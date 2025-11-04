Champions League

UCL Fantasy Matchday 4: Best fixtures + teams to target

4 November 2025 47 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
With Matchday 4 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy nearly here, it’s time to consult our all-new UCL Fixture Ticker for a look at the best match-ups.

We’ll also cross-check with the bookies’ odds.

By assessing fixture difficulty, we hope to give you a good idea of the players and teams to target with your transfers ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

BEST FIXTURES: MATCHDAY 4 IN ISOLATION

Let’s start right at the top of the list with the stand-out fixture of the round: Inter Milan v Kairat. The Italian giants are 1/20 to see off the Kazakh minnows, which is an implied probability of 95%.

Inter have kept three successive clean sheets in the Champions League so far, winning all three games. Kairat, by contrast, were stuffed 4-1 by Sporting and 5-0 by Real Madrid before being held to a goalless draw by fellow rank outsiders Pafos.

The bookies next fancy Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in Matchday 4. The odds-setters give both clubs a 78% chance of prevailing in their ties against Slavia Prague and Union Saint-Gilloise, respectively.

Atletico’s Champions League campaign has been stuttering so far but a bit of context is needed: they’ve lost away at two of the tournament favourites, Arsenal and Liverpool. USG, meanwhile, are fresh from successive 4-0 thumpings in both Matchdays 2 and 3.

Here’s the good news for owners of Arsenal assets: not only are Slavia winless but they’re also ranked rock-bottom for xG conceded in Matchdays 1-3.

Chelsea, who like Arsenal could rotate quite heavily in Matchday 4, are next in the betting market (72%). It’s worth pointing out that Qarabag have been unexpectedly tricky foes so far, however, recording wins over Benfica and Copenhagen before running Athletic Club close last time out.

A cluster of teams, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal and Barcelona, then follow around the 68-69% mark.

Villarreal are away at Pafos, the team with the lowest xG of the tournament so far. No side has scored fewer actual goals (one), either.

BEST FIXTURES: LONGER RUNS

In this section, we’ve put together longer runs of favourable(ish) fixtures that various teams embark on from Matchday 4 onwards.

This is to help UCL Fantasy managers bring in players whom they can hopefully ‘set and forget’ in upcoming Matchdays, rather than just one-week punts.

The aforementioned Villarreal shoot right up the ticker, with three of their trickiest fixtures – against Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and Manchester City – now behind them. Borussia Dortmund away won’t be straightforward but the German giants have been far from watertight in the first three Matchdays, conceding in every game. As for Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen, they’re shadows of the sides they were in 2024/25 and both winless in the Champions League so far.

So dismal are Ajax now that, despite featuring prominently in the above graphic, they’re best left well alone.

Like de Godenzonen, Juventus are no longer the European heavyweights they were in the 1990s. However, they’re a darned sight more appealing to UCL Fantasy managers than the Dutch outfit. Both of Juve’s matches against pot-one sides, and one of their all-pot-two encounters, are now in the past. Only one of their Matchday 4-8 opponents, Sporting, has won a Champions League match this season.

Barring a Matchday 5 trip to Chelsea, Barcelona‘s fixture run for the rest of the competition is pretty great. Trickier tests against Newcastle United and (especially) Paris Saint-Germain are out of the way, while bagging Club Brugge as a pot-two side (it could have been Arsenal, Atletico etc) was a real coup in the draw. As for the other club from pot two, Eintracht Frankfurt are a defensive shambles and have conceded a joint-worst 11 goals in their first three European outings.

Elsewhere, Napoli‘s run of four matches is a real stand-out, with the Italian side avoiding any pot-one team. Even their two fixtures against pot-two sides aren’t too daunting. The aforementioned Eintracht Frankfurt have the second-worst goals conceded count in the Bundesliga, while Benfica – now under Jose Mourinho’s stewardship – have lost all three of their Champions League matches so far.

Galatasaray and Monaco each have decent three-match runs, culminating in a meeting with one another in Matchday 6. The Turkish side’s next three opponents have combined for just one win in the Champions League to date (USG’s victory over PSV).

  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    What do you say about these moves using 2FTs?

    Woltemade + Reijnders -> Thiago + Minteh + 1m itb.

    Open Controls
    1. Conners ©
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      I'd be inclined to keep Woltemade if I owned him.

      Any other options as far as Reijnders is concerned?

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Can do Reijnders -> Minteh/Caicedo and roll the other FT?

