Team News

FPL Gameweek 13 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

28 November 2025 219 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

It’s been a very busy day of Friday press conferences, and we’ve gathered the team news talking points here, ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) Gameweek 13.

Seven top-flight managers faced the media on Thursday, with all the other 13’s key quotes below.

Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates.

KEY GAMEWEEK 13 INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

  • Bournemouth: Semenyo should be fine to play, and Kluivert set to join training
  • Arsenal: Trossard could play, Gabriel is still out, Arteta cryptic over Gyokeres
  • Chelsea: Palmer is back and ready to start
  • Newcastle United: Burn back, Wissa training, Trippier to miss a month, and Botman hurt
  • Manchester City: Not much longer for Rodri
  • Manchester United: Cunha and Maguire still not available
  • Nottingham Forest: Gibbs-White missed the Malmö match due to a slight knock
  • Crystal Palace: Guehi and Richards are fine; Hughes’ knee will be assessed
  • Everton: Coleman joins injury list; an appeal over Gueye’s red was rejected
  • West Ham United: Paqueta is back, but Summerville and Mavropanos need checking
  • Aston Villa: No more than Mings
  • Brentford: Nothing new on top of Carvalho, Milambo and Dasilva issues
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers: Still no Doherty, Bentley or Rodrigo Gomes

BOURNEMOUTH

Seen in training earlier in the week after missing the match against West Ham United, Antoine Semenyo (illness) will be in Saturday’s squad unless there’s a late hitch.

“He has been doing modified training with the team in previous days. So if everything goes well today, he’s going to be available for tomorrow, yes.” – Andoni Iraola on Antoine Semenyo

Justin Kluivert (muscle) is training today, but Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remains sidelined. Also, Andoni Iraola has revealed that Ryan Christie (knee) will be out for three to four weeks.

“He’s training today, I think is going to be difficult for tomorrow, but I don’t want to say it’s impossible. I want to see him training, if he’s confident, and obviously, we are not going to risk with him. But I think he’s doing well. It was a very small injury, and if not for tomorrow, it’s going to be for the next one, I think.” – Andoni Iraola on Justin Kluivert

ARSENAL

Despite limping off early versus Bayern Munich, Leandro Trossard could be available for the Gunners’ trip to Chelsea.

“With Leo [Trossard], there is another test today. We have to see how he’s feeling. It doesn’t look much.” – Mikel Arteta

It was a night where Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli made their returns from knee and muscle issues, while Gabriel Jesus (knee) was able to take part in a behind-closed-doors training match on Thursday.

Then again, Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped on the status of Viktor Gyokeres (muscle) and Kai Havertz (knee).

“We have another day tomorrow, so let’s see how everyone is.” – Mikel Arteta on Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz

Of course, FPL managers are already very aware that Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh) will miss a number of weeks.

CHELSEA

Sunday’s opponents in the top-two clash have some good news: Cole Palmer (toe) is not only back, but able to potentially start. Just be aware that he’s been injured for two months.

“He is available to start and to play. Everyone is happy, the teammates are happy, we are all happy and the most important thing is Cole is happy because a footballer wants to play games and make the sessions every day.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

“[Palmer] is our best player, we are happy he is back, we need to give him time to be 100% fit. He has done fantastic in the past and no doubt he is going to do very good for this club in the future.” – Enzo Maresca

Dario Essugo (thigh) has recovered, too. But Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain on the sidelines.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Most Magpies updates involve the defence. Dan Burn will return from a one-match suspension against Everton, but Kieran Trippier (hamstring) will miss the next month, and Sven Botman (back) is hurt.

“Sven Botman has been nursing a back problem for the last few days.” – Eddie Howe

“He had a scan on his hamstring and we think it is roughly about a month, give or take.” – Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier

Meanwhile, Emil Krafth (knee) shouldn’t be out for too long, and there’s some positive news on centre-forward Yoane Wissa (knee). Yet to make his debut, he is now in first-team training.

