Chip Strategy

FPL Gameweek 10 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts

31 October 2025 55 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
If you still have your Wildcard to play, congratulations on staying patient. With every passing Gameweek, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have a greater sample size upon which to base their decisions. 

Many of those playing their Wildcard in Gameweek 10 will have already made their mind up to do so – but if you’re still contemplating on using it ahead of a later-than-usual FPL deadline of 13:30 GMT, or are after some draft ideas, this article is for you!

Don’t forget that you can weigh up the effectiveness of your Wildcard team via our Rate My Team tool or Plan FPL.

GAMEWEEK 10 WILDCARD: THE ARGUMENTS FOR

Stock up on Newcastle and Crystal Palace

Taking a glance at our colour-coded Fixture Ticker from now until Gameweek 19 (when the next Wildcard becomes available), these are the top 10 teams for fixture difficulty (in ascending order):

FPL Gameweek 10 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts

Now, many of you who already own Newcastle United assets like Nick Woltemade (£7.5m), Nick Pope (£5.2m), or Dan Burn (£5.1m) will be happy to see the Magpies sitting atop the Ticker.

Crystal Palace may also be reasonably well-represented in your squad at present. Daniel Munoz (£5.7m) is a de facto winger who has just started delivering on his underlying numbers, as central defensive trio Marc Guehi (£4.9m), Maxence Lacroix (£5.0m) and Chris Richards (£4.5m) all offer varying levels of attacking threat and defensive contribution (DefCon) capabilities.

Ismaila Sarr (£6.6m) is among the most clinical midfielders at his price point, and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) certainly rewarded any early doors backers with a terrific Gameweek 8 outing against Bournemouth.

Now that their fixtures have turned for the better, a Gameweek 10 Wildcard presents a chance to load up early.

Offload Tottenham, Sunderland and Leeds

On the other hand, upcoming fixtures turn against a few teams who enjoyed a favourable start.

FPL Gameweek 10 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts 1

This group includes a Tottenham Hotspur side who – in a bout of deja vu – have been dropping like flies on to the physio table. After picking up four victories from five matches, they’ve only won three of their past nine in all competitions.

Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) rewarded managers last weekend with a 23-point haul but, with Spurs ranking low in the Ticker until New Year, it may be time to consider showing the Dutchman, Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) and Pedro Porro (£5.5m) the door.

The same goes for Sunderland and Leeds United, who boast several budget-friendly assets who have not only helped flesh out our squads but sometimes delivered points en masse.

Although there is nothing wrong with keeping Nordi Mukiele (£4.1m), Omar Alderete (£4.1m), Joe Rodon (£4.1m), or the set-piece taking Sean Longstaff (£4.9m) or Granit Xhaka (£5.1m), around as bench options, to be called upon when needed.

But if your team includes more than two of the above, Wildcarding now could be a good time to reassess their selection.

Re-shuffling Gunners

Another reason is that a Wildcard allows you to reassess exactly which Arsenal players you want.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.5m) is FPL’s best defender, but became a recent injury doubt. Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) has also been managed carefully in the cups, with Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.2m) pushing for inclusion. Meanwhile, William Saliba (£6.0m) came off injured halfway through Gameweek 9, threatening minutes for Cristhian Mosquera (£5.4m) and Piero Hincapie (£5.4m).

David Raya (£5.8m) may be a nailed-on starter, but he isn’t racking up the save points because he is so well-protected. Is it worth using up a precious Arsenal slot on someone with such a low ceiling for points? Their defenders are averaging six to seven points a start.

Further up front, it’s a choice between Bukayo Saka (£10.0m), Eberechi Eze (£7.6m), Declan Rice (£6.6m)  and Viktor Gyökeres (£9.0m). The latter is playing well for the team but hasn’t scored since Gameweek 4.

Plus, Saka’s fantastic form isn’t returning the same end product as Eze and Rice. Over the last five Gameweeks, the only midfielders to have more points than this duo are Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m).

