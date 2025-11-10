Scout Notes

FPL notes: £5.3m Anderson adds penalty to DefCon points

10 November 2025 16 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
In Gameweek 11, Nottingham Forest came from behind to defeat Leeds United and claim their second victory of the season.

Here are our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes from the City Ground.

ANDERSON PENALTY

The introduction of defensive contribution (DefCon) points, alongside a solid collection of FPL attacking returns, ensured that all-round midfielder Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) was mentioned regularly in pre-season.

While the hype has died down, causing two price drops, Gameweek 11 reminded managers of his FPL potential.

For example, Anderson was once again rewarded for DefCon. Midfielders have to reach 12 actions in a match to receive two points and, unluckily, he stayed on 11 in each of his first three outings.

Yet the England international has successfully reached the threshold in six of the last eight occasions and has always racked up at least 10 actions. Only Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) can match his overall tally of 141, sitting far ahead of everyone else for ball recoveries (92).

Not only that, Anderson took the penalty that sealed Sunday’s 3-1 win, confidently sending Lucas Perri (£4.5m) the wrong way.

It’s worth noting that Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) – who normally takes them in the absence of Chris Wood (£7.2m) – was off the pitch by then, although he did miss one in Thursday night’s Europa League draw. Even then, Igor Jesus (£5.8m), who also recently netted from the spot in Europe, was also off the field. So too was Wood, obviously.

Don’t get too carried away by this Anderson penalty, then, especially with Wood – who will surely be a Dyche favourite – soon to return.

SUBS HELP DYCHE TO FIRST VICTORY

A couple of continental adventures brought in four points and two clean sheets, but this was Sean Dyche’s first league win since taking over from Ange Postecoglou. In fact, Forest’s previous one took place under Nuno Espirito Santo in Gameweek 1.

“They scored a good goal but, to be honest, I didn’t feel threatened in the first half and not particularly in the second half. We were on the front foot for the majority of the game, or containing them. As the fitness gets better, the more I think we’ll be able to get onto teams more in games.” – Sean Dyche

The head coach’s triple substitution just before the hour mark paid off handsomely. Omari Hutchinson (£5.4m) made an especially good impact. The £37.5m summer signing’s inswinging left-footed cross was met by Gibbs-White’s glancing header, making it three goals in five matches under Dyche for the latter.

In stoppage time, Hutchinson got past Jack Harrison (£5.2m) and was fouled for Anderson’s spot kick.

At that point, Forest fans could finally breathe a huge sigh of relief.

IS NMECHA THE ANSWER?

Forest’s defence, so imperious last season, is still without a clean sheet, failing to keep one since April Fools’ Day.

That’s because their visitors took the lead via Lukas Nmecha (£5.0m). Teammate Noah Okafor (£5.5m) snatched the ball off defender Nicolo Savona (£4.5m), allowing Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m) to register his fourth attacking return in six matches by setting up the forward’s strike.

Above: Lukas Nmecha’s opening goal, mapped out on Statsbomb

It was Nmecha’s first start for a while, as a little adductor injury meant that Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m) couldn’t begin this one.

Despite Leeds offering very little threat, Daniel Farke waited too long to make any substitutions. Still, 16 minutes was enough time for Calvert-Lewin to receive – and miss – his sixth big chance of the campaign.

FPL notes: Anderson adds penalty to DefCon

At least Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.0m) have plenty of goals to their name!

The former Everton man has netted twice in his last 32 appearances (all competitions), so maybe Nmecha has an opportunity to become both Leeds’ first-choice and an intriguingly cheap third FPL forward.

Meanwhile, Anton Stach (£4.9m) returned to Farke’s line-up. He claimed some DefCon points, but his efforts weren’t enough to prevent another away defeat.

16th-placed Leeds could now be in trouble. They remain two points ahead of Forest, but this result confirms that both sides’ momentum is in opposite directions.

  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Crazy that this site has the maximum number of new posts posted when this place turns into a dead zone during the international break.

    Open Controls
    1. Naatie
        23 mins ago

        and serial moaner lisas will keep on moaning no matter what

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Naatie moaning about the moaners. Classic FFS.

          Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Best mid in the game outside of Salah? I can afford anyone else

        Open Controls
        1. Mr Turnip 1
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Already have Semenyo, Mbeumo, Sarr, Florentino

            Open Controls
          • GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Saka

            Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          36 mins ago

          I'm not sure if I am going to be able to survive the next 2 weeks 🙁

          Why can't FIFA see how despised international breaks are?

          Open Controls
          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            34 mins ago

            Go out and meet some girls, virgin. Time to lose that virginity.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              She looks like madonna imo. Are you certain she likes girls?

              Open Controls
        3. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          22 mins ago

          Saw someone earlier mention Liverpool players being desirable for their next run, so let's have a look at their options:

          GKP
          - Alisson is due back after international break so Mamardashvili is not an option
          - 0 clean sheets in the last 7 games

          DEF
          - centre-halves are expensive
          - no nailed RB
          - Kerkez is expensive and terrible
          - also 0 clean sheets

          MID
          - only player actually gets goal contributions isn't nailed
          - Salah requires team surgery despite being barely worth half the price

          FWD
          - we're approaching 2 months since Ekitike last scored a league goal
          - Isak is a perennial sicknote

          To summarise, Liverpool are a team playing much worse than the sum of their parts, mainly due to the manager's insistence on a system that does not work. (A bald Dutch manager butchering a PL team with bad signings and tactics, where have I seen that before?) Their good run also starts with Forest - West Ham - Sunderland, three teams who are all on the ascendancy, so I would question how "good" it actually is.

          Open Controls
          1. z13
              5 mins ago

              He's just been changing back to last year's system apparently

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Yesterday didn't show any evidence of that at all, as it was just more of the same - invisible midfield, no width due to every attacker preferring to play centrally, disjointed press

                Open Controls
            • Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Liverpool kept CS vs Real Madrid and Avl, so they might be tightening. MCI was certainly better team last time, but VvD scored and on another day or with a different ref it would have been a goal. He has aerial threat. Virgil is also a defcon monster. Whether he is expensive for what he possibly offers can be discussed, but are 6.5 mids any better? Alisson at 5.4 is only .3 more expensive than Pope who has been abysmal lately and is not even a certain starter.

              Open Controls
            • wiseguy
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Just to add to this terrific summary, all three of those teams are going to do things that Slot has complained about and Liverpool have come up short against.

              Open Controls
          2. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Anderson is a gem. The pen duty adds to his appeal. I didn't even know he scored a pen last night, yet I've owned him since GW 1.

            Open Controls
            1. z13
                7 mins ago

                4th choice though, behind Wood, MGW, and Igor J

                Open Controls

