Haaland, Richards, Evanilson: The early FPL Gameweek 10 team news

31 October 2025 41 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Four Premier League managers held their Gameweek 10 press conferences on Thursday, with the team news from that quartet available here.

We won’t have long to wait until the bosses of the other 16 Premier League sides face the media.

But for those who can’t wait to make their transfers or are simply looking for an early heads-up, this summary provides an overview before Friday’s remaining pressers.

ARSENAL

William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli both sat out the midweek cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Saliba had been replaced at half-time of the win over Crystal Palace last weekend, while Martinelli was spotted hobbling in the tunnel after that game.

Mikel Arteta ruled both players out of the EFL Cup, saying further assessment was needed on both players.

Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Declan Rice shook off minor illness and injury concerns to make the bench against Brighton. The two England internationals emerged as substitutes.

Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remain on the unavailable list.

ASTON VILLA

Emi Buendia (foot) is the newest concern from Gameweek 9. He hobbled out of the Manchester City win and was spotted on crutches afterwards.

Youri Tielemans (calf) and Andres Garcia (unknown) have been sidelined for a while, with the former not expected back till after the November break.

Loanee Harvey Elliott can’t face his parent club this weekend.

BOURNEMOUTH

With David Brooks and Enes Unal back from injury last weekend, Evanilson (calf) was the last man standing in the physio room.

But even he is nearing a return, with Andoni Iraola saying that he “hopes” that the Brazilian may feature against Manchester City.

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey (knee) was earmarked for a return to training this week, so he may be fit for Gameweek 10.

We await an update on Yehor Yarmoliuk, who was forced off against Liverpool. He didn’t feature in the midweek win at Grimsby Town, either.

Antoni Milambo (knee) is out for the season, while ‘new’ signing Josh Dasilva (knee) is some way from a return.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Kauro Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf) and Brajan Gruda (knee) are “getting closer” to recovery but none of them were deemed fit enough to be involved against Arsenal on Wednesday. 

James Milner missed that game with a “small muscle injury”. He’ll likely sit out a reunion with Leeds United this weekend, too.

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the longer-term injury list.

CHELSEA

Liam Delap (hamstring) returned from injury in midweek but a red card for two bookable offences means he’ll have to serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 10.

Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally suspended by the Football Association, too.

Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee) and Dario Essugo (thigh) remain injured, meanwhile.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) was a casualty of Wednesday’s cup win over Liverpool, with further updates to follow on Friday on the severity of his injury.

Chadi Riad (knee) remains a couple of weeks away from a return, while Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) are still out.

It sounds positive on Chris Richards (calf), however, with reports suggesting he should make a swift recovery this weekend. The USA international sat out the 3-0 victory at Anfield.

EVERTON

Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Nathan Patterson (foot/hernia) remain out for the Toffees.

We’re not aware of any other issues affecting David Moyes’ side at present, however.

FULHAM

There’ll be plenty to clear up in Marco Silva’s presser on Friday.

Joachim Andersen (hamstring), Harry Wilson (knock), Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (muscle) and Samuel Chukwueze (calf) were joined on the injury list by Emile Smith Rowe (hamstring) ahead of Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie with Wycombe Wanderers. Silva said Smith Rowe’s issue was “nothing serious”.

Raul Jimenez (hip) may be about to rejoin that list, having asked to come off at Adams Park.

LIVERPOOL

Asked about his injured contingent after the defeat to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Arne Slot said that Ryan Gravenberch (ankle) “has the best chance” of recovering.

That sounds like Curtis Jones (groin) and Alexander Isak (groin) will struggle to be fit for Gameweek 10, then.

Alisson (hamstring), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are out, while Amara Nallo is suspended.

MANCHESTER CITY

Erling Haaland sat out Wednesday’s EFL Cup victory over Swansea City with a “knock”.

When asked after full-time in Wales if the Norwegian could return this weekend, Pep Guardiola said, “I hope so”.

More positive signs came on Thursday, with Haaland pictured in training:

Also sighted was Rodri (hamstring). He had been training “partially” with his teammates as of Tuesday but was not risked for the cup tie at Swansea a day later.

Abdudokir Khusanov (ankle) returned to the squad in midweek.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Yoane Wissa (knee) remain out for the Magpies but Lewis Hall (hamstring) could potentially return against West Ham United this weekend.

Sven Botman (head wound) was healthy enough to make the bench for Wednesday’s cup win over Tottenham Hotspur.

SUNDERLAND

We await news from Regis Le Bris on whether Omar Alderete (head) is free from the concussion protocol. The centre-half missed out in Gameweek 9 but Le Bris said ahead of that game that it was “too early to tell” whether he’d be fit for the visit of Everton.

Elsewhere, Dennis Cirkin (wrist) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) are both closing in on returns. It remains to be seen if the visit of the Toffees comes too soon.

Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Aji Alese (shoulder) and Habib Diarra (groin) remain on the injury list.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Cristian Romero (abductor), Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Destiny Udogie (knee) were again all absent for the midweek defeat on Tyneside. Frank said ahead of that game that the three were making “steps forward”, with the defensive duo “on the pitch”.

James Maddison (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Archie Gray (calf), Koto Takai (foot), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Ben Davies (muscle) are still sidelined.

