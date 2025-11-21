International Football

Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty

21 November 2025 82 comments
TopMarx TopMarx
Share:

The November international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.

In this piece, we tot up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on duty. Amassed game-time is sometimes a factor after an international break, especially with a busy winter period ahead of us.

The game-time compilation is now mostly automated, with the subsequent tables coming from Datawrapper.

With this being a relatively new process of logging the game-time, let us know below if you spot anything untoward.

For all the injury scares that have emerged ahead of Gameweek 12, check out our press conference rounds-up from Thursday and Friday.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

Players from non-European countries are often the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs, which raises concerns about their availability for the upcoming Gameweek.

While those concerns frequently amount to nothing, there are occasions where international exertions have been a factor.

As usual, there were some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of next Wednesday morning – although fewer than normal:

CountryPlayers (mins in final match)Last match kicking off in/at…
ColombiaMunoz (0), Lerma (9), Arias (0)USA (Wed 19 Nov, 1am)
EcuadorHincapie (90), Caicedo (90)USA (Wed 19 Nov, 1.30am)
HaitiDelcroix (90), Bellegarde (90)Curacao (Wed 19 Nov, 1am)
JamaicaPinnock (90), Henry (0)Jamaica (Wed 19 Nov, 1am)
MexicoJimenez (90)USA (Wed 19 Nov, 1.30am)
ParaguayGomez (45), Leon (0), Alderete (0)USA (Wed 19 Nov, 1.30am)
UruguayUgarte (90), Bentancur (64), S Bueno (0)USA (Wed 19 Nov, 12am)
USAAaronson (15)USA (Wed 19 Nov, 12am)

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

To sort by total minutes in the below graphic, make sure you’re in desktop view and click on the ‘Minutes Total’ column.

‘G+A’ are goals and assists.

HOW MANY MINUTES EACH PLAYER RECEIVED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

Please note that any gaps in the M2 column should be because a player didn’t appear in the matchday squad in one of their country’s two internationals (not necessarily the second game).

Zeros indicate they were in the matchday squad but were unused.

Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 46

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside. Follow them on Twitter

82 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. One for All
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    FH Draft:

    A) 442

    Sanchez
    Munoz, James, Van Dijk, Sensei
    Sarr, Mbeumo, Salah, B. Fernandes
    Mateta, Joao Pedro

    Dúbravka, Welbeck, Anderson, Xhaka

    B) 343

    Sanchez
    Munoz, James, Van Dijk
    Sarr, Mbeumo, Saka, B. Fernandes
    Mateta, Joao Pedro, Ekitike

    Petrović , Sensei, De Ligt, Xhaka

    A) Salah+Sensei
    B) Saka+ Ekitike

    A or B guys?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Calippo
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Given that you are going no Haaland it has to be A) and Salah as your C

      Open Controls
      1. One for All
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cool thank you

        Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Palmer

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c709388r0ero

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        51 mins ago

        Palmer fractures toe by stubbing it on door
        How honestly?

        Open Controls
      • z13
          50 mins ago

          Enzo Maresca: "I wake up many times during the night - I hit my head, my legs, my everything - so it can happen."

          Open Controls
        • Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          49 mins ago

          Toer

          Open Controls
        • JBG
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          Ice "Cole" move.

          Open Controls
      • Calippo
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Is it madness to include Salah on WC??

        Raya
        VVD, Timber, Richards, Sensei
        Rice, Semenyo, Salah, Sarr
        Haaland, Thiago
        Dubravka, King, Guiu, Esteve

        Open Controls
        1. tbos83
          • 5 Years
          44 mins ago

          No - if I had WC left I would do this

          Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          39 mins ago

          Not sure I'd have Raya in there now

          Potts over King

          Open Controls
        3. Calippo
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks guys, after some thought I am going to chicken out and go with Gakpo (since wirtz is out)

          Open Controls
        4. Calippo
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          That way I can include Mbeumo as well..

          Open Controls
      • Eze Come, Eze Go
        • 1 Year
        58 mins ago

        Who should I start:

        1. Pope
        2. Dubravka

        Open Controls
        1. One for All
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Probably Pope, more saves

          Open Controls
      • theshazly
        • 2 Years
        56 mins ago

        Pope ( Dub )
        Gabriel* Timber Guehi* ( Diouf / Mukiele )
        Saka Mbuemo Semenyo* Enzo* ISarr
        Haaland Thiago ( DCL )

        3 FT / 0 ITB

        Thinking of:

        Gabriel >> VVD or Saliba

        Who is better ?

