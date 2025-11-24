UCL Fantasy: Matchday 5 best clean sheet odds

Clean sheets can make a huge difference in UCL Fantasy, especially with defenders and goalkeepers offering some of the best value in the game.

Matchday 5 brings a fresh set of fixtures and some standout defensive opportunities, with several top sides backed heavily by the bookmakers to keep things tight at the back.

TOP 20 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

SUMMARY

Topping the clean sheet odds for Matchday 5 is Napoli. The Italian champions will be targeting back-to-back shutouts in the Champions League when they face Qarabag, although the Azerbaijani side have won three of their first four European matches, so it may not be as straightforward as the odds suggest.

Copenhagen and Manchester City follow closely behind. Man City have already secured two clean sheets in the competition, while Copenhagen will be aiming for their first of the campaign as they welcome Kairat.

Two European heavyweights round out the top five, with PSG and Real Madrid both sitting above the 40% mark. PSG host Spurs in one of the headline fixtures of the week, and Real Madrid travel to Greece to face an Olympiakos side who failed to score in their opening two UCL matches.

Further down the list, Liverpool, Monaco, and Galatasaray all rate well for a clean sheet. Each side has been inconsistent defensively this season, but all three meet favourable opponents on Matchday 5, boosting their potential for returns.

Interestingly, Arsenal and Inter fall outside the top 10 – something we don’t often see. Arsenal meet Bayern in a heavyweight clash, while Inter head to Spain for a tough matchup against Atleti, which naturally dents their clean sheet odds this week.