Frank sounds more hopeful on Wilson Odobert (abdomen) and Guglielmo Vicario (small injury), at least, saying the former “looks positive” for Gameweek 10 and that the latter will be “ready for Chelsea”.

WEST HAM UNITED

Oliver Scarles underwent surgery on a shoulder injury this week and will be out until December.

We await to hear the results of scans on Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle) and Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), who both sat out Gameweek 9.

George Earthy (hamstring) remains unavailable.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matt Doherty (knee) and Rodrigo Gomes (groin) were both forced off in the midweek cup defeat to Chelsea, with assessment to follow.

Leon Chiwome (knee) is still unavailable.

  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Price changes 31st October

    Rises:
    Sarr 6.6
    Raya 5.8

    Falls:
    Foden 8.0
    João Pedro 7.4
    Madueke 6.8
    Mayenda 5.4
    Milenković 5.2
    N.Williams 4.7

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Cheers

    2. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Dear Rainy
      You are appreciated

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        It’s a trifle next to G-Whizz and Neale’s work but if I can save just one poster from repetitive strain injury checking other websites, I’m happy 😉

    3. ‘Tis the Season
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      lol no Pedro drop
      Predictors doing their thing

      1. ‘Tis the Season
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Oops

      2. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        This would have worked several times this week tbf

    4. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      ah crap I should've swapped JP out before the drop

    5. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Cheers! 2 up 6 down.

    6. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy

      Didn't know Sarr was in such high demand

  2. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Play Sels or Dubravka?

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Sels

    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Hang on I'll just check the fixtures.

      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Dyche Ball I reckon, has the perfect scenario to wreck the Boom transfers in and announce himself as the Forest Fortress at home.
        Burnley are a bit stubborn at home but against the Arse they would of needed the old Dyche Ball back.
        How Bizzare.!

  3. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Welbeck good punt this GW?

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      yeah, he's a set and forget probably. Alongside Haal, it's 2 of Thiago, Mateta, Wellbz

  4. Roy Rovers
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Petrovic or Dubravka?

    Timber. VDV. Munoz

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Pet

      What's the 2nd line, is that a question?

      1. Roy Rovers
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Sorry ......my defence for this week

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Best option here? 1ft, 1.7m itb.

    a. vdv > Calafiori
    b. pedro > mateta
    c. save ft

    sanchez
    gabriel munoz vdv
    saka semenyo sarr enzo
    haaland Pedro wolte

    dub senesi anderson gudmundsson

    1. Roy Rovers
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      B

    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Go for the Crystal spine.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Tough one. Last time I sold Pedro he got 15 points.

  6. tristanabc
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Play one from:
    A) Alderete (EVE)
    B) Richards (BRE)
    C) Semenyo (mci)
    D) Caicedo (tot)

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      C

  7. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    I'm 44 today, how did that happen?! birthday wishes are welcomed

    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Jess! What a coffin dodger.
      Well done mate, things get worse now so just man up yeh!

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        How could they possibly get any worse? Scratch that, famous last words

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Happy birthday! 🙂

    3. SINGH
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Happy Birthday. May the force be with you till 99th birthday

  8. juicewagz
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    can only get to Mateta by downgrading Gyokeres against Burnley, just feels wrong. Best move here? 0.3ITB, 1FT.

    A) Reijnders to Caicedo/Minteh
    B) Diouf down to Mukiele to fund Mateta next week
    C) Semenyo up to Mbuemo
    D) something else

    Pope
    Chalobah, Gab, Rodon
    Enzo, Semenyo, Reijnders, Saka
    Gyokeres, Woltemade, Haaland
    Bench: Dubravka, Paqueta, Senesi, Diouf

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Gyokeres is horse manure, do it

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Even if he does return he won't for another 16 gameweeks

  9. Libano
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Joao Pedro to Welbeck or Thiago? Leaning Welbeck

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      If you say happy birthday - Wellbz. If not, Thiago

    2. SINGH
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Sunderland striker

  10. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Pope
    Gabriel Timber Munoz
    Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Sarr Kudus
    Haaland Mateta

    Dubravka Mukiele Gulu Rodon

    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Nice team, gtg

  11. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Bench ok? Bit of a headache

    Raya
    Cucu Timber Gab De Ligt
    Estevao Semenyo Gordon Mbuemo
    Haaland Pedro

    Dub DCL Doku Rodon

  12. MikeLowrey
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Stuck on final WC combo:

    A) Mukiele, King, Mateta
    B) Senesi, Ndiaye, Kroupi Jr

    Rest of the team below:

    Kelleher, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Calafiori, Munoz, Rodon, xxx
    Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Sarr, xxx
    Haaland, Thiago, xxx

  13. juicewagz
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Best move here? 0.3ITB, 1FT.

    A) Reijnders to Caicedo/Minteh
    B) Diouf down to Mukiele to fund Mateta next week
    C) Semenyo up to Mbuemo
    D) something else

    Pope
    Chalobah, Gab, Rodon
    Enzo, Semenyo, Reijnders, Saka
    Gyokeres, Woltemade, Haaland
    Bench: Dubravka, Paqueta, Senesi, Diouf

