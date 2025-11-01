FPL Challenge

FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 10

1 November 2025 92 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline has passed – but there’s still plenty of time to enter FPL Challenge for Gameweek 10.

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode.

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal - Gameweek 10

Newcastle United have kept five clean sheets so far this season – only Arsenal have more. Their trip to the London Stadium looks like another good chance for a defensive return, which puts Nick Pope firmly in the conversation for Gameweek 10.

Staying with Arsenal, they face a Burnley side who rank bottom for expected goals. The Gunners are also the favourites for a clean sheet this week, making David Raya an excellent pick once again.

For those looking beyond the obvious names, there are strong alternatives. Robin Roefs faces Everton at home, while Bernd Leno comes up against a Wolves team struggling for form – both offer reliable routes into clean sheet points.

DEFENDERS

Crystal Palace haven’t been the most reliable defence this season, but they have still kept more clean sheets than 11 other sides. They also offer strong value at the back. Daniel Muñoz, for example, ranks joint-second among defenders for total shots, giving him both defensive and attacking appeal. With a home fixture against Brentford, he looks well placed to deliver at either end of the pitch.

We’ve already highlighted Arsenal as the league’s best defence heading into Gameweek 10, and the favourites to keep a clean sheet. When you add Gabriel’s attacking upside – four attacking returns in all competitions – he becomes one of the most straightforward defender picks this week.

Meanwhile, West Ham United have failed to score in two of their last three matches, and they’ve also conceded more headed chances than any other side in the league. That brings Malick Thiaw into the picture. He has produced more headed attempts than any of his teammates, which gives him clear set-piece and aerial threat on top of his defensive role.

MIDFIELDERS

It’s difficult to overlook Arsenal’s trip to Turf Moor. Burnley sit joint-second worst in the league for big chances conceded, so targeting their defence makes sense. One of the strongest ways to do that is through Bukayo Saka, who also has penalty responsibility.

The Manchester United attack also looks appealing. Rúben Amorim’s side rank second in the league for expected goals heading into the game against Nottingham Forest, which boosts the outlook for Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo.

There is also no shortage of midfield alternatives this week. Managers can look toward Ismaïla Sarr at Crystal Palace, Anthony Gordon at Newcastle, or Iliman Ndiaye, who faces Sunderland with Everton. Even the out-of-form Mohamed Salah remains a viable option at home to Aston Villa.

Check out all of the perks of being a Fantasy Football Scout member!

FORWARDS

FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal - Gameweek 10

If you’re looking for goals, Erling Haaland remains the standout pick. No player has scored more this season, and he has another strong opportunity to add to his total in Gameweek 10 with a home fixture against Bournemouth.

Jean-Philippe Mateta isn’t far behind Haaland in terms of big chances – the difference is just three. He leads the line for a Crystal Palace side that rank second in the league for expected goals, and a home match against Brentford positions him well to be involved in the scoring again.

Despite his recent dip in form, Viktor Gyökeres still carries huge upside. Burnley have conceded more goals than all but two teams this season, so the Swedish international has an ideal platform to get back on track in Gameweek 10.

TEAM REVEAL

  • Being limited to one pick per team makes the Challenge interesting as usual.
  • I considered Nick Pope, but I think he could be a waste of a Newcastle spot considering West Ham’s defence. For that reason, I have opted for Thiaw, who offers both offensive and defensive threat.
  • Midfield was easy to pick, with Saka and Mbeumo making the cut. I think both have good goal threat going into Gameweek 10.
  • I also considered a front three, considering the Challenge involves scoring goals. But it’s only really Haaland and Mateta that appeal. Woltemade was also a consideration, but Thiaw feels like a better pick overall.
  • Captaincy could change, but I think it would be too risky.

GAMEWEEK 9 REVIEW

  • 58 points helped me to a round rank of 10k, and lifted me up to 520th in the world overall.
  • Injury doubts around Gabriel made me make a switch to Reece James, who failed to do anything of significance. I wish I trusted my gut with Gabriel and left him in!
  • Overall, it was a positive week though, with returns from Bowen, Welbeck, Bruno and captain Salah.
92 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    BRUNOOOOOOOOOO

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Just practice for later

      Open Controls
    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      BRU-NOOOOOOOOO

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      MBOOMOO

      Open Controls
    4. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Owners' reaction to him recieving defcon points:

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
    5. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I fully expect Forest to get a result

      Open Controls
    6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Dyche masterclassooooooo

      Open Controls
    7. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      52 mins ago

      the Newcastle one ?

