Members

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 12 team reveal

21 November 2025 122 comments
Aladdin Sané Aladdin Sané
Share:

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

Gameweek 11 ended on an average note for me. My score of 41 points was just enough to secure a small green arrow, moving me up to 795k OR.

GAMEWEEK 12 TRANSFER PLANS, FREE HIT STRATEGY + CAPTAIN

Gabriel injury latest

Heading into Gameweek 12, I only have one free transfer, and – like many managers – the final decision depends heavily on team news. At the moment, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m), Enzo Fernández (£6.7m), and Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) are all flagged. Early reports suggest Gabriel could be out for 1-2 months, which would make him the ideal transfer out.

FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2
122 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dont give a fuchs
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Gakpo nailed now Wirtz is out for couple of GWs?

    Open Controls
  2. Soyland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Pope
    Gabriel* Senesi Munoz
    Semenyo* Saka Sarr Minteh Mbuemo
    Haaland Mateta

    Dubravka Timber Andersen Guiu

    2ft, 0,4 itb.

    A) Gabriel to Virgil
    B) Semenyo to Gakpo
    C) Both A) and B)
    D) Pope + Semenyo to Verbruggen + B. Fernandes
    E) Rollband play Timber + Andersen

    Open Controls
    1. Eric Banternaaa
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. One for All
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    It might be sensible to pick Scandinavian/Nordic players in the winter period over the Mediterranean/ equatorial players.
    I could be on to something.

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like the big 3, Isak, Gyokeres and Haaland?

      Open Controls
  4. Eric Banternaaa
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Raya
    VVD / Andersen / Senesi
    Saka / Semenyo / Ndiaye / Mbuembo
    Haaland / Thiago / Mateta

    Dubravka / James / Doku / Alderte*

    Got a few headaches on starting 11. Would you change my current pick?

    Open Controls
  5. Radulfo28773
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anyone can explain why a lot of people are FH on GW12? I still have mine but not sure when to use it…

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Flag season

      Open Controls
    2. theplayer
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Free hitting with a flagged team is a bad idea. Unless it's players with 1 match suspensions.

      Open Controls
  6. One for All
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    FH Draft:

    A) 442

    Sanchez
    Munoz, James, Van Dijk, Sensei
    Sarr, Mbeumo, Salah, B. Fernandes
    Mateta, Joao Pedro

    Dúbravka, Welbeck, Anderson, Xhaka

    B) 343

    Sanchez
    Munoz, James, Van Dijk
    Sarr, Mbeumo, Saka, B. Fernandes
    Mateta, Joao Pedro, Ekitike

    Petrović , Sensei, De Ligt, Xhaka

    A) Salah+Sensei
    B) Saka+ Ekitike

    A or B guys?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  7. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/21/minutes-played-late-returns-every-fpl-player-on-international-duty-6

    Open Controls
  8. Sho-kun
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    A) Gabriel + Wolte > O'Reilly + Mateta
    B) Gabriel + Kudus > VVD + Minteh/Enzo
    D) Gabriel + Kudus + Wolte > VVD + Minteh + Mateta -4

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.