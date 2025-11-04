This season, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have twice as many chips to use, which includes two Free Hits.

You have to use the first of these before Gameweek 19’s deadline, so chip usage is now longer about just waiting for one of the final months’ Blank or Double Gameweeks.

For those managers considering a Gameweek 11 Free Hit, we look at the potential pros and cons of using it now and have put together a couple of team drafts to consider.

GAMEWEEK 11 FREE HIT: THE PROS

FPL managers have traditionally favoured using the Free Hit in a Blank or Double Gameweek. But it seems unlikely we will get either in the first half of 2025/26, now that the EFL Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Crystal Palace has been placed a week later than the others.

With time running out, why not activate it now, in Gameweek 11?

It’s a way for owners of Liverpool assets to dodge their trip to Manchester City and avoid Newcastle United’s latest game on the road, knowing the Magpies struggle to function when away from St James’ Park.

Furthermore, with reports suggesting Viktor Gyokeres‘ (£9.0m) muscle issue is only minor, the forward’s owners can let him rehabilitate during the upcoming international break. The Gunners won’t play again until the north London derby on November 23.

Instead, Free Hit users can go all-in on Chelsea at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. If you’re a recent Joao Pedro (£7.4m) seller who instantly regrets their decision, this helps save face!

GAMEWEEK 11 FREE HIT: THE CONS