        Any thoughts or advices for the other 2 FT ?

        Open Controls
        1. Eric Banternaaa
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          VVD

          Open Controls
      • simong1
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        Priority transfer?

        A) Gakpo > Saka
        B) Gabriel > Timber / VVD (already have Raya)

        Open Controls
        1. tbos83
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Gab > VVD

          Open Controls
        2. Eric Banternaaa
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wirtz out so Gakpo should be a guranteed starter

          Open Controls
      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        52 mins ago

        Would you start Pope or Dub?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Pope

          Open Controls
        2. Eric Banternaaa
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Pope

          Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        Been out the loop for a week, what’s latest on Gaby, Guehi, Semenyo & Caicedo?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Caicedo okay. Waiting on pressers for the others

          https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/1991813955879108776

          Open Controls
      • Eric Banternaaa
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        Raya
        VVD / Andersen / Senesi
        Saka / Semenyo / Ndiaye / Mbuembo
        Haaland / Thiago / Mateta

        Dubravka / James / Doku / Alderte*

        Got a few headaches on starting 11. Would you change my current pick?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          just now

          James over Andersen. Sunderland is not a good fixture

          Open Controls
      • Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        Some quotes popping in on the live article

        Didn't know Alisson still had an "if"

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/21/fpl-gameweek-12-team-news-fridays-live-injury-updates-3

        Open Controls
      • Crazy RedDevil
        • 13 Years
        44 mins ago

        Mbeumo (MU) and Richards (CRY) or Gakpo (LIV) and any 4.9 Def? Please suggest to pick a pair out of the two.

        Open Controls
        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Mbeumo & Richards.

          Open Controls
      • Efan Ekoku Pops
        • 13 Years
        42 mins ago

        Bruno or Mbeumo for the next few weeks?

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          25 mins ago

          I've got both. I'd probably say Mbeumo, but it's close.

          Open Controls
        2. Assisting the assister
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Mbeumo if only one for now but close

          Open Controls
      • Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        So tempting to un-captain Haaland this week, but are Newcastle still good at the back? They seem to have shipped a ton of goals lately.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          38 mins ago

          Burn not playing as well, huge miss imo(not just because he's a giant).

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah that's true. He will be a big miss for them too.

            Open Controls
        2. Efan Ekoku Pops
          • 13 Years
          29 mins ago

          Don't get fancy. No need to not captain Haaland until he stops his crazy scoring streak.

          Open Controls
        3. FantasyClub
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Im doing it. I got away with it 3 weeks in a row so im gonna try my luck for 1 more week...
          Mateta captain for me

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            He would be my choice too. My only issue with him, though, is that he seems to score mostly at home.

            Open Controls
            1. FantasyClub
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              Yeah thats true but its WOL...i dont think the new manager can turn it around that quick.
              Its very risky but im happy to gamble on more week. Bit of fun.
              NEW at home have been good

              Open Controls
              1. Mother Farke
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                If Wolves play the same formation as Palace, you've got to take into account Palace are much more adept with wing-backs.

                If Wolves play a back 4, it'll be untested.

                Either way, I can see Palace winning comfortably.

                Open Controls
                1. Amartey Partey
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Are you captaining Mateta?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mother Farke
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Yes as it stands.

                    Open Controls
              2. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                Understandable. I would probably do it but for getting burned last GW making Gabriel captain.

                Open Controls
                1. FantasyClub
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  I did Gabriel last week and the week before. I wouldnt say we got burnt last week although we got lucky. 4 points is nothing

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amartey Partey
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    True. Better than 1 though.

                    Open Controls
      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        39 mins ago

        Cole Palmer suffering from toe jam.

        Open Controls
        1. I have no Wirtz
            14 mins ago

            Cold toes?

            Open Controls
          • Ausman
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Poor wittle lollygager stubbed his wittle toe 🙂

            Open Controls
        2. I have no Wirtz
            33 mins ago

            Guys, I have a simple question, please. Who you think is going to get higher points this week?

            A) Enzo at Burnley
            B) Bruno at home against Everton

            Open Controls
            1. FantasyClub
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              I dont have Enzo but i wouldve lost faith by now. Play Bruno imo i have Mbeumo

              Open Controls
            2. Amartey Partey
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              B.

              He gets defcons and has a good record against Everton.

