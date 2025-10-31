FPL Gameweek 10: Best player odds for goals + assists

Looking for the FPL Gameweek 10 highest player attacking return player percentages? We’ve broken down the latest bookmaker odds to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN ODDS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

With a 69% chance of returning, Erling Haaland (£14.8m) is the player most likely to score or assist in Gameweek 10. The Norwegian leads the league across key attacking metrics – including goals, big chances and total shots – and carries that form into a home fixture against a Bournemouth side, who are unbeaten in the league since August.

Arsenal dominate this week’s list with four players in the top 10. Facing newly promoted Burnley unquestionably boosts their outlook. Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) sits joint-second and holds a 6% edge over Viktor Gyökeres (£9.0m) – a clear signal that Saka offers the stronger return potential head-to-head with Gyökeres.

There are several other notable names here. Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) and Nick Woltemade (£7.5m) – the second and third most transferred-in players ahead of Gameweek 10 – both sit at 56% for an attacking return. Mateta has a home fixture against Brentford, while Newcastle travel to the London Stadium to face a West Ham side struggling for form.

One name that may stand out is João Pedro (£7.4m). With 850,000+ sales, he is the most transferred-out player ahead of Gameweek 10. His form has dropped off significantly. Not only has he failed to deliver returns, but he has also registered just one shot in the box across his last five matches.

Nearly one million managers have transferred in Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) ahead of Gameweek 10. As a result, his 48% chance of an attacking return allows him to just make the list. Furthermore, Nottingham Forest have conceded one of the highest numbers of big chances this season, so the match-up significantly boosts Mbeumo’s prospects.