“Yoane [Wissa] is doing well, and trained with us for the first time when we came back from Marseille. Hopefully, he will train again today. We were really pleased with how he looked. We have got a date in mind, but we will keep that to ourselves. We want him involved as soon as possible.” – Eddie Howe

Anthony Gordon returned to action in Marseille, but Will Osula (ankle) remains absent.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe also mentioned “trying to keep things fresh” during the busy schedule. This could involve starting Aaron Ramsdale in goal over Nick Pope, who has recently made several high-profile errors.

“All options are on the table. I need to think long and hard about who I pick, and I will try to do that on merit.” – Eddie Howe on whether Aaron Ramsdale will start over Nick Pope

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola’s update remains nice and simple: everyone is fit except for Rodri (hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle).

“Not yet” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri’s availability

His 10 midweek Champions League changes were purely about rotating the squad.

MANCHESTER UNITED

After missing out on both the Everton defeat and, more heartbreakingly, Altrincham’s festive lights switch-on, Matheus Cunha (head) will also miss Man United’s trip to Crystal Palace. He’s due to return in Gameweek 14.

“Sesko a little bit more time. Harry [Maguire] the same. Matheus [Cunha] the next one, not this one. It will take a little bit longer – we will take care of the injury.” – Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim also says that Benjamin Sesko (knee) will be absent for slightly longer than expected. Harry Maguire (hamstring) still can’t play, either.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Sean Dyche spoke after Thursday’s win over Malmö, a night without Morgan Gibbs-White (knock). He’s expected to face Brighton and Hove Albion, aiming to score in a fourth successive Premier League match.

“Hopefully it’s settling down. It’s like a bad back but a ‘waking-up’ sort of injury. One where you just sleep funny or twist funny, so we’re not expecting it’s too serious and it’s settling down already, so we’re hopeful that it’ll be all right for the weekend.” – Sean Dyche on Morgan Gibbs-White

Murillo “should be fine” after he was seen holding his hamstring.

Chris Wood (knee) is still on Forest’s injury list, alongside Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (hamstring), Ola Aina (hamstring), Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscle) and Angus Gunn (knee).

Another forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, continues to build up his fitness on the training ground.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Marc Guehi’s half-time removal in Strasbourg was pre-planned, as Chris Richards came on to ease fears of his own problem. It was purely a cramp that caused him to come off against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“[Guehi] couldn’t train for two-and-a-half weeks, he had the 90 minutes last week [against Wolves], and of course he should play and he will play against Manchester United. That’s why we had to manage the minutes, so no issues with Marc.” – Oliver Glasner, speaking straight after Palace’s European defeat

“We started with three new players yesterday. We managed Marc Guehi’s and Chris Richards’ minutes, and yes, maybe [we should have rotated more], but it’s always the question afterwards.” – Oliver Glasner on Friday

Left-back Borna Sosa (knock) missed the Conference League trip, while Will Hughes awaits assessment after overstretching his knee.

“Borna Sosa will miss this game again, but Will [Hughes] doesn’t look so bad, so we’re very hopeful that he’ll be in the matchday squad. All others are fine.” – Oliver Glasner

Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) have been absent all season.

EVERTON

On top of the already-known Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Nathan Patterson (foot) absences, experienced right-back Seamus Coleman has picked up a minor hamstring problem.

“Seamus [Coleman] has got a small injury. We don’t think it’s too bad, but he just felt his hamstring early in the game, which was really disappointing.” – David Moyes

Midfielder Merlin Rohl (hernia) is probably out until January.

David Moyes also revealed that the club appealed Idrissa Gueye’s red card at Old Trafford, having lashed out at teammate Michael Keane. But it has been rejected without explanation.

WEST HAM UNITED

The big news for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is that Lucas Paqueta’s one-match ban is over. He’s ready to face Liverpool.

Also, Crysencio Summerville (knock) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle) need assessing, though neither Lukasz Fabianski (back) nor Oliver Scarles (shoulder) will be playing.

ASTON VILLA

Elsewhere, there’s very little to say about Aston Villa. Tyrone Mings (hamstring) isn’t close to coming back.

