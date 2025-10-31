Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

31 October 2025 109 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

109 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    GTG or do anything?

    Raya
    Gabriel Tarkowski Richards
    Bruno Semenyo Ndiaye Enzo
    Haaland Mateta Gyokeres

    Dubravka Senesi Stach Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Alderete(EVE)
    B. Gudmundsson(lee)
    C. Senesi(mci)

    Open Controls
    1. D15jones
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Just worried he comes off the bench for Sunderland

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B. is (BHA)

      Open Controls
  3. D15jones
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Who would you rather have long term?

    A: Enzo
    B: Ndiaye
    C: Rice

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  4. joeynse99
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Do I start
    Enzo (Tot away)
    Longstaff (Bha away)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.