        Open Controls
        1. Conners ©
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Probably a good idea with the IB coming up.

          Open Controls
          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Which one of the two then?

            Open Controls
  2. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    What to do if Gyokeres is out? 2FT 0.1ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Tarkowski Richards
    Bruno Semenyo Ndiaye Enzo
    Haaland Mateta Gyokeres

    Dubravka Senesi Stach Gudmundsson

    A) Stach and Gyokeres to Sarr and 7.5m FWD (J Pedro/Woltemade/Welbeck)
    B) Roll and play Sensei

    Open Controls
    1. Conners ©
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I'd just replace Gyokeres if he's out and roll the other FT.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Prison Mike
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    What to do with Gyokeres?

    A) Sell for Pedro

    B) Move to a 352 with Saka (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. theodosios
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I have this mf Gyokeres alongside Haaland and Mateta and can't go for Pedro for the 3rd time this season.

    Any other viable pick except Thiago?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Any playing forward in the league is a better pick than this fraud Gyokeres.

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Welbz

      Open Controls
  5. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Mateta or Joao Pedro?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Matets

      Open Controls
  6. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours ago

    On BB

    Who is the best Stach Replacement to have for -4 (max 5.5m)

    Rest of Team

    Raya
    Gabriel Rodon Keane
    Fernandes Semenyo Minteh Caicedo
    Haaland Bowen Mateta

    Dubravka Cucurella Senesi

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Xhaka or Anderson.

      Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Casemeiro

      Open Controls
  7. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Woltemade & Kudas to:

    A. Mateta & Mintah

    B. Welbeck & Sarr

    And would you doo for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Prefer any option with Mateta, therefore A. But Minteh is not a necessity.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Cheers Hazz...

        Open Controls
  8. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Roll this?

    Pope
    Gab Timber Guehi
    Saka Semenyo Gakpo Caicedo
    Haaland Mateta Woltemade
    Dub Reijnders Senesi Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Reijnders -> Sarr

      Open Controls
  9. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Might have to let Saka go.....

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        3 non pen goals in the last 21 games apparently. Not great on the eye test either lately. Looks a bit off the pace.

        Open Controls
  10. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Decent enough UCL lineup?

    Sommer
    Dumfries, Gabriel, Porro, Hakimi
    Lopez, Eze, Hakan C, Kvaratshkia
    Kane, Haaland

    Meret*, Pavlidis, Bellanova, Sudakov

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Yes!

      Open Controls
  11. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Who’s the best Rejinders/8th attacker replacement, form/fixture wise?

    A) E. Anderson 5.3
    B) Longstaff 4.9
    C) Xhaka 5.1
    D) King 4.5
    E) Sessegnon 5.5
    F) Casemiro 5.5
    G) Munetsi 5.4

    Max 5.5

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      C nailed on, gets some defcon

      Open Controls
  12. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Now to decide Gyokeres replacements…

    J.Pedro, Bowen, or Thiago for me. Leaning towards Bowen. Delap is back soon and will eat into J.Pedro minutes although probably makes J.Pedro a better option whilst on the pitch.

    Open Controls
    1. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      West Ham have terrible fixtures after Burnley.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        They’re not great admittedly.

        FH 13, Wildcard 15-18. Not thinking too long-term.

        Bournemouth, Liverpool, and United are not awful given their defences this season.

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Thiago

      Open Controls
  13. Count Olaf
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Could WC 12 and FH 13 be a viable strategy?
    WC 12 will include Arsenal, Palace, Manchester United and then you get rid of them for the tricky games in 13.

    Open Controls
  14. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Reijnders replacement

    A: Minteh
    B: Caicedo

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      B

      Open Controls
  15. AC Pilkington
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    What is the news regarding Gyokores is he likely out for the Sunderland game?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Back after IB apparently

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      I think Arteta is trying to find the receipt

      Open Controls
  16. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Gordon to?

    A minteh
    B enzo
    C ndyiae

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        47 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          Chelsea have easily the best next two fixtures

          Open Controls
          1. Gizzachance
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            My initial thoughts to
            Cheers

            Open Controls
  17. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    What move would you make here with 1ft and zero cash. Thanks

    A.....gyorkeres to guiu / grouping. Play 442 this week and plough funds into defence / mid next week

    B.....gyorkores to pedro / thiago / welbeck

    Raya
    Gabriel senesi burn richards (rodon)
    Bruno semenyo enzo sarr (stach)
    Haaland mateta (gyorkeres)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls

