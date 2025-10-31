Haaland, Richards, Evanilson: The early FPL Gameweek 10 team news

Four Premier League managers held their Gameweek 10 press conferences on Thursday, with the team news from that quartet available here.

We won’t have long to wait until the bosses of the other 16 Premier League sides face the media.

But for those who can’t wait to make their transfers or are simply looking for an early heads-up, this summary provides an overview before Friday’s remaining pressers.

ARSENAL

William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli both sat out the midweek cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Saliba had been replaced at half-time of the win over Crystal Palace last weekend, while Martinelli was spotted hobbling in the tunnel after that game.

Mikel Arteta ruled both players out of the EFL Cup, saying further assessment was needed on both players.

Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Declan Rice shook off minor illness and injury concerns to make the bench against Brighton. The two England internationals emerged as substitutes.

Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remain on the unavailable list.

ASTON VILLA

Emi Buendia (foot) is the newest concern from Gameweek 9. He hobbled out of the Manchester City win and was spotted on crutches afterwards.

Youri Tielemans (calf) and Andres Garcia (unknown) have been sidelined for a while, with the former not expected back till after the November break.

Loanee Harvey Elliott can’t face his parent club this weekend.

BOURNEMOUTH

With David Brooks and Enes Unal back from injury last weekend, Evanilson (calf) was the last man standing in the physio room.

But even he is nearing a return, with Andoni Iraola saying that he “hopes” that the Brazilian may feature against Manchester City.

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey (knee) was earmarked for a return to training this week, so he may be fit for Gameweek 10.

We await an update on Yehor Yarmoliuk, who was forced off against Liverpool. He didn’t feature in the midweek win at Grimsby Town, either.

Antoni Milambo (knee) is out for the season, while ‘new’ signing Josh Dasilva (knee) is some way from a return.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Kauro Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf) and Brajan Gruda (knee) are “getting closer” to recovery but none of them were deemed fit enough to be involved against Arsenal on Wednesday.

James Milner missed that game with a “small muscle injury”. He’ll likely sit out a reunion with Leeds United this weekend, too.

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the longer-term injury list.

CHELSEA

Liam Delap (hamstring) returned from injury in midweek but a red card for two bookable offences means he’ll have to serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 10.

Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally suspended by the Football Association, too.

Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee) and Dario Essugo (thigh) remain injured, meanwhile.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) was a casualty of Wednesday’s cup win over Liverpool, with further updates to follow on Friday on the severity of his injury.

Chadi Riad (knee) remains a couple of weeks away from a return, while Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) are still out.

It sounds positive on Chris Richards (calf), however, with reports suggesting he should make a swift recovery this weekend. The USA international sat out the 3-0 victory at Anfield.

EVERTON

Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Nathan Patterson (foot/hernia) remain out for the Toffees.

We’re not aware of any other issues affecting David Moyes’ side at present, however.

FULHAM

There’ll be plenty to clear up in Marco Silva’s presser on Friday.

Joachim Andersen (hamstring), Harry Wilson (knock), Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (muscle) and Samuel Chukwueze (calf) were joined on the injury list by Emile Smith Rowe (hamstring) ahead of Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie with Wycombe Wanderers. Silva said Smith Rowe’s issue was “nothing serious”.

Raul Jimenez (hip) may be about to rejoin that list, having asked to come off at Adams Park.

LIVERPOOL

Asked about his injured contingent after the defeat to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Arne Slot said that Ryan Gravenberch (ankle) “has the best chance” of recovering.

That sounds like Curtis Jones (groin) and Alexander Isak (groin) will struggle to be fit for Gameweek 10, then.

Alisson (hamstring), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are out, while Amara Nallo is suspended.

MANCHESTER CITY

Erling Haaland sat out Wednesday’s EFL Cup victory over Swansea City with a “knock”.

When asked after full-time in Wales if the Norwegian could return this weekend, Pep Guardiola said, “I hope so”.

More positive signs came on Thursday, with Haaland pictured in training:

Taking home the victory! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9z0QVNmgTU — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 30, 2025

Also sighted was Rodri (hamstring). He had been training “partially” with his teammates as of Tuesday but was not risked for the cup tie at Swansea a day later.

Abdudokir Khusanov (ankle) returned to the squad in midweek.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Yoane Wissa (knee) remain out for the Magpies but Lewis Hall (hamstring) could potentially return against West Ham United this weekend.

Sven Botman (head wound) was healthy enough to make the bench for Wednesday’s cup win over Tottenham Hotspur.

SUNDERLAND

We await news from Regis Le Bris on whether Omar Alderete (head) is free from the concussion protocol. The centre-half missed out in Gameweek 9 but Le Bris said ahead of that game that it was “too early to tell” whether he’d be fit for the visit of Everton.

Elsewhere, Dennis Cirkin (wrist) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) are both closing in on returns. It remains to be seen if the visit of the Toffees comes too soon.

Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Aji Alese (shoulder) and Habib Diarra (groin) remain on the injury list.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Cristian Romero (abductor), Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Destiny Udogie (knee) were again all absent for the midweek defeat on Tyneside. Frank said ahead of that game that the three were making “steps forward”, with the defensive duo “on the pitch”.

James Maddison (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Archie Gray (calf), Koto Takai (foot), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Ben Davies (muscle) are still sidelined.

Frank sounds more hopeful on Wilson Odobert (abdomen) and Guglielmo Vicario (small injury), at least, saying the former “looks positive” for Gameweek 10 and that the latter will be “ready for Chelsea”.

WEST HAM UNITED

Oliver Scarles underwent surgery on a shoulder injury this week and will be out until December.

We await to hear the results of scans on Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle) and Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), who both sat out Gameweek 9.

George Earthy (hamstring) remains unavailable.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matt Doherty (knee) and Rodrigo Gomes (groin) were both forced off in the midweek cup defeat to Chelsea, with assessment to follow.

Leon Chiwome (knee) is still unavailable.