Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty

The November international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.

In this piece, we tot up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on duty. Amassed game-time is sometimes a factor after an international break, especially with a busy winter period ahead of us.

The game-time compilation is now mostly automated, with the subsequent tables coming from Datawrapper.

With this being a relatively new process of logging the game-time, let us know below if you spot anything untoward.

For all the injury scares that have emerged ahead of Gameweek 12, check out our press conference rounds-up from Thursday and Friday.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

Players from non-European countries are often the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs, which raises concerns about their availability for the upcoming Gameweek.

While those concerns frequently amount to nothing, there are occasions where international exertions have been a factor.

As usual, there were some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of next Wednesday morning – although fewer than normal:

Country Players (mins in final match) Last match kicking off in/at… Colombia Munoz (0), Lerma (9), Arias (0) USA (Wed 19 Nov, 1am) Ecuador Hincapie (90), Caicedo (90) USA (Wed 19 Nov, 1.30am) Haiti Delcroix (90), Bellegarde (90) Curacao (Wed 19 Nov, 1am) Jamaica Pinnock (90), Henry (0) Jamaica (Wed 19 Nov, 1am) Mexico Jimenez (90) USA (Wed 19 Nov, 1.30am) Paraguay Gomez (45), Leon (0), Alderete (0) USA (Wed 19 Nov, 1.30am) Uruguay Ugarte (90), Bentancur (64), S Bueno (0) USA (Wed 19 Nov, 12am) USA Aaronson (15) USA (Wed 19 Nov, 12am)

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

To sort by total minutes in the below graphic, make sure you’re in desktop view and click on the ‘Minutes Total’ column.

‘G+A’ are goals and assists.

HOW MANY MINUTES EACH PLAYER RECEIVED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

Please note that any gaps in the M2 column should be because a player didn’t appear in the matchday squad in one of their country’s two internationals (not necessarily the second game).

Zeros indicate they were in the matchday squad but were unused.