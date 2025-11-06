After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Danny G, Merlins, Dan Dave and Jack; we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 15 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 15 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Selected by three of our four experts, Joshua Griffiths earns the nod in goal for West Bromwich Albion. While the Baggies have struggled recently, losing three of their last four matches, this week’s home fixture offers an opportunity to stabilise. Oxford United have underperformed on the road, and with home advantage behind him, Griffiths carries solid clean sheet potential.

DEFENDERS

Centre-back Chey Dunkley has been a popular choice among our panel this week. Chesterfield have kept three clean sheets in their last five matches, so they head into their fixture against 21st-placed Accrington in strong defensive form. Dunkley’s appeal isn’t limited to clean sheets either; he has amassed a huge 166 clearances this season, giving him consistent points potential.

There is also strong interest in Mickey Demetriou at Crewe Alexandra. While last season’s highest-scoring Fantasy EFL defender hasn’t quite hit those levels so far, his recent output is encouraging. Demetriou has recorded 38 clearances across his last three league games, and with a home fixture against Shrewsbury Town up next, he looks to be back in consideration and firmly on the radar.

MIDFIELDERS

One midfielder selected unanimously by our experts is Amario Cozier-Duberry. Bolton Wanderers face 21st-placed Port Vale, who have conceded four goals across their last two league matches. Cozier-Duberry offers several reliable routes to points and, given his current form and popularity, stands out as a strong captaincy contender.

It is also no surprise to see Watford’s Imran Louza included. While the Hornets’ overall form has been inconsistent, Louza himself has been anything but, scoring in each of his past four appearances and remaining on penalty duty. His consistency provides both a high floor and strong upside.

Completing the midfield is Stockport County’s Oliver Norwood, another widely-backed selection. Norwood has delivered four goals, four assists, 25 interceptions, and 32 key passes so far this season, underlining his all-round value. Stockport host Luton Town this week, a side that has conceded at least two goals in seven of their last 10 matches, further boosting Norwood’s appeal.

FORWARD

All four of our experts have selected Daniel Udoh for Gameweek 15. Third-placed Salford host a Cambridge United side who have won just one away match this season, which boosts his appeal. Udoh also comes into the game in excellent form, having produced an attacking return in each of his last three matches. He looks well-positioned to punish Cambridge this week.

TEAM PICKS

Chesterfield Town were an automatic selection for our experts this week. The Spireites remain unbeaten at home this season and welcome an Accrington Stanley side who currently rank joint-worst in the league for points earned away from home. The fixture aligns strongly in Chesterfield’s favour.

Bolton Wanderers also earn collective backing. The Trotters have now recorded three consecutive victories and no team has collected more points in League One this season at home, underlining their strength at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. In contrast, Port Vale arrive without a win in their last four league outings, making this a challenging matchup for the visitors.