      Open Controls
  2. GoonerGirl
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    I ended up going Szoboszlei over Minteh. Did I make the right or wrong decision?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      I don’t rate Szobo as an FPL option personally

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 3 Years
        just now

        He ll get the defcon pts and possibly goal or assist.. good option

        Open Controls
    2. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Dom is an amazing player and our best performer this season as a pool fan. He's a better option than Minteh imo I dont get the Minteh hype

      Open Controls
    3. z13
        25 mins ago

        Fixtures looking at this week probably wrong..

        Open Controls
    4. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Almighty Salah will punish you tonight! Amen.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        45 mins ago

        His ownership is mostly dead teams, it won’t really cause much damage of significance

        Open Controls
        1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          42 mins ago

          Hey, Im not dead, just had a slow start.

          Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        Yawn

        Open Controls
    5. Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Just here for the team sheets 😛

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        38 mins ago

        https://www.skysports.com/football/n-forest-vs-man-utd/live/531225

        Open Controls
        1. Evasivo
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          Perfect, thank you!

          Open Controls
    6. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Andersen starts. we love to see it

      Open Controls
    7. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Apparently, Ciao Pedro is going to do the VDV trick tonight.

      Open Controls
    8. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      United unchanged

      Man Utd: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Amad, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dalot, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko.

      Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Maguire, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Zirkzee.

      Nottm Forest: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Hudson-Odoi, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Luiz, Ndoye, Jesus, Milenkovic, Savona.

      Subs: John, Morato, Sangare, Awoniyi, Kalimuendo, Hutchinson, yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee.

      Open Controls
      1. threeputt
        • 16 Years
        36 mins ago

        I don't have him but Shaw a cheap option ?

        Open Controls
        1. LarryDuff
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Absolutely for me, like Reece James though theres always a rogue injury doubt

          Open Controls
    9. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      No lineups?

      Open Controls
      1. LarryDuff
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        Look upwards

        Open Controls
    10. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Brentford

      Starting XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Damsgaard, Ouattara, Schade, Thiago.

      Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Nelson, Carvalho, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Janelt

      Palace

      Starting XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Kamada, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

      Subs: Benitez, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Cardines.

      Open Controls
    11. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Wolves

      https://x.com/Wolves/status/1984617695350862010?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1984617695350862010%7Ctwgr%5E83acca2cac47f0985fa0cd2f933696dfae434b77%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skysports.com%2Ffootball%2Flive-blog%2F11095%2F13460108%2Ffulham-vs-wolves-live-premier-league-match-updates-news-score-and-highlights

      Fulham

      https://x.com/FulhamFC/status/1984617673251000786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1984617673251000786%7Ctwgr%5E83acca2cac47f0985fa0cd2f933696dfae434b77%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skysports.com%2Ffootball%2Flive-blog%2F11095%2F13460108%2Ffulham-vs-wolves-live-premier-league-match-updates-news-score-and-highlights

      Open Controls
      1. threeputt
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        ah bugger I put King on the bench, bound to do something today

        Open Controls
    12. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Livescore.com is pretty fast with lineups usually

      Open Controls
    13. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Kamada, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Yéremy Pino, Mateta

      Subs: Benítez, Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Uche, Hughes, Esse, Devenny, Cardines

      Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Ajer, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago

      Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Carvalho, Onyeka, Janelt, Nelson, Lewis-Potter

      Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Luis, Laurent, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming

      Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Pires, Mejbri, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Tchaouna, Broja, Barnes

      Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Eze, Rice, Zubimendi, Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard

      Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly, Nørgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Dowman

      Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Savona, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Luiz, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus

      Subs: Victor, Morato, Jair Cunha, Sangaré, Yates, McAtee, Awoniyi, Kalimuendo, Hutchinson

      Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Cunha, Šeško

      Subs: Bayındır, Mazraoui, Maguire, Dorgu, Heaven, Mount, Ugarte, Mainoo, Zirkzee

      Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, van Hecke, Kadıoğlu, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gomez, Welbeck

      Subs: Steele, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Coppola, Knight, Tzimas, Watson, Kostoulas, Oriola

      Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

      Subs: Darlow, Struijk, Justin, James, Stach, Gruev, Piroe, Nmecha, Harrison

      Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, King, Wilson, Iwobi, Kevin, Raul.