“Tyrone [Mings] is not available until, more or less, one month more. Other players were recovering. Tomorrow, we’ll train in the afternoon as well and we’ll see it. But hopefully no problems.” – Unai Emery

BRENTFORD

Ahead of welcoming Burnley to the Gtech Community Stadium, Keith Andrews has no fresh concerns.

We already know that Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva have knee injuries. The first two are almost certainly out for the whole campaign.

“Fabio Carvalho had his operation yesterday, which went well. We’re delighted about that and we’ll look after Fábio on his journey back to fitness. Apart from that, we’re in a pretty good place.” – Keith Andrews

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Names like Matt Doherty (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Dan Bentley (ankle) won’t make the local derby against Aston Villa.

“Matt Doherty has returned to training, today’s session is the first he’s really joined, it’s probably too soon for him this weekend, but we’ll see. He still has another day tomorrow. One or two with bumps and bruises, but fairly healthy group there.” – Rob Edwards

“Tolu [Arokodare] will need a bit more time as he’s not had as many minutes, but he’s up for it and working hard. Jorgen [Strand Larsen] is fit and feels good.” – Rob Edwards

UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Best Attacking Return Player Percentages 2

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

219 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Dare to Digne

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      26 mins ago

      Not falling for that again. Just say no.

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  2. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    which mids in preference?

    a) Schade
    b) MGW
    c) Anderson

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      In that order

      Open Controls
      1. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
  3. geo4
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Struggling to decide on final free hit spot.. Help please?
    A. Mateta
    B. Sarr
    C. Gibbs White
    D. Munoz
    E. Timber
    F. Other suggestions please

    So far starting 10 is: Martinez, Cash, O'reilly, Van den Berg, Salah, Foden, Rogers, Schade, Thiago, Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      16 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 16 Years
        15 mins ago

        Maybe D

        Open Controls
  4. HellasLEAF
    • 16 Years
    36 mins ago

    O'Rielly or Nunes

    Really torn on this one. Was thinking O'Rielly initially but perhaps Nunes not only more talented but more nailed?? Tough call here..

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Talented I’m not sure. I think we’re seeing a break out season from O’Reilly. His attacking stats are much better too.

      Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Oriley better xGi stats by far

      Open Controls
  5. Make United Great Again
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Senesi will not be keeping a clean sheet. Owners please dont get your hopes up

    Open Controls
    1. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      We play him for the defcons

      Open Controls
  6. Saka Punch
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Cutting my losses on VVD, as can't see any clean sheets for Liverpool rn.

    Would you replace with:

    A) O'Reilly
    B) Digne
    C) Cash

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Doing the same thing. Prob going A (see above lol)

      Open Controls
    3. Saka Punch
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks guys

      Open Controls
  7. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Would you say this team is far behind a FH team?

    Pope
    Timber Senesi Munoz
    Saka Sarr Minteh Semenyo
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    Open Controls
  8. Manani
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Pope
    Orilley VVD Timber
    Kudus Sarr Saka Semenyo
    Haaland Mateta Thiago
    (Dub Enzo Mukiele Sensi)

    Not quite sure about bench??

    Open Controls
  9. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    I'm not liking FH13, too much of a disparity between form/fixtures....Liv attack while they're imploding, Thiago cant keep getting pens, triple Brentford, City mids who are not doing points...could go very wrong...might hold off

    Open Controls
    1. Saka Punch
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Any particular GW catching your eye?

      Open Controls
    2. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Yeah I think GW15 the one for me when Villa play Arsenal

      Open Controls
      1. Saka Punch
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah I guess there're a couple of games there that might be worth targeting

        Open Controls
        1. FPLamateur
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I’ve got no Newcastle and they play Burnley at home too

          Open Controls
      2. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah 15 looks good, more nice fixtures

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Could go wrong any week

      Open Controls
      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        The Liverpool situation might be clearer, a City mid might emerge, better players from better teams makes it look better instead of 4/5 from Villa/Brentford

        Open Controls
        1. Tommy Template
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          I thought 15 looked quite similar to 13 bar Newcastle having the Brentford game from 13, maybe they are a bit more trustworthy in defence but Woltemade isn't as good a pick as Thiago. Arsenal still have a tough away game. Chelsea's game probably isn't the best, Bournemouth tending to be better at home. Man City have a similar game. Liverpool have a similar game. You're relying on Man Utd to target Wolves which does not feel great to be honest. Its a similar week (for me)

          Open Controls
        2. WVA
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Salah can score on any day and West Ham defence is woeful!
          Doku is playing really well.
          Villa are a top 4 team
          Thiago on fire but most will have him anyway.
          It’s all luck at the end of the day!

          Open Controls
    4. Front 442
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I am for many of your valid reasons

      Open Controls
  10. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Final freehit dilemma if you could assist, chaps.

    Who scores more points against United at home?

    A) Muñoz
    B) Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good lord man, when did Sarr last return?

      Open Controls
      1. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        So you're saying Muñoz then?

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          It’s not even a question, Sarr is horrific

          Open Controls
  11. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    FH draft - out of 10?

    Martinez
    O’Reilly, Cash, Collins
    Salah, Foden, Rogers, Schade
    Haaland, Thiago, Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Mateta the only one that jumps out for me

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah not sure about the last attacker. Mateta on pens and at home to a pretty average MUN defence seems better than the alternatives

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Richarlison worth a punt on FH at home v Fulham who have conceded 2 or 3 goals away in most of not all away games!

          Open Controls
          1. Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 mins ago

            He is probably my least favorite footballer in world football 😉

            But yeah he’s not a bad shout for a 1 week punt. Is he on pens also?

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Haha he’s not far off for me to be fair, behind Sarr and Bowen this season though. Yeah he’s on pens too

              Open Controls
  12. FPLamateur
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    A. Semenyo to Foden
    B. De Ligt to O’Reilly/ Nunes

    Open Controls
  13. WVA
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    A. Kelleher VdV
    B. Vicario Collins

    Open Controls
    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  14. Saka Punch
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who to make way for Rogers (not FH'ing):

    A) Sarr
    B) Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I’ve got all 3 and think Sarr the worst but both Sarr and Semenyo got nicer midweek fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    3. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  15. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Kayode/Cash/O

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Does the below make sense?

      Martinez
      Kayode/Cash/Oreilly
      Salah/Foden/Dango/Malen/Rogers
      Haaaland/Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who's the Malen replacement? 4 Villains

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah something was off about it, then I would have to replace Martinez with someone…

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Or Bowen/Wilson over Malen

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              I've gone Rich

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Interesting

                Open Controls
  16. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Need your opinion

    Petrović
    VVD, Munoz, VDV
    Saka, Sarr, Enzo, Semenyo
    Haaland (TC), Thiago, Mateta

    Roefs, Calafiori, Xhaka, Acheampong

    1.0 in the bank, no FT. All fine with setup?

    Open Controls
    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      just now

      gtg

      Open Controls
  17. EDEN THE MAN
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sarr > Foden / Rogers or roll? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Sell Sarr

      Open Controls
  18. WVA
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    A little bit different? Will fail obviously.

    Kelleher
    O’Reilly Cash VdV
    Salah Doku Rogers Schade
    Haaland Thiago Richarlison
    Martinez Anderson VVD Esteve

    Open Controls
    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’d be worried about rich minutes with muani

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah Muani has been banging them in!

        Open Controls
  19. NoOneCares
      4 mins ago

      BB Dubs, Guehi, Senesi, Xaka and TC Haaland against WHU later or TC against LEE and BB later?

      Open Controls
    • Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      A'noon All. A couple of Q's:

      1 - Is Reinildo nailed for sunderland? I see Alderete hasn't been playing even though back from injury?

      2- Best Keeper up to 4.8 from GW15 onwards ?
      A - Sanchez
      B - Roefs
      C - Verbruggen
      D - Petro
      E - Sels
      F - Kelleher

      Thinking C or E

      Ta

      Open Controls
    • Wengers Apprentice
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Foden or Schade? What do you folks think? (not on free hit and no Brentford cover)

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.