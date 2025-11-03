Dugout Discussion

Sunderland v Everton team news: Alderete misses out

3 November 2025 180 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes with the 20:00 GMT kick-off at the Stadium of Light.

Everton are the visitors to Wearside, where hosts Sunderland can jump up to second in the Premier League table with victory.

The Mackems are unbeaten on their own turf this season, while David Moyes’ side have lost three of their four away matches.

TEAM NEWS

The headline team news is the continued absence of Omar Alderete, who misses out entirely.

Alderete had sat out the Gameweek 9 trip to Stamford Bridge but there had been hope that he would recover for tonight’s game, having trained on Friday.

Sunderland are, in fact, unchanged from the side that beat Chelsea.

There’s not much difference with the Everton XI, either.

There is just one change for the Toffees from their 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Thierno Barry replaces Beto in attack.

LINE-UPS

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo, Traore, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Isidor. 

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Talbi, Brobbey, Rigg, Mayenda, O’Nien, Adingra, Masuaku.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry. 

Subs: Travers, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Aznou, Iroegbunam.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

180 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    That's it for me playing a Sunderland defender this season. Never again.

    Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    shame tark had that brainfart moment. everton clean sheet was on

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      just now

      EVE lucky to get a draw in this one....SUN were all over them in the second half

      Open Controls
  3. BlzE_94
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    GTG? Best captain pick?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Chalobah Guehi
    Saka Mbeumo Semenyo Sarr
    Haaland Mateta Pedro

    Roefs King Rodon Alderete

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      just now

      GTG. Gotta be Hauland.

      Open Controls
  4. Warby84
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Shocking game of long ball football…

    Open Controls
  5. Rwilliams90
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Can't wait to get rid of Grealish next week. Showed absolutely no interest in getting himself into the box or any attacking position at the end of the game. Awful FPL pick.

    Open Controls
  6. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Anyway Xhaka creeps an extra 2 DEFCON? Greedy, I know

    Open Controls