The only danger with drafting in Eze is that he may lose his place once Martin Ødegaard (£7.9m) returns from injury.

GAMEWEEK 10 WILDCARD: THE ARGUMENTS AGAINST

Wait for the next international break?

If your team isn’t full of injuries and out-of-form players, it may be worth waiting until the next international break, which falls between Gameweeks 11 and 12.

There will be plenty of friendlies and crucial World Cup qualifiers during that two-week hiatus, which could bring fitness issues and late returns.

For those reasons, and the ability to react to a fortnight’s worth of price changes, Wildcarding during an international break always feels like a safe bet.

Better fixtures swings to come?

There’s also the fact that there may be some more attractive fixture swings and entry points on the horizon.

For example, Gameweek 12/13 onwards looks fantastic for Liverpool, Bournemouth, Manchester City and even Manchester United.

Any last words, Tottenham or Everton?

Spurs’ fixtures are so tough that it probably doesn’t make much sense to hold onto their assets, despite van de Ven’s recent heroics. But Everton players like Jack Grealish (£6.9m), Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) and James Tarkowski (£5.5m) could still find time to thrive against Sunderland and Fulham.

GAMEWEEK 10 WILDCARD TEAM DRAFTS

DRAFT 1: Two Arsenal defenders, plus Saka

FPL Gameweek 10 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts 2

A double Arsenal defence, plus Saka, offers a solid promise of points. Though the winger hasn’t yet delivered much end product, his underlying numbers suggest returns are coming. In this draft, managers can alternate between a 4-4-2 and a 4-3-3, where Xhaka, Woltemade, Mateta and Moises Caicedo (£5.9m) rotate.

DRAFT 2: With Raya and Gabriel

FPL Gameweek 10 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts 3

Raya is this draft’s set-and-forget goalkeeper. Eze and Gakpo can deliver on their serious attacking threat, while the Crystal Palace triple up focuses on their improving schedule. The formation varies between 3-4-3, 4-4-2 and 4-3-3, depending on fixtures.

DRAFT 3: Both Saka and Gyokeres

FPL Gameweek 10 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts 4

This draft pairs Saka with Gyokeres, in the hope that the Swede can deliver on his flat-track bully reputation. A Newcastle trio has Pope and Burn keeping the goals out, and Woltemade knocking them in. The strong attack means three up front.

DRAFT 4: Salah included!

FPL Gameweek 10 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts 5

Finally, this one brings Salah back from the cold, a move facilitated by having Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) as the bench-warmer. Money is also saved in midfield by playing Rice, with 4-4-2 and 3-5-2 attractive, alongside an occasional 3-4-3.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

55 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Wildcarders united!

    1. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Tumbleweed

  2. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    How stupid it would be to go Rice on WC and leave money ITB to switch him to Gakpo for GW12?

  3. fgdu
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    play caicedo or double ars def

    1. PM
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      ARS def

      1. fgdu
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        play caicedo or chalobah

  4. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Kudus, Rein, Pedro } Mbeumo, King, Mateta -4

    Yay or nay?

    1. PM
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah

  5. Orion
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Play Kudus or Semenyo?

    1. I have no Wirtz
        1 min ago

        Semenyo

    2. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      Anyone else tempted by an alternate Haaland captain?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Nope

      2. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Going Mbeumo.

    3. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Will u capt saka or rice?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Saka

    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      play alderete or Richards? Cheers

      1. PM
        • 16 Years
        5 mins ago

        Richards

      2. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Alderete

    5. I have no Wirtz
        39 mins ago

        Play Chalobah or Kudus?

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Kudus

          1. PM
            • 16 Years
            just now

            Kudus

        2. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Chalobah

        3. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Chalobah more likely to score a goal

      • PM
        • 16 Years
        37 mins ago

        Bad start and on a WC, would you prefer:
        1. Haaland, Semenyo; or
        2. Salah, Ekitike

        1 certainly seems safer but perhaps 2 is helpful to take some risk and chase rank gains with lower owned players.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          You need haaland imo regardless of rank.

