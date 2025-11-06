Chip Strategy

When is the best time to use the Free Hit in FPL?

6 November 2025
In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser considers the best remaining Gameweeks to use the Free Hit.

We’re about to enter a world of chaos as the fixture pile-up is imminent. Once we get out of the November international break, we are looking at pretty much no empty midweeks right until mid-January.

It’s worth a reminder at this point about the free transfer top-up in Gameweek 16. In order to benefit from the maximum number of free transfers available, try and use all your existing ones by Gameweek 15.

In the middle of this, we (or rather I) need to plan our chips.

More specifically, in this article, I will be looking at the factors to consider when using the Free Hit.

THE DANGERS OF FREE HITTING

When using the Free Hit in the first half of the season, with no blanks or doubles, it can be a dangerous chip. We can lose points by trading out a player we own for a one-week-only punt.

However, I think we need to be opportunistic.

The key perception change that we need to have is ‘keeping a player and not moving for someone who scores is as likely to hurt as selling a player who might score’. Psychology is a weird thing, and almost always, we tend to worry and fret more about the latter.

While transfers can be accumulated and you’re almost always armed with more information if you make a move a week later, the same is not the case for a Free Hit. We just have to look at it from an optimistic, opportunistic lens and leave the outcome to fate.

FIXTURE TICKER OVERVIEW

Let us look at the Fixture Ticker and try to think of Free Hit windows as an opportunity.

IS GAMEWEEK 13 THE BEST TIME TO FREE HIT?

 

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

97 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best option here? Targeting WOL is tempting…

    A) Woltemade -> Pedro
    B) Pope & Alderete -> Sanchez & Chalobah
    C) Pope, Alderete & Woltemade -> Sanchez, Chalobah & Pedro
    D) Save FT

    Pope
    Timber, Senesi, Richards
    Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Sarr
    Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

    Dubravka, Rodon, Xhaka, Alderete
    Bank 0.8m, 4FT, FH left

  2. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    30 mins ago

    What to do with Reijnders? He played well yesterday, got two assists and was denied a goal by a good save. I think he mat be benched for Cherki, but would need to take a hit to sell. :/

    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      27 mins ago

      *may

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      0.05xG and 0.06xA from 2 assists last night.

      I wouldn't be selling for a hit

      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        19 mins ago

        I don’t understand all that stuff, I’m just concerned that he won’t start - I’d keep him for sure if I knew he would.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          5% chance from scoring from his 2 shots and 6% chance of an assist(s) last night - Foden quality of finishing doing the heavy lifting for Reijnders 2 assists

          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Cheers

  3. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Gyokeres + Gudmundsson > Pedro + Gabriel -4?

    Gotta get Gabriel at some point and have exact cash.

    Thanks

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Not sure on Pedro but yes to the best defender in the game

      1. lilmessipran
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Any thoughts on my team, Tony?

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      you need gabriel

