FPL Gameweek 12: Best player odds for goals + assists

Looking for the FPL Gameweek 12 highest player attacking return player percentages? We’ve broken down the latest bookmaker odds to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN ODDS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

SUMMARY

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) leads the odds this week with a 67% chance of scoring or assisting. The Egyptian has yet to reach the heights of previous seasons, but a home fixture against Nottingham Forest offers a strong opportunity to change that. Only Burnley have conceded more shots on target than Forest this season, which helps explain why Liverpool attackers dominate the upper end of the rankings. Alexander Isak (£10.4m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.6m) complete the top three, while Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) and Florian Wirtz (£8.0m) also appear inside the top 20.

Erling Haaland (£14.9m) once again features near the top of the list. The Manchester City striker remains in excellent form, although it is notable that he has failed to return in each of his last five starts against Newcastle.

There are several other players with a strong chance of producing this week. Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) ranks highly, although he reportedly sustained an injury during the international break. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£8.9m) also rate well ahead of their derby meeting with Spurs. Chelsea’s Joao Pedro (£7.5m) looks well placed too, with an away fixture against newly promoted Burnley offering significant potential.

Manchester United midfielders Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) complete the top 10. Both benefit from a home match against Everton, who rank third-worst in the league for shots conceded inside the box. Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m), who also features inside the top 20, carries similar appeal.

Several other popular assets are expected to return this week. Crystal Palace’s Jean Philippe-Mateta (£8.1m) and Brentford’s Igor Thiago (£6.3m) both appear with a 52% probability, reinforcing their potential as reliable options for Gameweek selection.