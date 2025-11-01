FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 10

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline has passed – but there’s still plenty of time to enter FPL Challenge for Gameweek 10.

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode.

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Newcastle United have kept five clean sheets so far this season – only Arsenal have more. Their trip to the London Stadium looks like another good chance for a defensive return, which puts Nick Pope firmly in the conversation for Gameweek 10.

Staying with Arsenal, they face a Burnley side who rank bottom for expected goals. The Gunners are also the favourites for a clean sheet this week, making David Raya an excellent pick once again.

For those looking beyond the obvious names, there are strong alternatives. Robin Roefs faces Everton at home, while Bernd Leno comes up against a Wolves team struggling for form – both offer reliable routes into clean sheet points.

DEFENDERS

Crystal Palace haven’t been the most reliable defence this season, but they have still kept more clean sheets than 11 other sides. They also offer strong value at the back. Daniel Muñoz, for example, ranks joint-second among defenders for total shots, giving him both defensive and attacking appeal. With a home fixture against Brentford, he looks well placed to deliver at either end of the pitch.

We’ve already highlighted Arsenal as the league’s best defence heading into Gameweek 10, and the favourites to keep a clean sheet. When you add Gabriel’s attacking upside – four attacking returns in all competitions – he becomes one of the most straightforward defender picks this week.

Meanwhile, West Ham United have failed to score in two of their last three matches, and they’ve also conceded more headed chances than any other side in the league. That brings Malick Thiaw into the picture. He has produced more headed attempts than any of his teammates, which gives him clear set-piece and aerial threat on top of his defensive role.

MIDFIELDERS

It’s difficult to overlook Arsenal’s trip to Turf Moor. Burnley sit joint-second worst in the league for big chances conceded, so targeting their defence makes sense. One of the strongest ways to do that is through Bukayo Saka, who also has penalty responsibility.

The Manchester United attack also looks appealing. Rúben Amorim’s side rank second in the league for expected goals heading into the game against Nottingham Forest, which boosts the outlook for Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo.

There is also no shortage of midfield alternatives this week. Managers can look toward Ismaïla Sarr at Crystal Palace, Anthony Gordon at Newcastle, or Iliman Ndiaye, who faces Sunderland with Everton. Even the out-of-form Mohamed Salah remains a viable option at home to Aston Villa.

FORWARDS

If you’re looking for goals, Erling Haaland remains the standout pick. No player has scored more this season, and he has another strong opportunity to add to his total in Gameweek 10 with a home fixture against Bournemouth.

Jean-Philippe Mateta isn’t far behind Haaland in terms of big chances – the difference is just three. He leads the line for a Crystal Palace side that rank second in the league for expected goals, and a home match against Brentford positions him well to be involved in the scoring again.

Despite his recent dip in form, Viktor Gyökeres still carries huge upside. Burnley have conceded more goals than all but two teams this season, so the Swedish international has an ideal platform to get back on track in Gameweek 10.

TEAM REVEAL

Being limited to one pick per team makes the Challenge interesting as usual.

I considered Nick Pope, but I think he could be a waste of a Newcastle spot considering West Ham’s defence. For that reason, I have opted for Thiaw, who offers both offensive and defensive threat.

Midfield was easy to pick, with Saka and Mbeumo making the cut. I think both have good goal threat going into Gameweek 10.

I also considered a front three, considering the Challenge involves scoring goals. But it’s only really Haaland and Mateta that appeal. Woltemade was also a consideration, but Thiaw feels like a better pick overall.

Captaincy could change, but I think it would be too risky.