        2. Yes Ndidi
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          1.
          Find your differentials elsewhere.

          1. PM
            • 16 Years
            just now

            Thanks for the responses

      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        Any gyo owners keeping this week? Am 99.99% selling for mateta but having slight wee doubts now...

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          As in incontinence?

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Lol

        2. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          10 mins ago

          I would keep this week, sell next week.

      • RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Looking GTG here gents?

        Raya
        Gabriel - Munoz - Chalobah
        Enzo - Saka (vc) - Semenyo - Ndiaye
        Woltemade - Haaland (c) - Mateta
        ________________________________
        Dubravka: Stach: Gudmundsson: Senesi

        0FT, 0.2 ITB

        Need a Good GW! Good luck everyone!

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          20 mins ago

          Looks great

          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            17 mins ago

            Thanks very much bud! Really REALLY need a decent GW after dropping 400k places last GW! Eeek!

            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              16 mins ago

              See my post below. Triple Eeek!!!

            2. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              15 mins ago

              Good luck for a great week

      • McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        32 mins ago

        Reluctantly checked my profile today. Last week GW rank was 10,544,504!! Has anyone ever had lower (or even within 3 million of that)?

        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Damn it’s annoying when this happens ain’t it, my GW rank last GW was 8,456,399, I did take a hit (same as this week) but most of it was down to that pesky VDV!

      • Klip Klopp
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        I need a bit of advice guys

        A. Reijnders + Ndiaye —> Mbeumo + 4.4
        B. Reijnders + Kudus —> Mbeumo + 4.4
        C. Ndiaye —> Schade
        D. Any other suggestions

        Raya
        Keane / Gabriel / Lacroix
        nydiae / Semenyo / Saka / Kudus
        Haaland / Woltermade / Mateta

        Bench: Dub, Reijnders, Senesi, Rodon

        1FT 0.6 itb

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          17 mins ago

          Anything that requires a 4.4 mid is a no.

        2. PM
          • 16 Years
          16 mins ago

          Lacroix to Munoz looks good

      • PM
        • 16 Years
        29 mins ago

        Prefer?

        1. Gabriel, Josh King; or
        2. Timber, Dewsbury-Hall

        Gabriel has been amazing, but is slight rotation risk for Timber worth slightly upgrading my 8th attacker..?

      • OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Which is better ?
        A- Pedro > Woltmade for free
        B- Pedro > Mateta for -4

        1. PM
          • 16 Years
          just now

          A

      • Kepa Cleansheet
          28 mins ago

          Keep Gyokeres for this Gameweek or move him out for Woltmade??

          1. OptimusBlack
            • 12 Years
            21 mins ago

            Keep

          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            19 mins ago

            You know what I have been asking myself the same question. Burnley will be tough at home as they showed v pool. I don't think it will be a walk over. I'm selling for mateta and go arsenal dble defence. Gl

            1. OverTinker
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Already did Pedro to Mateta

        • Kepa Cleansheet
            24 mins ago

            1. Gyokeres to Woltmade
            2. Gordon to Mbeumo
            3. VVD to Gabriel

          • Tsparkes10
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            A) Grealish
            B) Mateta(-4)

            1. PM
              • 16 Years
              just now

              Keep it Greal

          • OptimusBlack
            • 12 Years
            19 mins ago

            Who to play and get more pts ?
            A- Alderete
            B- Richards

            1. PM
              • 16 Years
              just now

              Richards

          • I have no Wirtz
              15 mins ago

              Kudus price dropping tonight. I am hoping for 15 points from him to prove all the detractors wrong.

            • Drop Dead Tsimikas
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              Bowen > Mateta or let him have BUR before shipping out?

