FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

7 November 2025 184 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Saka or Bruno set and forget?

    1. XX SMICER XX
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Bruno has the minutes, Saka plays for a better side but doesn’t last 70 mins

      1. x.jim.x
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Apart from the 5 out of the last 6 games he started where he played 90 minutes, sure

        Open Controls
  2. LegoheadARTETA
      22 mins ago

      I know if he were fit it would've been a no brainer

      Open Controls
      1. LegoheadARTETA
          1 min ago

          Whoopsie what the hell am I doing

          Open Controls
      2. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Is Saka worth the 3.3 over Rice?

        Open Controls
        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          You would hope so long term, currently not proving to be the case

          Open Controls
        2. The Tonberry
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          I don't think he is

          I don't think he is
        3. WVA
          • 9 Years
          just now

          No

          No
      3. XX SMICER XX
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Hi all - Defender needed for bench boost + long term 4th choice, upto 4.6m

        A. Andersen
        B. Cash
        C. Truffert
        D. Any other suggestions?

        Other defenders are: Gabriel Timber Richards Diouf

        Open Controls
        1. Hutchiniho
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          A

          A
        2. The Tonberry
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Truffert or Keane

          Truffert or Keane
      4. I have no Wirtz
          21 mins ago

          The way Liverpool contained Real Madrid I can see Haaland on single digit this weekend.

          Time for differential captain?

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            Could be but you know the risk.

            I’m happy to take the gamble but struggle to find a standout option.

            Only one tempting me is Enzo!

            Open Controls
          2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            The question is to whom? Saka? No point looking at Salah

            Open Controls
          3. I have no Wirtz
              1 min ago

              If actually picking a differential captain this week, who should it be:

              A)Gabriel
              B)Sarr
              C)Saka
              D)Mbeumo
              E)Enzo

              Open Controls
          4. Sid07
            • 11 Years
            19 mins ago

            Gyko + kudus + tark
            to
            thiago + saka + richards
            for FT

            1) yes
            2) no

            Open Controls
            1. XX SMICER XX
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              1

              1
            2. The Tonberry
              • 1 Year
              18 mins ago

              Yes as Gyok and Kudus are unlikely to play

              Open Controls
            3. Hutchiniho
              • 7 Years
              16 mins ago

              Yes

              Yes
            4. Mufc202020
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              1

              1
            5. Il Capitano
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              1

              1
            6. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              Yes

              Yes
            7. Sid07
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Thanks Everyone

              Thanks Everyone
          5. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Any chance of Reijnders dropping/Caicedo or Minteh rising today?

            Open Controls
          6. The Tonberry
            • 1 Year
            19 mins ago

            Ndiaye to Sarr worth a -4?

            Already have Mateta and Guehi

            Open Controls
            1. Hutchiniho
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              I don’t think I’d want 4 Palace.
              Sarr or Mateta for me

              Open Controls
            2. Mufc202020
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              No

              No
            3. I have no Wirtz
                1 min ago

                I got Sarr and Guehi and feel well covered for the fixture. If I had Mateta and Guehi I would feel the same.

                Open Controls
              • WVA
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Prefer Ndiaye to Sarr,

                Open Controls
            4. Hutchiniho
              • 7 Years
              17 mins ago

              A.
              Rice Bruno and Woltemade

              B Saka Mbeumo and Thiago?

              Open Controls
              1. Mufc202020
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                B

                B
              2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 3 Years
                just now

                B

                B
            5. Mufc202020
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              Bench boost???

              Dubravka (whu)
              Neco Williams (LEE)
              KDH (FUL)
              Acheampong (WOL) — 40% chance he starts

              A) Yes
              B) No

              Open Controls
              1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                Have you got any free transfers to burn and any money ITB? If you could do Acheampong to a playing Burnley/Sunderland defender, I would BB. Otherwise, no.

                Open Controls
                1. Mufc202020
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I have 0.1 ITB so I could get Gudmundsson, but can’t see him getting many points aganist a dyche team at home

                  Open Controls
            6. Diles Mavis
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              Play Roefs (ARS) or Dubravka (whm)?

              Open Controls
              1. Mufc202020
                • 6 Years
                6 mins ago

                Dub

                Dub
              2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Dubravs

                Dubravs
              3. Il Capitano
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Dub

                Dub
              4. Diles Mavis
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Thanks

                Thanks
            7. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Kudus and DCL to whom? 13.3m ITB

              A: Paqueta (BUR) and Joao Pedro (WOL).... good fixtures and hoping Pedro turned a corner after last week
              B: Mbeumo (tot) and Kroupi (avl).... hop onto the Mbeumo bandwagon and hope Kroupi keeps his place
              C: Anderson (LEE) and Mateta (BRI)... hope for 4 pts with Anderson each week to get in Mateta

              Rest of team is:
              Raya (Dubrav)
              Timber, Richards, Botman (Mukiele, Rodon)
              Salah, Saka, Ndiaye, XXX (King)
              Haaland, Thiago, XXX

              Open Controls
            8. Il Capitano
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              1FT 0.5m ITB

              Raya
              Gabriel Tarkowski Senesi
              Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr
              Haaland Woltemade Thiago

              Dub - Andersen King Alderete

              Woltemade to Mateta or roll?

              Open Controls
              1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                I'd roll given you have Sarr already

                Open Controls
                1. WVA
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Sarr won’t return though and Mateta will

                  Open Controls
            9. Wolfman180
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              8 mins ago

              Raya,
              Gabriel, Timber, Tarkowski,
              Mbuemo, Sarr, Ndiaye, Semenyo,
              Haaland, Woltemade, Mateta,

              Dubravka, Kudus, Senesi, Alderete
              1FT, 0.0 ITB

              A) Roll, hope first 11 play
              B) use FT to swap Kudus out as not much bench cover with him and Alderete flagged?

              Open Controls
              1. Oasthouse FC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Just roll, it’s a good team, and Senesi can come in if required…

                Open Controls
              2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 3 Years
                just now

                I don't like using a FT (especially if only have one) for someone on the bench but I get your point. I'd think that first 11 would play - not like I see any risks of any of them being rested.

                Open Controls
            10. Oasthouse FC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              Hey all,

              Play one of the following;

              1 - Van de Ven
              2 - Kroupi

              Leaning towards VDV, as Kroupi might not starter, although he did last week….any Bournemouth fangs have a view on this?

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                I'd love to know if Kroupi likely keeping his place. Evanilson was not getting in the goals before he was injured...

                Open Controls
                1. Oasthouse FC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Yes, would love to know also!

                  Open Controls
            11. WVA
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Who to bench?

              Pope
              Gab Tim Chalobah Guehi
              Saka Semenyo Sarr Enzo
              Haaland Wolt Bowen
              Dub ???? Sen King

              Open Controls
              1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Eugh, that is tough. Maybe Guehi given that, barring last week's result, Palace's xGC always seems quite high

                Open Controls
            12. balint84
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Recommended Kudus replacement?

              Open Controls

