 12.22 DefCons per 90 minutes, with assured playing time, the set-piece taking Xhaka certainly fulfils the criteria for a budget midfielder.

“The balance is really positive, Granit is the captain and sets the standard every day. When you start a new career, you can be really skilled but not have the standards to succeed. He sets this example every day and on the pitch, he’s a really good footballer. He enjoys driving the standards of the squad. He’s like a second coach on the pitch, and he’s vital for the young lads.” – Regis Le Bris on Granit Xhaka

Gameweek 10 opponents, Everton, have shown plenty of defensive fragility lately.

Over the last two Gameweeks, they have conceded five goals and faced 10 big chances, which is the most of any top-flight team with the exception of Liverpool.

Sunderland should test their resolve, then, especially considering their home performances thus far.

In four Premier League games at the Stadium of Light, Regis Le Bris’ side have achieved three wins and one draw, scoring eight goals while conceding only two.

Owned by just 5.0% of managers, Xhaka might therefore be worth considering as he plays three of his next four matches in front of his own fans.

  1. Ser Davos
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Money isn't too much of an issue. Juggling the correct Arsenal/Palace slots are/is the major theme atm

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      thinking of Saka to Mbeumo/Timber

      Lacroix to Sarr/Mateta

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Gab califiori and saka
      Munoz sarr mateta

      Open Controls
    3. I have no Wirtz
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Could not agree more.

        Open Controls
    4. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      What would you change from this team? Could do Kudus to Sarr? Or go for triple Arsenal def/saka?

      Current team:

      Sanchez
      Munoz Timber Gabriel
      Bruno Kudus Ndiaye Reijnders
      Haaland Woltemade Mateta

      (Dubravka Semenyo Rodon Andersen)
      1FTs & 0.0itb

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Ready to go and will play Semenyo over Reijnders

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        I would play Semenyo

        Open Controls
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Going into GW10 without CRY if Richards does not feature, hits are not worth it, aren’t they for either Gyokeres (bur) and/or Tarkowski (sun)?

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Gyok

        Open Controls
    6. Moneymar
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      J.Pedro to Welbeck or Thiago?

      Open Controls
      1. DagheMunegu
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Welbeck

        Open Controls
      2. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Thiago

        Open Controls
      3. Meechum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thiago

        Open Controls
    7. DagheMunegu
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Play

      A Larsen
      B Reijnders

      Not that obvious to me

      Open Controls
      1. Dannyb
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        I'd go A

        Open Controls
      2. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    8. Dannyb
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Anyone capping someone other than robot?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Gabriel

        Open Controls
        1. Dannyb
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          That is a great shout, I've been toying with Mbeumo but that's got me thinking.

          Open Controls
    9. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Madness doing Semenyo > Saka instead of J.Pedro > Mateta isn’t it…

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. I have no Wirtz
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Why would you consider that?

          Open Controls
      3. I have no Wirtz
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Optimising my defenders for highest ceiling

          Gab timber Guehi (Sinesi)
          Chalobah the one to leave, lost all faith in Chelsea other than that they get another red card.

          A) Chalobah > Burn tonight to catch the price change
          B) Chalobah > Munoz on Saturday morning creating a daring double Palace defence approach

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        • Supernova
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Start Grealish away at Sunderland or Longstaff away at Brighton?

          Open Controls
          1. Moon Dog
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Grealish

              Open Controls
          2. SKENG
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Raya
            Gabriel VVD Tarkowski
            Fernandes Semenyo Reijnders Paqueta
            Haaland Pedro Gyokeres

            Dubravka KDH Rodon Senesi - 3 FT, 0.7 ITB

            Any ideas here?
            I am currently thinking Gyokeres Paqueta VVD > Mateta Sarr Timber
            or save FT lol

            Open Controls
            1. Moon Dog
                44 mins ago

                I like those moves!

                Open Controls
              • bso
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Great moves

                Open Controls
            2. Bonus magnet
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Kudus -> King for free

              Yay or Nay

              Open Controls
              1. Moon Dog
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  In isolation... nay... Kudus more likely to score points than King. But I suspect it's raising money for something more significant...

                  Open Controls
                • ‘Tis the Season
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Nay hold for a week

                  Open Controls
              2. Stevie B
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Which I should bench?

                E) Enzo (tot) or
                S) Semenyo (mci)

                Thanks!

                Open Controls
                1. Moon Dog
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    E.

                    Never sure about his positioning...

                    Open Controls
                2. Gunners in Haaland
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  VdV, Gordon and Gyokeres -> Gabriel, Mbeumo and Welbeck?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Stevie B
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    I would do it.

                    Open Controls
                3. gfcc20
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  How nailed is Calafiori and is Timber worth the extra?

