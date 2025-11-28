FPL Gameweek 13 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

It’s been a very busy day of Friday press conferences, and we’ve gathered the team news talking points here, ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) Gameweek 13.

Seven top-flight managers faced the media on Thursday, with all the other 13’s key quotes below.

Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates.

KEY GAMEWEEK 13 INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

Bournemouth: Semenyo should be fine to play, and Kluivert set to join training

Semenyo should be fine to play, and Kluivert set to join training Arsenal: Trossard could play, Gabriel is still out, Arteta cryptic over Gyokeres

Trossard could play, Gabriel is still out, Arteta cryptic over Gyokeres Chelsea: Palmer is back and ready to start

Palmer is back and ready to start Newcastle United: Burn back, Wissa training, Trippier to miss a month, and Botman hurt

Burn back, Wissa training, Trippier to miss a month, and Botman hurt Manchester City: Not much longer for Rodri

Not much longer for Rodri Manchester United: Cunha and Maguire still not available

Cunha and Maguire still not available Nottingham Forest: Gibbs-White missed the Malmö match due to a slight knock

Gibbs-White missed the Malmö match due to a slight knock Crystal Palace: Guehi and Richards are fine; Hughes’ knee will be assessed

Guehi and Richards are fine; Hughes’ knee will be assessed Everton: Coleman joins injury list; an appeal over Gueye’s red was rejected

Coleman joins injury list; an appeal over Gueye’s red was rejected West Ham United: Paqueta is back, but Summerville and Mavropanos need checking

Paqueta is back, but Summerville and Mavropanos need checking Aston Villa: No more than Mings

No more than Mings Brentford: Nothing new on top of Carvalho, Milambo and Dasilva issues

Nothing new on top of Carvalho, Milambo and Dasilva issues Wolverhampton Wanderers: Still no Doherty, Bentley or Rodrigo Gomes

BOURNEMOUTH

Seen in training earlier in the week after missing the match against West Ham United, Antoine Semenyo (illness) will be in Saturday’s squad unless there’s a late hitch.

“He has been doing modified training with the team in previous days. So if everything goes well today, he’s going to be available for tomorrow, yes.” – Andoni Iraola on Antoine Semenyo

Justin Kluivert (muscle) is training today, but Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remains sidelined. Also, Andoni Iraola has revealed that Ryan Christie (knee) will be out for three to four weeks.

“He’s training today, I think is going to be difficult for tomorrow, but I don’t want to say it’s impossible. I want to see him training, if he’s confident, and obviously, we are not going to risk with him. But I think he’s doing well. It was a very small injury, and if not for tomorrow, it’s going to be for the next one, I think.” – Andoni Iraola on Justin Kluivert

ARSENAL

Despite limping off early versus Bayern Munich, Leandro Trossard could be available for the Gunners’ trip to Chelsea.

“With Leo [Trossard], there is another test today. We have to see how he’s feeling. It doesn’t look much.” – Mikel Arteta

It was a night where Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli made their returns from knee and muscle issues, while Gabriel Jesus (knee) was able to take part in a behind-closed-doors training match on Thursday.

Then again, Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped on the status of Viktor Gyokeres (muscle) and Kai Havertz (knee).

“We have another day tomorrow, so let’s see how everyone is.” – Mikel Arteta on Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz

Of course, FPL managers are already very aware that Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh) will miss a number of weeks.

CHELSEA

Sunday’s opponents in the top-two clash have some good news: Cole Palmer (toe) is not only back, but able to potentially start. Just be aware that he’s been injured for two months.

“He is available to start and to play. Everyone is happy, the teammates are happy, we are all happy and the most important thing is Cole is happy because a footballer wants to play games and make the sessions every day.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

“[Palmer] is our best player, we are happy he is back, we need to give him time to be 100% fit. He has done fantastic in the past and no doubt he is going to do very good for this club in the future.” – Enzo Maresca

Dario Essugo (thigh) has recovered, too. But Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain on the sidelines.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Most Magpies updates involve the defence. Dan Burn will return from a one-match suspension against Everton, but Kieran Trippier (hamstring) will miss the next month, and Sven Botman (back) is hurt.

“Sven Botman has been nursing a back problem for the last few days.” – Eddie Howe

“He had a scan on his hamstring and we think it is roughly about a month, give or take.” – Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier

Meanwhile, Emil Krafth (knee) shouldn’t be out for too long, and there’s some positive news on centre-forward Yoane Wissa (knee). Yet to make his debut, he is now in first-team training.

“Yoane [Wissa] is doing well, and trained with us for the first time when we came back from Marseille. Hopefully, he will train again today. We were really pleased with how he looked. We have got a date in mind, but we will keep that to ourselves. We want him involved as soon as possible.” – Eddie Howe

Anthony Gordon returned to action in Marseille, but Will Osula (ankle) remains absent.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe also mentioned “trying to keep things fresh” during the busy schedule. This could involve starting Aaron Ramsdale in goal over Nick Pope, who has recently made several high-profile errors.

