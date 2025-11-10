FPL notes: £5.3m Anderson adds penalty to DefCon points

In Gameweek 11, Nottingham Forest came from behind to defeat Leeds United and claim their second victory of the season.

Here are our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes from the City Ground.

ANDERSON PENALTY

The introduction of defensive contribution (DefCon) points, alongside a solid collection of FPL attacking returns, ensured that all-round midfielder Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) was mentioned regularly in pre-season.

While the hype has died down, causing two price drops, Gameweek 11 reminded managers of his FPL potential.

For example, Anderson was once again rewarded for DefCon. Midfielders have to reach 12 actions in a match to receive two points and, unluckily, he stayed on 11 in each of his first three outings.

Yet the England international has successfully reached the threshold in six of the last eight occasions and has always racked up at least 10 actions. Only Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) can match his overall tally of 141, sitting far ahead of everyone else for ball recoveries (92).

Not only that, Anderson took the penalty that sealed Sunday’s 3-1 win, confidently sending Lucas Perri (£4.5m) the wrong way.

It’s worth noting that Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) – who normally takes them in the absence of Chris Wood (£7.2m) – was off the pitch by then, although he did miss one in Thursday night’s Europa League draw. Even then, Igor Jesus (£5.8m), who also recently netted from the spot in Europe, was also off the field. So too was Wood, obviously.

Don’t get too carried away by this Anderson penalty, then, especially with Wood – who will surely be a Dyche favourite – soon to return.

SUBS HELP DYCHE TO FIRST VICTORY

A couple of continental adventures brought in four points and two clean sheets, but this was Sean Dyche’s first league win since taking over from Ange Postecoglou. In fact, Forest’s previous one took place under Nuno Espirito Santo in Gameweek 1.

“They scored a good goal but, to be honest, I didn’t feel threatened in the first half and not particularly in the second half. We were on the front foot for the majority of the game, or containing them. As the fitness gets better, the more I think we’ll be able to get onto teams more in games.” – Sean Dyche

The head coach’s triple substitution just before the hour mark paid off handsomely. Omari Hutchinson (£5.4m) made an especially good impact. The £37.5m summer signing’s inswinging left-footed cross was met by Gibbs-White’s glancing header, making it three goals in five matches under Dyche for the latter.

In stoppage time, Hutchinson got past Jack Harrison (£5.2m) and was fouled for Anderson’s spot kick.

At that point, Forest fans could finally breathe a huge sigh of relief.

IS NMECHA THE ANSWER?

Forest’s defence, so imperious last season, is still without a clean sheet, failing to keep one since April Fools’ Day.

That’s because their visitors took the lead via Lukas Nmecha (£5.0m). Teammate Noah Okafor (£5.5m) snatched the ball off defender Nicolo Savona (£4.5m), allowing Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m) to register his fourth attacking return in six matches by setting up the forward’s strike.

Above: Lukas Nmecha’s opening goal, mapped out on Statsbomb

It was Nmecha’s first start for a while, as a little adductor injury meant that Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m) couldn’t begin this one.

Despite Leeds offering very little threat, Daniel Farke waited too long to make any substitutions. Still, 16 minutes was enough time for Calvert-Lewin to receive – and miss – his sixth big chance of the campaign.

At least Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.0m) have plenty of goals to their name!

The former Everton man has netted twice in his last 32 appearances (all competitions), so maybe Nmecha has an opportunity to become both Leeds’ first-choice and an intriguingly cheap third FPL forward.

Meanwhile, Anton Stach (£4.9m) returned to Farke’s line-up. He claimed some DefCon points, but his efforts weren’t enough to prevent another away defeat.

16th-placed Leeds could now be in trouble. They remain two points ahead of Forest, but this result confirms that both sides’ momentum is in opposite directions.