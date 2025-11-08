Man City v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 9 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN CITY
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|10
|19
|+12
|WWWLW
|3rd
|Liverpool
|10
|18
|+4
|LLLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):