                  Open Controls
                  1. nico05
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    Nailed and I'm not sure really Cala more likely to get a card

                    Open Controls
                  2. Moon Dog
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Hard to say going into this busy period, but currently Timber has the 2nd most amount of minutes behind Gabriel. Calafiori third. They seem pretty secure... but what happens over xmas who knows... I currently have Raya, Gabriel, Timber and am pretty happy. If the odd benching happens so be it. I can port any extra resources I have to buy a city.

                      Open Controls
                  3. Moon Dog
                      1 hour, 27 mins ago

                      I won again at Catan on board games night and now they don't want to play Catan anymore... 🙁

                      Should I...

                      A. Accept their decision. We should play other games we can all enjoy.
                      B. Throw the next game, so they start to enjoy Catan more.
                      C. Control all the wood tiles and wood port so they can no longer build anymore board games, so we can only play Catan forever.
                      D. Convince them that FPL is actually fun and not infuriating, so they should switch to this game and buy essential CC-approved players like Reijnders and Paqueta.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Qaiss
                        • 9 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        You haven’t said who ‘they’ are

                        Open Controls
                        1. Moon Dog
                            13 mins ago

                            Mark, Granville, Jonty, Triggerlips. Laernu, RonH, Parm, Christina, Berbatree, Optimus & FPL Virgin.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Qaiss
                              • 9 Years
                              11 mins ago

                              Woah, Berbs and Optimus are names I haven’t seen on here for years. Where are they?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Moon Dog
                                  1 min ago

                                  I think they might have ascended to a higher plane. To a different forum of private enlightenment.

                                  Open Controls
                          • AAAFootball
                              15 mins ago

                              You forgot Bruno
                              Everyone needs Bruno
                              And mo Salah

                              Open Controls
                            • Riders of Yohan
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              13 mins ago

                              E. buy cities and knights and convince them they have a better chance --> focus on science (wood) and destroy them

                              Open Controls
                          • nico05
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            1 hour, 20 mins ago

                            A. Bowen - Mateta or hold until after BUrnley?
                            B. Dorgu - Richards (this was planned but unsure if he's fit?
                            C. any better 4.5 & below Dorgu replacement?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Riders of Yohan
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              20 mins ago

                              A for me. Think Richards should be okay...

                              Open Controls
                          • Riders of Yohan
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                            5FT

                            a) Gyok, Pedro, Reijnders, Stach & Tark --> Guiu, Mateta, Sarr, Saka & Richards

                            b) Gyok, Pedro, Reijnders, Tark & Andersen --> Guiu, Mateta, Sarr, Timber & Munoz

                            I guess the key differences is Saka + Richards vs Timber + Munoz (plus money ITB)

                            Currently leaning towards b; gives me the best 3 defenders from the best defence and the best 3 attackers from the best attack...

                            Open Controls
                          • Qaiss
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                            I am making the Pedro > Mateta switch

                            But I’m also well aware that it’s likely Mateta blanks and Pedro gets a goal and assist, as is the way of FPL..

                            Open Controls
                          • FDMS All Starz
                            • 10 Years
                            48 mins ago

                            Would you do Kudus to Sarr or roll FT?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Riders of Yohan
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              27 mins ago

                              I'd do that

                              Open Controls
                            2. ‘Tis the Season
                              • 7 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Roll

                              Open Controls
                          • SalahFingers
                            • 7 Years
                            47 mins ago

                            Why are people suddenly buying Sarr?

                            I already own him, but I'm wondering why he's being bought at twice the rate of anyone else? He's blanked his past 2 games and didn't score in the Carabao cup (or whatever it's called these days).

                            What did I miss?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Manani
                              • 14 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              He did score in league cup. Twice

                              Open Controls
                              1. SalahFingers
                                • 7 Years
                                just now

                                Oh that explains it. I didn't even know that game went on. I looked but didn't see that result, thanks for letting me know and sorry for the derpy question.

                                Open Controls
                            2. Qaiss
                              • 9 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Well I bought Sarr in GW8 because I needed to sell Grealish. Sarr is playing very well this season

                              He did score in the carabao cup, 2 goals, which is why people want him now because they chase whoever has just scored

                              Open Controls
                              1. SalahFingers
                                • 7 Years
                                just now

                                Yeah that explains it. I didn't know that game happened.

                                I know he's been playing pretty well but he blanked twice in the last 2 FPL games so I assumed something happened and 2 goals will explain it.

                                Thanks and sorry for wasting your time.

                                Open Controls
                          • Manani
                            • 14 Years
                            45 mins ago

                            Who to bench?

                            Kudus Gordon Semenyo Sarr Saka
                            Mateta Thiago Haaland

                            Open Controls
                            1. Ninjaa
                              • 14 Years
                              39 mins ago

                              Kudus

                              Open Controls
                            2. ‘Tis the Season
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              Thiago for me

                              Open Controls
                          • The Knights Template
                            • 11 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            Ekitike mins estimates this GW please.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Moon Dog
                                just now

                                27

                                Open Controls