      Bench: Lecomte, Cuenca, Castagne, Cairney, Chukwueze, Lukic, Smith Rowe, Adama, Muniz.

      Wolves XI: Johnstone, Hoever, S.Bueno, Agbadou, Toti, H.Bueno, Krejci, Bellegarde, Munetsi, Arias, Larsen.

      Subs: Sa, Mosquera, Wolfe, Tchatchoua, Andre, J.Gomes, Lopez, Hwang, Arokodare.

      Open Controls
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        55 mins ago

        cheers tony ,great job,champion poster

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          Poster champion job great Tony cheers

          Open Controls
      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        52 mins ago

        Thanks, but hard to read. Needs a space between teams and two spaces between fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          45 mins ago

          Cheers, this was the comment I needed to stop me from posting any more lineups.

          Open Controls
          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            44 mins ago

            Why so touchy? Your post are appreciated, but it was an honest observation, not intended to offend.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              36 mins ago

              Not touchy at all, really grateful for your honest observation and the nudge I needed to wasting my time posting lineups.

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              35 mins ago

              To stop wasting my time posting lineups*

              Open Controls
      3. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        43 mins ago

        Well done Kevin owners, he starts at last.

        Open Controls
      4. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        Cheers - appreciated

        Open Controls
    14. DBry
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Next week -

        A Enzo and Woltemade
        Or
        B Mbeumo and Thiago?

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. DBry
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I might might the changes because I have the exact money, but then free hit next week.
            Playing in a head to head league, guy I’m up against has three Chelsea.
            Head to head league adds an extra dimension.

            Open Controls
        4. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Arsenal CS wiped already?
          https://x.com/FPLPriceChanges/status/1984618265209975011

          Open Controls
          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            18 mins ago

            Hilarious 🙄

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              Your post above isn't much better

              Open Controls
              1. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                14 mins ago

                What are you talking about? It was an observation, not an attempt at being funny or trolling.

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Ok...

                  Open Controls
          2. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            It is quite good, especially considering time changes are different around the world if at all

            Open Controls
        5. TekkerDude
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I bottled Gabriel captaincy with 44 seconds to go

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Shame

            Open Controls
        6. LarryDuff
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Alright I apologise for the slander was stupid and pedantic of me. If any mods are on please delete my comments on this thread

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            44 mins ago

            Fair enough, we all post some stupid stuff that doesn't come across the intended way some times

            At least I do lol

            Open Controls
        7. F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          if dango can be regular starter, think he should be considered. good sign andrews has decided to go with him again even against a palace side where he could've been excused for matching up formation wise. guess depends on how confident andrews is with 4 back but as long as the results keep going well will obv help

          Open Controls
        8. DBry
            57 mins ago

            How do I get Mbuemo into this side.

            Ray/Dub
            Gab/VvD/Munoz/Sen/Rodon
            Saka/Enzo/Semenyo/Kudus/King
            H/Mateta/Woltemade?

            0.4itb

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              Dropping Woltemade, upgrading Kudus and moving to 442

              Open Controls
              1. DBry
                  1 min ago

                  Need the 0.1

                  So would have to be Enzo out to get M. With Thiago

                  Open Controls
              2. Slitherene
                • 7 Years
                12 mins ago

                Drop Van Yikes

                Open Controls
                1. DBry
                    just now

                    He’ll be the go to defender come week 12

                    Open Controls
              3. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                53 mins ago

                Updated

                Open Controls
              4. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                48 mins ago

                Love this comment on Sky:

                However, betting Manchester United at these prices is like going back to the ex who says: "I've changed."
                You want to believe them, but deep down, you know exactly how this ends with hearts broken, fingers burnt and wallets bruised.

                Open Controls
              5. Mr. O'Connell
                • 13 Years
                45 mins ago

                Gabriel 429 pointer loading

                Open Controls
              6. Gizzachance
                • 10 Years
                39 mins ago

                Is Stach out of favour now? Or had injury?

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Out of favour

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gizzachance
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.