              Open Controls
            3. Ausman
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              B

              Open Controls
          • Donny_Rover
            • 10 Years
            31 mins ago

            Benching headache…who would you bench here alongside Gudmundsson and probably Dewsbury Hall?

            Van Dijk Munoz Timber Cucu
            Sarr Gakpo Semenyo Enzo
            Mateta Haaland Thiago

            Probably leaning towards Thiago at the moment. Think Enzo will either start or not play at all.

            Open Controls
          • ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            31 mins ago

            Who would you prioritise to bring in if Semenyo / Kudus are out?

            A) Gakpo
            B) Fernandes

            Would be for a -4 (-8 if did both!) and already have mbuemo for context

            Open Controls
            1. Amartey Partey
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              B.

              I sold Gakpo earlier in the week because I'd had enough of him. He will probably bang now.

              Open Controls
            2. Ausman
              • 2 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          • Flynny
            • 10 Years
            29 mins ago

            Is VVD still a solid gabriel replacement despite liverpool injuries?

            Its just bradley out that is extra

            But they do have allison returning.

            I already have palace defender so it's vvd or a 2nd arsenal defender

            Thanks

            Open Controls
          • Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            Enzo is fit and good to go then.

            Enzo Maresca:
            "Moi (Caicedo) came back last night, I will see him soon. He is good. Benoit (Badiashile) can be available for tomorrow. Enzo (Fernandez) and Pedro (Neto) used the break to recover their energy and their injuries. They are both available for tomorrow."

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              I’m still selling Enzo. Don’t expect anything at Burnley

              Open Controls
          • jeffa79
            • 12 Years
            24 mins ago

            Rodon or Andersen for last spot in my team?

            Open Controls
          • FantasyClub
            • 4 Years
            21 mins ago

            I have Gabriel Calafiori & Geuhi...

            Definitely use a FT on Gabriel if confirmed out in case all 3 dont make it right?

            Otherwise i could be 1 outfield player short...

            Open Controls
            1. Snoopydog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Have same, plus Semenyo, and that's exactly what I'm doing.

              Open Controls
              1. FantasyClub
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Yeah i have Semenyo too but the backline may be the issue for me

                Open Controls
          • simong1
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            Bring in Timber or VVD? (already have Raya)

            Open Controls
            1. Flynny
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Im going VVD

              Open Controls
          • Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            Is it better to use FH for TC Haaland for GW13?

            Open Controls
            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not bad idea unless you FH. FH is much more important chip to time well.

              Open Controls
              1. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Yeah, both seem good options for GW13.

                Open Controls
          • ZeBestee
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Best replacement for Gabriel

            1) VVD
            2) Munoz (No Palace defence)
            3) Timber (Double up Arsenal Defence)

            Open Controls
          • Taegugk Warrior
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Cash or Van hecke..?

            Open Controls
            1. Amartey Partey
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Cash

              Open Controls
          • Jafooli
            • 13 Years
            5 mins ago

            Any Semenyo updates? What was his injury and when?

            Same for Guehi?

            Open Controls
            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Read the full story. It may have been "injury" to have honey moon in advance to propose...

              Open Controls
              1. Jafooli
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                Oh thanks - so possibly not an injury at all?

                Open Controls
            2. Amartey Partey
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              None today yet.

              Semenyo should be okay though as he was supposedly let go from international duties to propose.

              Open Controls
              1. Jafooli
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                Ha, how did that end up being flagged lol…

                Open Controls
          • Jafooli
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Unflag Enzo please FPL - need all the moral boosting available….

            Open Controls
            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              That could be cheat also. Barcelona and Arsenal fast after Burnley. He has been rested also before, might be rested also vs Bur even if fit. I strongly doubt he can play all 3.

              Open Controls
          • BobB
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cole Palmer will be lucky to make the world cup squad - others are stepping up in his absence.

            Open Controls
          • Jack Kemp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Thinking of rolling this GW despite having Gabriel & Semenyo, only one FT

            My current defence starts as Lacroix, Senesi, Andersen and Timber. In GW13 I will likely bring O'Reilly or Gvardiol in depending on Gabriel's injury status prior to the GW. Is this the right call?

            Open Controls
          • JBG
            • 7 Years
            just now

            The only other player I'd consider Cing this GW is Mbuemo, but with MU playing on Monday I just can't. If MU played Sat and City Sun, then I'd do it. Might sound like weird reasoning, but rather want it to either hit off immediately or just let the disappointed come immediately.

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.