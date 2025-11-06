When is the best time to use the Free Hit in FPL?

In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser considers the best remaining Gameweeks to use the Free Hit.

We’re about to enter a world of chaos as the fixture pile-up is imminent. Once we get out of the November international break, we are looking at pretty much no empty midweeks right until mid-January.

It’s worth a reminder at this point about the free transfer top-up in Gameweek 16. In order to benefit from the maximum number of free transfers available, try and use all your existing ones by Gameweek 15.

In the middle of this, we (or rather I) need to plan our chips.

More specifically, in this article, I will be looking at the factors to consider when using the Free Hit.

THE DANGERS OF FREE HITTING

When using the Free Hit in the first half of the season, with no blanks or doubles, it can be a dangerous chip. We can lose points by trading out a player we own for a one-week-only punt.

However, I think we need to be opportunistic.

The key perception change that we need to have is ‘keeping a player and not moving for someone who scores is as likely to hurt as selling a player who might score’. Psychology is a weird thing, and almost always, we tend to worry and fret more about the latter.

While transfers can be accumulated and you’re almost always armed with more information if you make a move a week later, the same is not the case for a Free Hit. We just have to look at it from an optimistic, opportunistic lens and leave the outcome to fate.

FIXTURE TICKER OVERVIEW

Let us look at the Fixture Ticker and try to think of Free Hit windows as an opportunity.

IS GAMEWEEK 13 THE BEST TIME TO FREE HIT?