“All options are on the table. I need to think long and hard about who I pick, and I will try to do that on merit.” – Eddie Howe on whether Aaron Ramsdale will start over Nick Pope

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola’s update remains nice and simple: everyone is fit except for Rodri (hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle).

“Not yet” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri’s availability

His 10 midweek Champions League changes were purely about rotating the squad.

MANCHESTER UNITED

After missing out on both the Everton defeat and, more heartbreakingly, Altrincham’s festive lights switch-on, Matheus Cunha (head) will also miss Man United’s trip to Crystal Palace. He’s due to return in Gameweek 14.

“Sesko a little bit more time. Harry [Maguire] the same. Matheus [Cunha] the next one, not this one. It will take a little bit longer – we will take care of the injury.” – Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim also says that Benjamin Sesko (knee) will be absent for slightly longer than expected. Harry Maguire (hamstring) still can’t play, either.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Sean Dyche spoke after Thursday’s win over Malmö, a night without Morgan Gibbs-White (knock). He’s expected to face Brighton and Hove Albion, aiming to score in a fourth successive Premier League match.

“Hopefully it’s settling down. It’s like a bad back but a ‘waking-up’ sort of injury. One where you just sleep funny or twist funny, so we’re not expecting it’s too serious and it’s settling down already, so we’re hopeful that it’ll be all right for the weekend.” – Sean Dyche on Morgan Gibbs-White

Murillo “should be fine” after he was seen holding his hamstring.

Chris Wood (knee) is still on Forest’s injury list, alongside Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (hamstring), Ola Aina (hamstring), Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscle) and Angus Gunn (knee).

Another forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, continues to build up his fitness on the training ground.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Marc Guehi’s half-time removal in Strasbourg was pre-planned, as Chris Richards came on to ease fears of his own problem. It was purely a cramp that caused him to come off against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“[Guehi] couldn’t train for two-and-a-half weeks, he had the 90 minutes last week [against Wolves], and of course he should play and he will play against Manchester United. That’s why we had to manage the minutes, so no issues with Marc.” – Oliver Glasner, speaking straight after Palace’s European defeat

“We started with three new players yesterday. We managed Marc Guehi’s and Chris Richards’ minutes, and yes, maybe [we should have rotated more], but it’s always the question afterwards.” – Oliver Glasner on Friday

Left-back Borna Sosa (knock) missed the Conference League trip, while Will Hughes awaits assessment after overstretching his knee.

“Borna Sosa will miss this game again, but Will [Hughes] doesn’t look so bad, so we’re very hopeful that he’ll be in the matchday squad. All others are fine.” – Oliver Glasner

Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) have been absent all season.

EVERTON

On top of the already-known Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Nathan Patterson (foot) absences, experienced right-back Seamus Coleman has picked up a minor hamstring problem.

“Seamus [Coleman] has got a small injury. We don’t think it’s too bad, but he just felt his hamstring early in the game, which was really disappointing.” – David Moyes

Midfielder Merlin Rohl (hernia) is probably out until January.

David Moyes also revealed that the club appealed Idrissa Gueye’s red card at Old Trafford, having lashed out at teammate Michael Keane. But it has been rejected without explanation.

WEST HAM UNITED

The big news for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is that Lucas Paqueta’s one-match ban is over. He’s ready to face Liverpool.

Also, Crysencio Summerville (knock) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle) need assessing, though neither Lukasz Fabianski (back) nor Oliver Scarles (shoulder) will be playing.

ASTON VILLA

Elsewhere, there’s very little to say about Aston Villa. Tyrone Mings (hamstring) isn’t close to coming back.

“Tyrone [Mings] is not available until, more or less, one month more. Other players were recovering. Tomorrow, we’ll train in the afternoon as well and we’ll see it. But hopefully no problems.” – Unai Emery

BRENTFORD

Ahead of welcoming Burnley to the Gtech Community Stadium, Keith Andrews has no fresh concerns.

We already know that Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva have knee injuries. The first two are almost certainly out for the whole campaign.

“Fabio Carvalho had his operation yesterday, which went well. We’re delighted about that and we’ll look after Fábio on his journey back to fitness. Apart from that, we’re in a pretty good place.” – Keith Andrews

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Names like Matt Doherty (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Dan Bentley (ankle) won’t make the local derby against Aston Villa.

“Matt Doherty has returned to training, today’s session is the first he’s really joined, it’s probably too soon for him this weekend, but we’ll see. He still has another day tomorrow. One or two with bumps and bruises, but fairly healthy group there.” – Rob Edwards