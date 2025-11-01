Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 10 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

DAN WRIGHT’S GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM – PRE-TRANSFERS

Gameweek 9 was shaping up nicely… until Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) decided to produce one of the most complete defensive hauls of the season: two goals, DefCons, a clean sheet, and three bonus points.

That single performance wiped out the majority of my gains. Still, 50 points was enough to secure a small green arrow, although my overall rank remains around the 1 million mark.

TRANSFERS FOR GAMEWEEK 10