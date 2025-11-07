Gyokeres, Jesus, Havertz: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 11

Having come off early in Gameweek 10 and missed Arsenal’s midweek Champions League win, reports stated that Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) is in a race to make Gameweek 12, after the international break.

However, speaking at Friday’s press conference, Mikel Arteta, with a wry smile, said he “cannot confirm” that both Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m, muscle) will miss this trip to Sunderland.

But it’s thought that they’ll remain unavailable, like knee victims Martin Odegaard (£7.8m,), Noni Madueke (£6.8m) and Kai Havertz (£7.3m).

“I cannot confirm all of that but you are not far!” – Mikel Arteta when asked if all of the above five players were out

“Some of them. All of them – I don’t know. There are a lot of things that have to happen in the next two weeks, and everything has to be perfect, but I think we will be very close with most of them to be in a really strong position.” – Mikel Arteta on if he was expecting all/some of this injured quintet to be back after the break

Also absent from Tuesday’s victory over Slavia Prague was Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.2m).

Martin Zubimendi (£5.4m) wasn’t involved either, but just through suspension. He did train on Monday, despite coming off in Gameweek 10 with a muscular issue of his own.

And returning to training on Thursday was long-term absentee Gabriel Jesus (£6.4m, knee).